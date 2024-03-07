The Kogi State Government has successfully enrolled 32,000 civil servants and 41,597 individuals from the vulnerable population into its health insurance scheme.

Governor Usman Ododo made this announcement during the official inauguration of the scheme in Lokoja on Wednesday.

The initiative is part of Governor Ododo’s 10-year Plan, known as the Kogi State Health Insurance Agency (KGHIA) from 2024-2033.

Governor Ododo expressed his delight in the success achieved so far, emphasizing the importance of providing quality healthcare services to civil servants through health insurance.

He highlighted that this endeavor would contribute significantly to boosting productivity and the state’s overall economy.

What he said

Governor Ododo revealed plans to revamp, rebuild, and upgrade 63 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the first phase of intervention, ensuring quality healthcare delivery to the vulnerable and indigent population at the grassroots.

He acknowledged the political will and commitment to the people’s welfare, emphasizing the Kogi State government’s dedication to building on the successes recorded in the health sector by the former Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Commending President Bola Tinubu for supporting Kogi through the provision of Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Governor Ododo highlighted the President’s trust in the capacity of the younger generation, providing a stable platform for Kogi to deliver good governance.

Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, the Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and Dr. Muyiwa Aina, the Executive Secretary of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), commended Governor Ododo for this significant initiative. They assured continuous Federal Government support to improve healthcare delivery.

The Kogi Commissioner for Health, Dr. AbdulAzeez Adeiza, stated that the scheme would end out-of-pocket expenses for healthcare in Kogi.

Dr. Aledare Adekunle, the Executive Secretary of KGSIA, highlighted the state’s good start in the journey to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), with 122,046 persons already enrolled.

Dr. Adekunle emphasized KGSIA’s commitment to achieving 60% coverage of the state’s population, carrying the moral burden of accelerating the attainment of Universal Health Coverage in Kogi State.