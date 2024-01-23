The Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA) has initiated a program providing free health insurance to children living with sickle cell disorder in a collaborative effort with the state ministry of health.

Dr. Simeon Onyemaechi, the Managing Director of ASHIA, announced this significant step during the registration of over 20 children with sickle cell disorder at the agency’s office in Awka on Tuesday.

Dr. Ngozika Ifediora, State Officer of the agency, represented Dr. Onyemaechi during the registration process. Dr. Onyemaechi emphasized the financial strain associated with managing sickle cell disorder, particularly for parents and adult patients.

What he said

He expressed the agency’s commitment to alleviating the financial burden and providing crucial support to children facing health challenges due to sickle cell disorder.

“The agency is happy to lend a helping hand in shouldering the financial burden associated with managing the health challenges of sickle cell disorder.

“ASHIA will continue to support children living with sickle cell disorder in the state.”

What you should know

Aisha Edward-Maduagwu, Director of the Sickle Cell Orphanage and Underprivileged Home in Agulu, described sickle cell disorder as a genetic condition altering the shape of red blood cells into a sickle shape, leading to numerous complications.

She highlighted the ongoing financial costs associated with managing the disorder, including routine drugs, frequent medical checkups, blood tests, emergency hospitalizations for painful crises, and other health issues.

Expressing gratitude, Mrs. Edward-Maduagwu commended the state governor, the commissioner for health, and Dr. Simeon Onyemaechi for their generosity towards children with special needs.

She urged the government to sustain its focus on the sickle cell orphanage home, emphasizing the continuous need for assistance to ensure the well-being of these children.

The collaborative efforts between ASHIA and the state ministry of health aim to make a positive impact on the lives of children living with sickle cell disorder in Anambra State.