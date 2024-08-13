President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a National Health Workforce Policy to transform Nigeria’s healthcare and reintegrate diaspora professionals to the healthcare sector.

The newly established National Policy on Health Workforce Migration which was announced in a press release by Minister of Health & Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, states that the policy aims to address the critical issues surrounding the migration of healthcare professionals and build a resilient and well-supported workforce.

“The National Policy on Health Workforce Migration is a comprehensive strategy to manage and reverse the migration of healthcare professionals. It aims to create a robust healthcare system where workers are well-supported and adequately rewarded,’’ said the Minister.

About the National Health Workforce Policy

This policy is comprehensive strategy to manage, harness, and reverse health worker migration. It envisions a thriving workforce that is well-supported, adequately rewarded, and optimally utilized to meet the healthcare needs of all Nigerians. Key aspects of the policy include:

Nigeria human health resource program– The policy introduces the Nigeria Human Health Resource Program, which will ensure regular reviews of working conditions for health workers, especially in rural and underserved areas. This initiative aims to enhance job satisfaction and retain top talent within the country.

“By fostering an environment conducive to professional growth, we hope to retain our best talents and ensure they are well-recognized,” Pate added.

Advancing health technologies- A significant aspect of the policy is its focus on integrating advanced health technologies, including Electronic Medical Records (EMR), telehealth services, and a comprehensive Health Workforce Registry.

“This policy marks a significant step towards a more efficient, data-driven health system,” Pate emphasized.

Capacity building– Capacity building is another core component of the policy, which supports continuous professional development through international training opportunities and strategic partnerships.

“Investing in our healthcare professionals is crucial for maintaining and improving our health sector,” Pate remarked.

Encouraging diaspora return– The policy also aims encourage Nigerian healthcare professionals living abroad to return to the country. It describes how the policy will simplify the registration process and offer incentives to make returning more attractive. The goal is to reintegrate these professionals into Nigeria’s healthcare system to address existing gaps.

“We are keen to leverage the expertise of our diaspora to bridge gaps within our health system,” the Minister said.

Reciprocal agreements– This is the policy’s strategy to establish agreements with other countries regarding the exchange of healthcare professionals. It explains that these agreements will protect Nigeria’s interests while ensuring that the rights of healthcare workers are respected. The proposed 1:1 match for training aims to balance the exchange and benefit Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“These agreements are designed to protect national interests while respecting the rights of our healthcare professionals,” Pate explained.

Supportive work environment– Recognizing the need for a supportive work environment, the policy includes provisions for routine health checks, mental well-being support, and reasonable working hours, particularly for younger doctors.

“Creating a supportive work environment is essential for reducing burnout and improving job satisfaction,” Pate concluded.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, revealed a significant shortfall in the state’s medical workforce. According to Abayomi, Lagos State is currently deficient by approximately 30,000 medical doctors necessary to meet its healthcare needs.

The Deputy Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr. Victor Kolawole, revealed that only 58,000 out of the 130,000 registered doctors in Nigeria renewed their annual practice license in 2023.

This shortfall indicates a significant gap in medical personnel that could impact the quality and accessibility of healthcare services in the country.

