In March 2024, the average fare for Okada transportation per drop in Nigeria saw a modest year-on-year increase of 2.15%, reaching N472.16, up from N462.21 recorded in March 2023.

However, the fares in Lagos, Ondo, and Taraba states were significantly higher than the national average during the same month.

Lagos led with N850 per journey, followed by Ondo at N725, and Taraba at N670, highlighting regional disparities in transportation costs.

These are according to the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Transport Fare Watch report for March 2024, as published on the website of the data agency.

Imo and Yobe states, with N655 and N630 respectively for the average fare for Okada transportation for the month of March 2024, ranked fourth and fifth among states with the highest average fares for motorcycle journeys per drop in Nigeria.

States with lowest average fare for Okada transportation in March 2024

On the flip side, Anambra State led the states with lowest average fare for Okada transportation in March 2024 with N240 per drop, followed closely by Bayelsa State where the average was N270.

Niger, Edo, and Sokoto States ranked third, fourth, and fifth states with the lowest average fares for Okada transportation with N300, N320, and N360 charged per drop in these states in March 2024.

Analysis by geopolitical zones

Based on the data presented in the NBS Transport Fare Watch report for March 2024, the South-West was the zone with highest average fare for Okada transportation with an average of N544.17, a 4.93% increase from March 2023, and a 0.62% increase from February 2024.

The second zone with highest average transport fare for Okada transportation in March 2024 was the North-East with an average of N509.17 per drop.

On the other hand, the North-West Zone had the lowest average fare for Okada transportation in March 2024 with N416.43 per drop, followed by the South-East zone with an average of N455 per drop.

The South-South zone recorded an average of N458.33 per drop in March 2024, while the North-Central Zone recorded an average of N458.57 per drop.