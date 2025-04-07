The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has denied being aware of, or having knowledge of, a split contract awarded for the construction of the Katsina airport terminal building and apron during the tenure of former Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika.

A Director of Certification, Compliance, and Monitoring at the BPP, Mr. Isaiah Yesufu, disclosed this during his testimony before a Federal Capital Territory High Court on Monday, according to a NAN report.

Nairametrics previously reported in May 2024 that Hadi Sirika and his brother, Ahmad, had pleaded not guilty to a fresh fraud charge instituted against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the High Court.

The arraignment took place before Justice Sulaiman Belgore.

Nairametrics reports that Sirika and his daughter were also arraigned before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court over fraudulent practices associated with the Nigeria Air debacle.

EFCC Charges

In the EFCC’s 10-count charge, Sirika was accused of conferring an unfair advantage on his brother while using him as leverage to divert billions from the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

The anti-graft agency also alleged that the former Minister engaged in the “illegal award” of contracts.

Count one of the charges reads:

“That you, HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being Minister of Aviation, on or about 3rd November 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did use your position to confer an unfair advantage upon ENGINOS NIGERIA LIMITED, whose alter ego, AHMAD ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, is your blood brother, by using your position to influence the award to them of the contract for the establishment of a Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Centre at Katsina Airport for the sum of N3,811,497,685.00 (Three Billion, Eight Hundred and Eleven Million, Four Hundred and Ninety-Seven Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty-Five Naira Only), and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and punishable under the same section.”

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges, paving the way for trial.

What Transpired in Court

At the resumed proceedings on Monday, Yesufu explained that a bidder for any contract must submit an affidavit stating that the company does not have any relationship with the procuring entity.

He said that, as for the contract awarded for the construction of a terminal building for the Katsina airport, the Ministry of Aviation sought approval to adopt a restricted tendering method due to time constraints.

He confirmed that approval was granted in favor of five companies, including Enginos Nigeria Limited.

Yesufu added that after approval was granted, the ministry completed the procurement process and awarded two contracts in favor of Enginos and Al-Buraq.

However, the witness highlighted that the contract for the construction of the Katsina airport terminal and apron was a single contract.

He stressed that the Bureau was not aware of how the single contract was awarded as two separate contracts.

“The Bureau was not aware of how a single contract, titled ‘Construction of Katsina Airport Terminal Building and Apron,’ was eventually awarded as two separate contracts,” he said.

“I became aware of the split of the contract when I was invited by the EFCC, where I made the statement,” he added.

The witness confirmed to the court that Enginos Nigeria Limited was awarded the contract to construct the Katsina airport terminal building.

The prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), then asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to sort out some documents.

Counsel for the defendants did not object to the call for an adjournment.

Justice Belgore subsequently adjourned the case until April 8 for the continuation of the trial.

Backstory

Last year, the EFCC said its operatives arrested Abubakar Ahmad Sirika, the brother of Hadi Sirika, over an alleged contract fraud in the aviation ministry.

Abubakar was picked up by the anti-graft agency on Sunday, February 4, 2024, following an investigation by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Sirika is facing allegations, including conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, contract inflation, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering, totaling N8,069,176,864.

The commission had revealed that the funds in dispute related to four aviation contracts awarded by the former minister to a company called Enginos Nigeria Limited, which is allegedly owned by his younger brother.

The EFCC is empowered by law to track financial crimes, while every accused person remains innocent until found guilty by a competent court.

Sirika served as aviation minister from August 22, 2019, to May 29, 2023.