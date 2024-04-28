All Nigerian states have signed their 2024 approved budgets into law.

Amidst a sector still reeling from the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, exacerbated by a significant brain drain due to the mass exodus of professionals (“Japa”), underfunding, and a lack of infrastructure, the allocations of healthcare budgets by Nigerian states have never been more scrutinised.

Healthcare financing is a critical indicator of a state’s priorities and its commitment to the health and well-being of citizens.

Yet, disparities in budget allocations across Nigeria reveal a complex tapestry of economic challenges, policy decisions, and demographic pressures that shape public health services at the state level.

Nigeria’s healthcare financing

In 2001, African leaders gathered in Abuja, recognising the urgent challenges facing the continent’s healthcare systems. They pledged to allocate 15% of public funds annually to strengthen healthcare across Africa.

Despite this commitment, Nigeria has consistently failed to meet this target, resulting in an underfunded healthcare system ill-equipped to handle major outbreaks.

When discussing Nigeria’s health budget, much attention is often directed towards the Federal Government.

However, it’s essential to acknowledge the significant role played by states and local governments in addressing these health challenges.

These entities contribute substantially to public expenditure and, under Nigerian law, possess the autonomy to manage their healthcare systems. This autonomy includes providing leadership through state ministries of health and their associated departments and agencies.

Methodology

This article delves into 10 Nigerian states with the lowest healthcare budgets for the year 2024.

Using data-driven analysis, we present a detailed report on the disparities in healthcare funding among various states in Nigeria. Here are the states with the lowest healthcare budgets based on their 2024 allocations.

Osun

Approved budget: N273,908,997,410

Health expenditure budget: N24,572,409,790

Percentage allocated: 8.97%

Osun State allocated N24 billion to various key institutions, including the Ministry of Health, the Osun State Health Insurance Agency, the Primary Healthcare Development Board, the University of Osun (UNIOSUN) Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, the Osun State Hospitals Management Board, and the Osun State College of Health Technology in Ilesa.

Cross Rivers

Approved budget: N296,985,531,978

Health expenditure budget: N23,936,432,118

Percentage allocated: 8.06%

The health budget was allocated to several critical areas within the state, including the Ministry of Health, Primary Healthcare Development Agency, general hospitals, dental centre, eye care programs, Memorial Hospital, School of Nursing in Calabar, Colleges of Nursing and Midwifery, College of Health Technology, Schools of Midwifery, State Health Insurance Scheme (SHIS), and CRS College of Nursing Science in Obudu.

Imo

Approved budget: N592,234,594,176

Health expenditure budget: N23,271,748,769

Percentage allocated: 3.93%

The state allocated funds to the Imo State Ministry of Health and the Imo State Health Insurance Agency.

Anambra

Approved budget: N592,234,594,176

Health expenditure budget: N23,271,748,769

Percentage allocated: 5.47%

The recipients of the state’s health expenditure budget include the Ministry of Health, Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice, Anambra State Health Insurance Agency, Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Local Government Agency Directorates, Health posts, Primary health centres, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, General hospitals, Nwafor Orizu College of Education Medical Centre, Maternal and Child Health Clinics, Community Reproductive Referral Health Centers, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Army Barracks Hospital, Federal Government Girls Clinic, Psychiatric hospitals, Community health centres, Anambra State Oxygen Production Plant, and Anambra State Hospital Management Board.

Kebbi

Approved budget: N250,134,091,751.01

Health expenditure budget: N16,895,344,136.65

Percentage allocated: 6.75%

The N16.89 billion was distributed among key players within the state’s health sector, including the Ministry of Health, Primary Health Care Development Agency, St. Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Kebbi Medical Centre, General hospitals, Health System Development Project II, College of Nursing Sciences, College of Health Sciences Technology, Kebbi State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, and Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency.

Gombe

Approved budget: N208,064,000,000

Health expenditure budget: N15,643,100,00

Percentage allocated: 7.52%

Gombe State allocated its health budget to various health entities, including the Ministry of Health, Primary Health Care Development Agency, College of Nursing and Midwifery, Traditional Medicine Board, College of Health Technology, Hospital Services Management Board, Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, and the Medical Consumables and Drug Management Agency.

Plateau

Approved budget: N314,855,148,553

Health expenditure budget: N15,452,386,878

Percentage allocated: 4.9%

The Plateau State health budget was allocated to several essential entities, including the Plateau State Ministry of Health, Primary Health Care Development Agency, Specialist Hospital, Hospitals Management Board, College of Nursing and Midwifery, Colleges of Health Technology, Plateau State Contributory Health Care Management Agency, and Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency.

Ebonyi

Approved budget: N202,127,918,907

Health expenditure budget: N13,387,910,000

Percentage allocated: 6.62%

The state allocated the funds to the Ebonyi State Ministry of Health, School of Health Technology, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Ebonyi Hospitals Management Board, Ebonyi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency, Ebonyi State Committee on Food and Nutrition, and King David University Hospital.

Adamawa

Approved budget: N225,893,690,626

Health expenditure budget: N13,138,308,640

Percentage allocated: 5.8%

The beneficiaries of Adamawa State’s health expenditure budget are: Adamawa State Ministry of Health and Human Services, Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Adamawa State Contributory Health Management Agency, Adamawa State Action for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Adamawa State Hospital Services Management Board, Adamawa Traditional Medicine Board, Adamawa Essential Drugs Program, and Adamawa State Specialist Hospital.

Ekiti

Approved budget: N159,572,481,915.61

Health expenditure budget: N10,955,921,160.87

Percentage allocated: 6.87%

The summit N10.9 billion was allotted to the Ekiti State Ministry of Health and Human Services, Ekiti State Health Insurance Scheme, Ekiti State Health Insurance Scheme committee members, Ekiti State Primary Health care Development Agency, maintenance of health data bank, monitoring of health centre, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, hospital management board, medical mission, and Ekiti Drugs Health Supplies Management Agency.