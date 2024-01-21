The Kogi State, government has announced plans to institute a policy making the payment of external and internal examination fees-free.

This was confirmed in a statement by Wemi Jones, the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, during a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the North Central chapter of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) in Lokoja.

The policy aligns with the state’s commitment to free education, declared in November 2023, covering students from primary to secondary levels.

Once legislated and assented, the law will mandate the government to cover examination fees for public school students, marking a significant step in ensuring accessible and quality education in the state.

What you should know

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts of ANCOPSS, Jones expressed gratitude for their support in implementing government policies aimed at delivering superior education to the people of Kogi.

He attributed the successes in the education sector to Governor Yahaya Bello’s commitment, describing him as a transformative leader sent by providence to revive education in the state.

Jones stressed the government’s dedication to fostering globally competitive students across various disciplines. The establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) in Osara and Kogi State University (KSU) in Kabba reflects the emphasis on science and technology education.

These institutions not only aim to provide quality education but also offer Kogi students access to university-level education. The focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education aligns with the state’s abundance of natural resources, positioning students to leverage these assets.

The ongoing construction of GYB Model Science Secondary Schools throughout the state prepares students to confront future challenges. The government’s visionary approach seeks to cultivate a new generation equipped with STEM knowledge, fostering innovation and competitiveness.

ANCOPSS, as an advisory body, pledged to continue providing insights on effective secondary education, bridging the gap between primary and tertiary levels.

Mr. Christopher Ogiri, the North Central Chairman of ANCOPSS, lauded the Kogi State Government for its remarkable strides in education, particularly in secondary and tertiary institutions.