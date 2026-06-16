The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exercise, paving the way for the commencement of the admission process for qualified candidates.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exercise, paving the way for the commencement of the admission process for qualified candidates.

The development was disclosed on Tuesday, June 16, by JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, in a press statement.

The mop-up examination was conducted on Saturday, June 13, 2026, for candidates affected by various challenges during the main UTME exercise.

What they are saying

JAMB said candidates who participated in the mop-up examination can now access their results through the Board’s official result-checking channels.

The Board also announced that it would begin the ranking of candidates following the release of the results, with admission-related result printing expected to commence before the end of the week.

“Following the successful conclusion of the mop-up exercise and the release of the results, the Board will commence the ranking of candidates. Thereafter, the printing of results for admission purposes is expected to begin before the weekend,” the statement read.

JAMB further thanked candidates and stakeholders for their cooperation throughout the conduct of the 2026 UTME and the subsequent mop-up exercise, expressing appreciation for their patience and understanding during the process.

Get up to speed

JAMB successfully conducted the 2026 UTME mop-up examination on June 13 for candidates who were unable to sit for the main examination despite completing biometric verification.

The Board had announced the exercise in a statement issued by Fabian Benjamin on June 12, explaining that it was designed for candidates affected by technical issues, biometric verification challenges, and cases involving withdrawn results linked to examination infractions during the main UTME exercise.

What you should know

The 2026 UTME was held between April 16 and April 25 at accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across Nigeria.

Following the examination, JAMB initially released 632,752 results for candidates who sat for the test on April 16. The Board later published an additional 1,264,940 results from candidates who wrote the examination on April 17 and 18, bringing the total number of released results from the first three days of the exercise to 1,897,692.

For the 2026 admission exercise, JAMB retained its existing admission benchmarks. Universities and Colleges of Nursing Sciences will continue to admit candidates with a minimum UTME score of 150, while polytechnics will maintain a minimum benchmark of 100.

The Board also retained 16 years as the minimum age requirement for admission into tertiary institutions.

In addition, JAMB announced a policy change that will take effect from the 2027 admission cycle. Under the new arrangement, candidates seeking admission into Colleges of Education for education-related courses and agriculture non-engineering programmes will no longer be required to sit for the UTME.