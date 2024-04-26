The Deputy Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr Victor Kolawole, revealed that only 58,000 out of the 130,000 registered doctors in Nigeria renewed their annual practice license in 2023.

He made this revelation during the Induction/Oath Taking Ceremony of the 2022/2023 Batch B Medicine and Surgery graduates at the Edo State University, Uzairue, the Deputy Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Dr Kolawole emphasized the concerning trend of doctors migrating abroad for better opportunities, attributing the low number of license renewals to this phenomenon.

He urged newly graduated medical professionals to consider staying and practicing within the country.

What he said

Kolawole said “Since inception in 1963, we presently have over 130,000 registered doctors in Nigeria.

“However, as you know because of the increase in migration of doctors out of the country, we have about 58,000

doctors who renewed their annual practice licence in 2023 and they are those that are fit to practice in Nigeria.”

Dr. Kolawole lamented the prevalent trend of doctors seeking greener pastures abroad and earnestly implored the freshly minted medical graduates to consider remaining in Nigeria to ply their trade.

He also highlighted the council’s commitment to maintaining standards in the medical profession, stating that increased quotas in training centers would be contingent upon meeting stringent requirements.

In a bid to maintain professional integrity, Dr Kolawole stressed the importance of upholding ethical standards and abiding by the regulations set forth by the council.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, expressed gratitude to Gov. Godwin Obaseki for his support in establishing the university teaching hospital, which has significantly enhanced medical training and healthcare services in the region.

With only a fraction of registered doctors renewing their practice licenses, the Nigerian healthcare sector faces challenges in retaining its skilled workforce.