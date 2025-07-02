The average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) paid by consumers rose by 25.24% year-on-year, climbing from N1,403.96 per litre in May 2024 to N1,758.26 per litre in May 2025.

This is according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) titled “Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch” for May 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, an increase of 2.08% was recorded from N1722.45 in April 2025 to an average of N1758.26 in May 2025.

The data also shows that Benue State (N2441.46), Adamawa State (N2350.32.32), and Plateau State (N2201.52) were the top three States with the highest average price of the product in May 2025.

Furthermore, the top three lowest prices were recorded in Ondo State (N1318.40.00), Kogi State (N1360.00), and Anambra State (N1361.02) in the month under review.

Prices in the geo-political zones

According to the NBS data, residents of the North-Central with seven states and the FCT paid the highest for the product at an average of N1920.47 in the month under review.

On the other hand, the South-West zone, with six states, had the lowest price of N1553.19 compared to other geo-political zones.

In the North-West with seven states, the price of diesel was at an average of N1769.28 in May 2025. Also, in the North-East with six states, the average price was N1767.21.

In the South-East, with five states, the average price of the product was N1632.33.

Also, in the South-South with six states, the average price of the product was N1857.19 per liter.

April 2025 recap

In April 2025, the average retail price of diesel paid by consumers increased by 21.72% on a year-on-year basis from a lower cost of N1415.06 per liter recorded in April 2024 to a higher cost of N1722.45 per liter in April 2025.

The top three states with the highest average price of the product in April 2025 include Benue State (N2419.30), Adamawa State (N2284.32), and Plateau (N2205.13).

The top three lowest prices were recorded in the following states, namely, Kogi State (N1300.00), Ondo State (N1313.33), and Anambra State (N1359.27).

What you should know

According to the NBS data, states with the highest diesel prices remained: Benue, Adamawa, and Plateau for both April and May 2025.

Also, the states with the lowest average prices for April and May 2025 remained: Kogi, Ondo, and Anambra.

NBS reported that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate dropped to 22.97% in May 2025, marking the second consecutive month of decline.

The figure reflects a continued easing of price pressures, down from 23.71% recorded in April 2025.

The NBS data shows that on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 10.98% lower than the rate recorded in May 2024, which stood at 33.95%.