The Federal Government has admitted that Nigeria may not be fully equipped with the necessary infrastructure to implement Computer-Based Test (CBT) examinations for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) by November 2025.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, gave the update on Wednesday while monitoring the ongoing WAEC CBT examination in Abuja.

He noted that while the transition to digital examination systems is already underway, the country faces significant challenges, especially in deploying infrastructure to remote locations.

“Are we going to be ready to provide every single needed infrastructure by November? Absolutely not.

“But as we move into the future, we will be ready. We have to challenge ourselves as a government,” the minister stated.

Fight against exam malpractice

Alausa praised WAEC’s initiative to pioneer the CBT model, describing it as a bold step toward curbing exam malpractice and modernising Nigeria’s education system.

According to him, the government remains committed to fully transitioning the country’s examination system to digital formats by 2026.

“We are working very hard to eliminate fraud in our exam system, and WAEC is taking the lead,” he said.

He emphasised that CBT offers a secure and efficient method of assessment, which helps reduce cheating significantly.

“We now have clear evidence that when exams are done using technology, the level of fraud is minimised to almost zero,” he added.

He addressed concerns over the logistics of conducting multiple exams and confirmed that the exam organizers are ready to manage the logistics involved.

“In WAEC, the average student takes about eight to nine papers. They do it over several days. Those are the logistics we, as administrators, have to work through, and we already are,” he said.

He assured the public that, although challenges remain, strategic planning is ongoing to ensure all exam bodies including the National Examinations Council (NECO) transition fully to CBT by 2026.

What you should know

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, announced in early April the Federal Government’s plan for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) to fully transition to Computer-Based Testing (CBT) by 2026.

He stated that starting November 2025, WAEC would begin conducting multiple-choice exams via CBT, with the full adoption including essay papers scheduled for the May/June 2026 exam cycle.

The plan to fully transition WAEC and NECO examinations to Computer-Based Testing (CBT) by 2026 has sparked a mix of optimism and concern within Nigeria’s education sector. While the initiative aims to modernize the examination system and curb malpractice, experts and stakeholders have expressed reservations about the country’s readiness for such a significant shift.

Nairametrics reported that the founding chairman of Exam Ethics Marshals International (EEMI), Ike Onyechere, stated that 67% of Nigeria’s private and public secondary schools function as exam magic centres

He noted that these magic centres lack the necessary infrastructure and resources to operate as legitimate schools or exam centres, but still manage to secure accreditation