The average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder increased by 9.82%, rising from N18,456.24 in March 2025 to N20,268.06 in April 2025.

These figures were disclosed in the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), titled “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch”.

On a year-on-year basis, the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder saw a 29.61% increase over the same period, rising from N15,637.74 in April 2024.

The NBS data for the 12.5kg cylinder shows that Imo recorded the highest average retail price at N22,938.73, followed by Delta (N22,831.70) and Rivers (N22,759.56). Conversely, Kebbi had the lowest average price at N18,080.27, with Nasarawa and Kwara following at N18,106.85 and N18,173.67, respectively.

Below are the states with the highest average LPG prices for a 12.5kg cylinder in April 2025:

10. Enugu – N20,990.52

Enugu state in Nigeria’s South-East, stands at Number 10 with an average LPG price for a 12kg cylinder standing at N20,990.52 in April 2025. According to the NBS data, this was an increase from N18,750.91 reported in March 2025, representing an 11.94% month-on-month increase.

The data also shows that average LPG prices stood at N14,117.65 in April 2024, which represents a 48.68% year-on-year increase.

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has collaborated with LPG marketers to offer price reductions on cooking gas, particularly during some significant events such as marking his administration’s achievements in office.

Apart from this, there seems not to be much done to reduce the prices of LPG in the state.

9. Anambra – N20,994.63

Anambra State is also located in the southeastern part of Nigeria. The state is currently at Number 9 with average LPG prices for 12kg cylinders standing at N20,994.63 in April 2025.

The NBS data shows that this was an increase from N18280.68 in March 2025, which represents a 14.85% month-on-month increase. Also, the data shows that average LPG prices stood at N17,142.86 in April 2024, representing a 22.47% year-on-year increase.

There doesn’t seem to be much done to improve the LPG prices in the state. However, the Anambra state government, Nigeria Gas Infrastructure Company, and FRADRO Gas and Power Limited held a stakeholders’ meeting on the planned twenty-four-inches, 600MMSCFD gas pipeline project that will connect Anambra to other states.

In his remarks, the Governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo, assured the partnering organisations that the Anambra state government will provide them with the most friendly business environment and urged them to ensure that the maximum health and safety measures for all affected communities are met.

8. Bayelsa – N21,476.51

Bayelsa State, located in the South-South, is at Number 8. The average LPG prices stood at N21,476.51 in April 2025, an increase from N19,475 in March 2025. According to the NBS, this represents a 10.28% month-on-month increase.

Also, in April 2024, the prices averaged at N16,975, according to NBS.

Like many state governments, Bayelsa does not seem to put much effort into curbing the prices of LPG.

In May, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, blamed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). “The current PIA does not assign responsibilities to state governments, only liabilities,” he said during the 2025 edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunities Fair (NOGOF).

7. Akwa Ibom – N21,638.98

Another South-South state on the top ten list is Akwa Ibom. According to the NBS, the average prices to refill a 12kg cylinder of LPG stood at N21,638.98 in April 2025. The data further shows that, in March 2025, the prices averaged N20623.80, which represents a 4.92% month-on-month increase.

Also, on a year-on-year basis, the price increased from N16,788.89, representing a 28.89%.

In January 2025, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, said his administration was actively pursuing partnerships to develop the state’s oil, gas, and agricultural sectors, including potential investments in LPG.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Governor by the Management of Lekoil Nigeria Ltd at the Government House, Uyo, January 21, 2025, the Governor said the State is prepared to support the Company, expressing hope that its investment will help in the development of the State and create employment opportunities for her youths.

There are also issues regarding safety concerns.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), in March 2025, warned LPG retailers in Akwa Ibom state against decanting, the practice of transferring gas from one cylinder to another.

The warning was issued by the NMDPRA coordinator in the state, Ikechukwu Eseka, during a stakeholders’ meeting at the authority’s field office in Eket.

Eseka declared to the retailers that the decanting of LPG is not acceptable in Akwa Ibom, citing safety concerns

6. Kano – N21,799.90

Kano state in the North-West is Nigeria’s most populous city. The state ranks 6th in terms of the most expensive LPG prices in the country at N21,799.90 in April 2025.

The NBS data records that this was an increase from N19,873.90 in March 2025, which is a 9.69% month-on-month increase.

Also, the data shows that, in April 2024, the LPG prices in the state averaged N16,014.58, representing a 36.13% year-on-year increase.

In December 2024, the Kano State House of Assembly initiated a legislative process to repeal the State Fire Service Directorate Edict No. 17 of 1970, to regulate the operations of cooking gas retailers in Kano metropolis.

The legislation seeks to insert a section to regulate indiscriminate sales of LPG in the metropolis.

This followed the adoption of a report by the House Standing Committee on Special Duties during the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Ismail Falgore.

The committee had probed indiscriminate sales of cooking gas within residential areas in Kano metropolis.

Also, residents of Kano have lamented the rising cost of “cooking gas” in the state in recent times, with many saying they have resorted to using charcoal.

5. Taraba – N22,010.27

Taraba state, located in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria, is the only state from the region on this list. The LPG prices averaged N22,010.27 in April 2025. This is up from N20,141.88, which it averaged in March 2025, representing a 9.28% month-on-month increase.

Also, in April 2024, the prices averaged N16200 for the refill of 12kg LPG cylinders, showing a 35.87% year-on-year increase.

There are no known focused efforts by the state government in this area.

4. Ebonyi – N22,168.09

Ebonyi is another South-Eastern state on this list. The LPG prices averaged N22,168.09 in April 2025. This is an increase from N19,870.33 in March 2025, representing a 11.56% increase.

On a year-on-year basis, the data shows that the LPG prices averaged N16,500 in April 2024, demonstrating a 34.35% increase in the period under review.

Most of the actions of the state government have been in the area of safety, such as sealing illegal gas plants across the state. The Governor of the state, Francis Nwifuru, set up a special task force to enforce this.

In June 2024, the Ebonyi State Fire Service trained about 152 members of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers Association branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers in fire risk control and precaution measures.

3. Rivers – N22,759.56

Another South-South state on this list is Rivers. The LPG prices averaged N22,759.56 in April 2025, according to the NBS. The NBS data also showed this increased from N20,964.79 in March 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the price was N16,255 in April 2024, representing a 40.02% increase.

The state is currently under a state of emergency, and there are no publicly available information regarding focused efforts of the state government regarding LPG.

2. Delta – N22,831.70

Delta state, also located in the South-South, is in the top ten list of states with the highest cooking gas prices at N22,831.70 in April 2025.

In March 2025, the average prices stood at N20,038.26, representing a 13.94% month-on-month increase.

In April 2024, the prices stood at N15921.43, representing a 43.40% year-on-year increase.

The state government has stepped up efforts for public safety in this regard.

Recently, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority sealed 19 illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas and Category D cooking gas outlets in Delta State.

Category D LPG operators are those who refill gas from licensed plants for customers to collect from their premises.

The outlets were shut down in Orerokpe, Ogwashi-Ukwu, and Warri, as well as other surrounding areas.

1. Imo – N22,938.73

The state with the most expensive LPG prices is Imo, located in the South-East. The LPG prices averaged N22,938.73 in April 2025.

According to NBS, the prices rose from N19,970.13 in March 2025, a 14.87% increase month-on-month.

On a year-on-year basis, there was a 42.04% increase from N16,150.00 in April 2024.

In May 2025, the Imo state Government collaborated with ANOH Gas Processing Company Limited (AGPC) to boost the production of gas in the state.

Governor Hope Uzodimma made this known in Abuja after a meeting with the Managing Director of the company, Effiong Okon, and his team in Abuja.