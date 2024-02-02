The Anambra State Government, in collaboration with the Carter Centre, has announced the successful elimination of two Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) – River Blindness and Elephantiasis.

The achievement was attributed to robust mass drug administration and vector control programs implemented in the state.

Dr. Afam Obidike, the Commissioner for Health in Anambra State, revealed this milestone during a press conference on Neglected Tropical Diseases Interventions held to commemorate the 2024 World NTDs Day. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Unite to Act Towards Elimination of NTDs.”

What he said

Highlighting the progress made, Dr. Obidike mentioned that the state successfully halted the transmission of River Blindness and Elephantiasis through targeted interventions.

The results were evident in epidemiological surveys conducted in 2020 and 2022, which reported significantly lower prevalences of 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

All endemic Local Government Areas (LGAs) have now transitioned to the post-treatment surveillance stage, marking the cessation of mass drug administration against these two diseases.

The Commissioner emphasized the ongoing efforts to address the remaining NTDs – Soil Transmitted Helminth infections and schistosomiasis – in the 12 endemic LGAs.

A substantial number of health workers and community-focused personnel have been trained to identify and treat different NTDs in the state.

Dr. Obidike expressed gratitude to the Carter Centre, Parasitology and Public Health Society of Nigeria (PPSN), and other partners for their support in the state’s fight against NTDs.

Mrs. Egeonu Attamah-Isiani, Programme Officer at the Carter Centre, stressed the havoc NTDs wreak on the human body, underlining the importance of administering drugs at various locations, including homes, churches, offices, markets, and social gatherings.

The Federal Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Carter Centre and other partners, conducted surveys and assessments leading to the National Onchocerciasis (River blindness) Elimination Committee declaring Anambra State free from River Blindness and Elephantiasis.

Despite these achievements, efforts will continue to eliminate the remaining NTDs, requiring intensified awareness and interventions in the state.