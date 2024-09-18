The former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has reportedly visited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) amid an N80.2 billion fraud case instituted against him.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday, September 18, 2024, by Ohiare Michael, Director of the Yahaya Bello Media Office.

Recall that the Federal High Court in Abuja had refused to suspend the fraud case against the former governor.

This followed over four proceedings in which the ex-governor was absent due to legal disputes raised by his legal team.

EFCC Case

Yahaya Adoza Bello and others were accused of conspiring in February 2016 to convert N80,246,470,088.88, allegedly obtained through a criminal breach of trust, violating Section 18(a) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, as amended.

The ex-governor denied the charges.

The anti-graft agency had also obtained a bench(arrest) warrant from the Federal High Court in Abuja against the former governor due to his non-appearance.

Bello’s legal team appealed, but the trial court ruled that the criminal case must continue in accordance with court rules.

However, separate sittings of the Appeal Court stayed the execution of all proceedings in the suits filed at the Kogi State High Court by Bello and ordered him to stand trial at the Abuja High Court.

What Bello Is Saying

According to Ohiare Michael, Bello honored the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after consultations with his family, legal team, and political allies.

“The former governor, who has great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority, has all along sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights to ensure due process,” he stated.

He noted that the case has been before a competent court of jurisdiction and that Bello had been duly represented by his legal team at every hearing.

“It is important for the former governor to now honor the invitation of the EFCC to clear his name, as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear.

“The former governor firmly believes in the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to place Nigeria on the path of sustainable economic development and supports the fight against corruption in the country.

“It is on record that he was the first governor of Kogi State to implement an anti-corruption mechanism to check graft and ensure that the state’s resources benefit the people.

“He was accompanied to the EFCC Headquarters by high-profile Nigerians,” the statement added.

Michael expressed hope that the commission would act professionally and respect Bello’s fundamental rights as a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

A Counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo SAN told Naira metrics that he “was not aware” if the former governor is in custody, as of the time of this article.

More Insights

The EFCC and other security agencies had declared Bello wanted, citing their inability to track his whereabouts or arrest him.

The EFCC accused the Kogi State government of using its “immunity” to shield Bello.

The planned arraignment of the former Kogi State governor comes amid the ongoing trial of his nephew, Alli Bello, Daudu Suleiman, and another individual for fraud.

They are accused of diverting public funds totaling N80.2 billion.

In that case, Yahaya Bello was mentioned as an accomplice in some of the counts.