The Federal Government has unveiled plans to build a model veterinary hospital in Borno State to support livestock farmers affected by the recent floods in the region.

Dr. Chinyere Akujobi, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, announced this initiative in a statement from Abuja.

She said the facility will provide veterinary care, serve as an emergency operation centre, offer training opportunities, and support private veterinary practices.

Akujobi emphasized that the goal is to enhance the resilience of the livestock sector and ensure the health and welfare of animals. The initiative follows President Bola Tinubu’s directive for the ministry to assess the effects of recent disasters on livestock in Borno.

During a visit to Maiduguri, the ministry’s delegation met with Borno’s Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, who recognized the challenges facing the local community and emphasized the need to revitalize the livestock sector.

Backstory

Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, recently faced its worst flooding in nearly three decades, marking the most severe occurrence since 1994.

The disaster was caused by the overflow of the Alau Dam, which inundated large parts of the city, submerging homes and destroying essential infrastructure. This catastrophic event left many residents displaced and on high alert as they grapple with the consequences of the flood.

One of the sectors most affected by this disaster is the livestock industry, which is vital to the economy and livelihoods of many in the region. The floodwaters destroyed grazing lands, submerged farms, and left many livestock farmers struggling to protect their animals from the devastating conditions. Poultry producers and cattle ranchers were particularly hit, with countless animals lost or facing serious health risks due to the water contamination and lack of veterinary services.

Relief to the livestock sector

Akujobi explained that the urgency expressed by President Tinubu reflects the government’s dedication to mitigating the impact of disasters on the livestock industry.

She said, “The urgency and concern expressed by President Tinubu highlights government’s commitment towards ameliorating the consequences of the disaster on the livestock industry.”

To further this effort, an Expert Working Group (EWG) was formed, comprising veterinarians, animal scientists, and other key stakeholders, to carry out a thorough assessment of the damage to the sector. The group will recommend immediate and long-term measures to aid the recovery of livestock farmers.

During their visit, the delegation engaged with local stakeholders, hearing firsthand accounts of the hardships livestock farmers and poultry producers have faced. Many farmers shared their experiences of loss and called for government assistance to help them rebuild their livelihoods and support their families.

Akujobi noted, “These stakeholders shared their stories of loss and called for government support to help them rebuild their livelihoods and sustain their families.”

To facilitate this recovery, the ministry has initiated discussions with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to secure funding for the livestock sector’s recovery efforts in Borno. Akujobi stressed that collaboration among various stakeholders including federal, state, and local governments, as well as the private sector and development partners is crucial for restoring and sustainably developing the livestock industry in the state.