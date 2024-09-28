The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced plans to recruit 900 health workers along with 342 additional healthcare professionals to enhance the quality of healthcare services within the territory.

This was disclosed by Dr. Babagana Adams, the Permanent Secretary of the Health and Environment Services Secretariat (HESS), during a dinner and award night hosted by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) FCT Council in Abuja.

Adams stated that the recruitment was approved by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In addition to the 900 health workers, Wike also gave the green light for the engagement of 342 additional health professionals. According to Adams, the recruitment process is set to begin soon.

During his address, Adams also discussed plans to propose the establishment of a health professionals’ village, a project aimed at improving living and working conditions for healthcare workers in the FCT.

Backstory

Nigeria is currently facing significant shortages in healthcare workers due to the alarming trend of brain drain. A recent report from Prof. Sa’ad Ahmed, the chief medical director of the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, revealed that 51 doctors have resigned from the facility this year alone.

To combat this issue, President Bola Tinubu has approved the National Policy on Health Workforce Migration to tackle the challenges facing Nigeria’s healthcare resources. This policy aims to address the critical issues surrounding the migration of healthcare professionals and to build a resilient and well-supported workforce.

The government plans to implement targeted interventions to make medical care more affordable, accessible, and of high quality across Nigeria, ultimately improving the healthcare system and retaining medical talent.

Nurses welfare

Furthermore, he mentioned a proposal for enhancing nurses’ mobility to ease their commute to work. Discussions are already underway with WEMA and Zenith banks to develop a seamless payment structure that would support nurses’ needs.

Jama Medan, the chairman of the NANNM FCT Council, commended Wike for his efforts to improve the healthcare system in the FCT, particularly acknowledging the recent approval of a 25% wage increment for nurses, along with the payment of arrears. “The minister has started on a good note by first approving the 25% wage increment and other arrears for the nurses,” Medan said.

Hospital expansion

Maden also highlighted the need for hospital expansion in the FCT, noting that many districts were underserved. According to Medan, the city’s growing population has strained existing healthcare facilities, creating a pressing need for new hospitals and better equipment. Despite the challenges nurses face, including heavy workloads, Medan urged them to stay in the profession rather than migrating abroad or changing careers.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the best nurse in the FCT award, which went to Rosemary Okoroafor from Karshi General Hospital. The award was presented by Dr. Esther Osunluyi, representing the National Association of Nigerian Nurses in North America.