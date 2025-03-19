The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has warned retailers of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) otherwise known as cooking gas, in Akwa Ibom state, against decanting, the practice of transferring gas from one cylinder to another.

The warning was issued by the NMDPRA coordinator in the state, Ikechukwu Eseka, during a stakeholders’ meeting at the authority’s field office in Eket on Wednesday.

Eseka declared to the retailers that the decanting of LPG is not acceptable in Akwa Ibom, citing safety concerns.

The coordinator stressed that cylinder-to-cylinder refilling or decanting is criminal and strictly prohibited, as it poses significant risks.

“LPG cylinder–to–cylinder rebottling, refilling and decanting is criminal and thus prohibited,” Eseka told the stakeholders.

Gas retail outlets should not be located near motor parks, welding shops, others

Eseka added that gas retail outlets should not be located in areas handling flammable materials, such as motor parks, mechanic workshops, blacksmith or welding shops, bars, and restaurants.

Additionally, he stressed that retail shops must be at least 10 meters from roads and 15 meters from ignition sources, and must not be built under high-tension wires.

The meeting, attended by officials from the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Federal Fire Service, also included an enlightenment session for stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Gas Retailers Union, Mr. Itoro Urom, acknowledged the union’s efforts to enforce compliance among members but admitted that many operators continue to flout regulations.

Eseka advised the union to seek support from the Akwa Ibom government under the state’s SME scheme to transition to safer LPG exchange systems.

The recent trend of safety enforcement of cooking gas outlets

There have been recent closures of cooking gas outlets by NMDPRA across the country. Nairametrics reported that last month NMDPRA sealed 19 cooking gas outlets in Delta state over safety concerns.

The agency also shut down seven fuel stations in Kogi State last month for violating regulations.

The agency sealed two filling stations and a gas plant in the Sagamu area of Ogun State, over alleged infractions, including under-dispensing of fuel and operating without approval.

What you should know

NMDPRA is responsible for issuing licenses to oil and gas operators in the mid- and downstream sectors, and ensuring compliance with operational standards.