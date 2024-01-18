Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has granted a 100% hazard allowance to medical doctors and other health workers in the state, aiming to enhance their morale.

The announcement was made during a courtesy visit by the pioneer medical students of Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, and the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) at the Government House in Lokoja.

Governor Bello addressed the inherited accreditation challenges faced by the pioneer set of medical students from the previous administration.

In response, he placed the affected students on scholarships in various tertiary institutions nationwide, ensuring their continuation of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) program.

Prof. Marietu Ohunene-Tenuche, the Vice-Chancellor of Abubakar Audu University, acknowledged the governor’s contributions to the state’s education sector, emphasizing the university’s readiness for full accreditation.

The hazard allowance

Governor Bello, accompanied by the governor-elect, Usman Ododo, announced the immediate implementation of a 100% hazard allowance for medical doctors and health workers in the state.

Olusola Baoku, Chairman of the NMA Kogi chapter, commended Governor Bello for his strides in the state’s health sector.

He acknowledged Kogi as one of the seven states addressing hazard allowances for medical doctors by a 50% payment and praised the improved medical infrastructure provided by the Bello administration.

Governor Bello pledged his commitment to advancing healthcare by utilizing the state’s resources and policies to train medical professionals within and outside the state.

This initiative aims to bridge the manpower gap created by the “Japa Syndrome” in the country.

The governor reassured his administration’s dedication to encouraging professionals to work in a conducive environment within the state.

He assured continuous improvements across all economic sectors in Kogi, particularly in healthcare delivery.