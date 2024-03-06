The Anambra State Government is taking steps to enroll students in the state into the Social Health Insurance Scheme in a bid to enhance healthcare services for students in higher institutions.

Dr. Simeon Onyemaechi, the Managing Director of Anambra State Health Insurance Authority (ASHIA), announced this during a visit to the state’s university, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) in Awka.

Dr. Onyemaechi highlighted that the move aligns with the Anambra State Health Insurance Scheme Law 2016, which conforms to the new National Health Insurance Authority Act 2022, making health insurance compulsory for every resident.

Health insurance for tertiary students

In collaboration with a healthcare agency, ASHIA is proposing a premium of N4,000 per student per academic session to insure university students.

This initiative aims to provide students with healthcare access beyond campus boundaries, ensuring coverage during vacations in accredited hospitals nationwide using their identity cards.

The primary objective is to guarantee students receive quality healthcare, promoting well-being both on and off campus.

Onyemaechi emphasized ASHIA’s commitment to delivering quality healthcare services to students throughout their university programs.

While acknowledging the initiative, Prof. Kate Omenugha, the Vice Chancellor of COOU, praised the potential positive impact of the health insurance scheme on students.

She expressed the readiness of universities to complete the necessary paperwork for the program’s implementation before the next academic session, anticipating a reduction in the financial burden of accessing healthcare for students.