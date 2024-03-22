The Federal Government, through the Coordinating Minister of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, has officially received and commissioned 72 Toyota Hilux operational vehicles and essential equipment aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s HIV and Tuberculosis (TB) National Responses and enhancing the country’s healthcare system.

Represented by the Minister of State, Dr. Tunji Alausa, Professor Pate oversaw the commissioning of the equipment during a handover ceremony organized by the Global Fund, themed “Making the Global Investments Work for Nigeria,” held recently in Lagos.

The commissioning

These vehicles and equipment, funded by the Global Fund as part of Grant Cycle 6 Investments for the 2021-2023 implementation period, would be distributed across the country’s 36 states to support state governments’ oversight of integrated HIV/TB programs.

In his remarks, Professor Pate emphasized that this initiative aligns with the devolution and decentralization of responsibilities, shifting ownership, coordination, and management of the national response from the central government to the states and local governments, in accordance with the 2.0 agreements.

Highlighting Nigeria’s significant role as both a recipient and contributor to Global Fund Financial Support, Professor Pate disclosed that the country has pledged a total of US$13.2 million for the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment covering the allocation period of 2023-2025.

This represents a 10 percent increase over its sixth replenishment pledge, showcasing Nigeria’s strong political will.

Over the past three years, Global Fund donations have made a substantial impact, with various diagnostic equipment distributed nationwide to bridge the diagnostic gap in TB management.

Consequently, Nigeria recorded over 300,000 TB diagnoses in 2023, marking a historic milestone in the country’s TB diagnosis efforts.

Mark Edington, Head of Grant Management at the Global Fund, emphasized the importance of equipping state program managers to deploy point-of-care diagnostic equipment effectively.

He stressed the need to address challenges in HIV and TB programs and maximize Global Fund investments to achieve pragmatic goals.

Dr. Akinwumi Fajola, 2nd Vice Chair of the Global Fund Nigeria, expressed appreciation for the commitment of the Global Fund, the Federal Government, and partners in advancing healthcare delivery, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to deliver value to the people.