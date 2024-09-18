The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stated that the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, remains “wanted” over the N80.2 billion fraud case against him.

In a September 18, 2024 statement, the EFCC clarified that media reports claiming he “is in the holding facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission” are incorrect.

A “holding facility” is part of a building where suspects are detained prior to arraignment, release, or transfer to another facility.

Earlier, Ohiare Micheal, Director of Yahaya Bello’s media office, stated that Bello reportedly visited the EFCC amid the N80.2 billion fraud case against him.

Bello remains wanted

While the EFCC has not confirmed whether the former governor visited its facility, it emphasized that “the Commission wishes to state that Bello is not in its custody.”

“Bello, already declared wanted by the Commission for alleged N80.2 billion money laundering charges, remains wanted with a subsisting warrant for his arrest,” the statement read.

A Counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo SAN, earlier told Nairametrics that he “was not aware” if the former governor was in custody.

What You Should Know

Recall that the Federal High Court in Abuja had refused to suspend the fraud case against the former governor. This followed more than four proceedings in which the ex-governor was absent due to legal disputes raised by his legal team.

Yahaya Adoza Bello and others were accused of conspiring in February 2016 to convert N80,246,470,088.88, allegedly obtained through a criminal breach of trust, violating Section 18(a) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended.

The ex-governor has denied the charges

The anti-graft agency also obtained a bench warrant from the Federal High Court in Abuja against the former governor due to his non-appearance.

Bello’s legal team filed an appeal, but the trial court maintained that the criminal case must continue in accordance with court rules.

However, separate sittings of the Appeal Court stayed the execution of all proceedings in the suits filed at the Kogi State High Court by Bello and ordered him to stand trial at the Abuja High Court.

According to Ohiare Michael, Bello honoured the EFCC’s invitation following a decision made after consultations with his family, legal team, and political allies.

More Insights

The EFCC and other security agencies had declared Bello wanted, citing their inability to track his whereabouts or arrest him.

The EFCC accused the Kogi State government of using its “immunity” to shield Bello.

The planned arraignment of the former Kogi State governor comes amid the ongoing trial of his nephew, Alli Bello, Daudu Suleiman, and another individual for fraud.

They were accused of diverting public funds amounting to N80.2 billion. In that case, Yahaya Bello was mentioned as an accomplice in some of the counts.