Gains of MTN listing on the Capital Market – NCC
NCC says that MTN listing on the NSE has enabled Nigerians to partly own, manage and control the company.
The regulatory action taken by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to facilitate the listing of MTN Nigeria on the country’s stock exchange market is paying off.
As it has continued to bring economic gains to Nigeria and Nigerians in terms of boosting market capitalization and yielding dividends to shareholders.
The MTN investors have raked in approximately N1 trillion in price appreciation and dividends since April 2020. The listing of MTN was as a result of NCC’s effective regulatory action taken during the mobile network operator’s fine settlement agreement in 2016, which compelled the telco to, among other things, list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
NCC as the country’s independent telecoms regulatory authority concertedly worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to facilitate the landmark listing of the country’s largest telecommunications operator on the bourse.
According to the NCC boss, Prof. Danbatta, the listing was one of the outcomes of the NCC’s stringent regulatory posture, which served as tonic for other telcos, such as Airtel to follow the same direction.
According to Prof. Danbatta, “This is in line with its mandate to promote investment, create a level-playing field for all licensees, ensure compliance to existing telecoms laws and facilitate the delivery of top-notch quality of service (QoS) to consumers. That important regulatory action enabled Nigerians, consistent with the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, to partly, own, manage and control MTN. This bold and courageous regulatory action is now transforming lives and boosting the economy.”
The EVC stated, “With MTN shares available in the capital market, it is expected that Nigerians will buy shares and by purchasing the shares of MTN, they will be financially empowered and be socially transformed. Also, one of the benefits of listing on the NSE is that telcos have enormous opportunity for raising more capital for network expansion, which will, in turn, bring about improvement in the quality of service delivery and quality of experience for telecom consumers,”
He further stated that through this proactive regulation and timely intervention by the NCC, which led to the listing of MTN on the NSE, a new vista of opportunity has been created in the history of telecommunications industry in Nigeria and also that the listing has helped to translate into action, an important objective of the Commission, which is to promote local investment and ownership in the telecom sector.
The NCC boss assured all the stakeholders that the Commission remains committed, through its regulatory policies and actions, to creating the right environment to attract both Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs) and local investment into the telecom industry, for increased economic prosperity for Nigerians.
Trump proposes $25 billion bailout for U.S. airlines
Following the adverse impact of the pandemic on the aviation sector, Trump has decided to bailout US airlines.
U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed his intentions of granting a $25 billion bailout to U.S. airlines, as efforts are geared towards ensuring the industry remains afloat having been severely hit by the impact of the pandemic.
Trump in lieu of this reality urged Congress to expeditely approve the sum of $25 billion as payroll assistance to US Passenger airlines. He opined that it is possible to achieve this funding plan, albeit subject to the optimization of unused funds from prior coronavirus relief.
Trump’s new demand is sequel to his previous refusal to advance talks with congressional democrats over plans to spend at least $1.6 trillion in additional coronavirus relief funds. Subsequently, Trump reversed his stand and issued a call on Twitter, urging Congress to immediately approve $25 billion for Airline Payroll support.
This timely response is very much needed given that many U.S. airline firms have commenced mass retrenchment of workers, for example, American Airlines (AAL.O) and United Airlines (UAL.O) last week began laying off 32,000 workers, but had said they would reverse course if lawmakers reach a deal on a new government program to fund payroll costs.
Their renewed mass retrenchment might be due to the expiration of a previous $25 billion airline payroll support program of mostly cash grants approved by Congress in March, which got expired on Sept. 30.
In support of the recent call, the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi expressed solidarity for a standalone bill to keep airline workers on the job if a broader package could not be reached.
Commenting on the recent development, the U.S. Travel Association said “with millions of Americans suffering, it is woefully shortsighted to end relief negotiations” and added that “without immediate aid, 50% of all travel-supported jobs will be lost by December — an additional loss of 1.3 million jobs.”
Olam International upsizes debt facility to $1.98 billion, to refinance its loans
The company announced that it has upsized its flagship $1.675 billion multi-tranche revolving credit facility.
Leading food and agri-business company, Olam International, has announced that it has upsized its flagship debt facility of $1.675 billion by $300 million, to $1.975 billion. The debt facility will be disbursed to refinance existing loans of Olam and its subsidiaries.
This information was disclosed by the company in a press release yesterday, which was seen by Nairametrics.
According to the information contained in the press release, the company announced that it has upsized its flagship $1.675 billion multi-tranche revolving credit facility that was secured on September 10, 2020, by an additional $300 million.
The upsized facility of $1.975 billion, which has Olam’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Olam Treasury Pte. Ltd. (“OTPL”) as a co-borrower, consists of three tranches – a 364-day revolving credit facility of $790 million, a 2-year revolving credit facility of $790 million and a 3-year revolving credit facility of $395 million.
The Management of Olam emphasized that the proceeds from the credit facility provided by a total of 25 banks, will be deployed efficiently towards refinancing existing loans of Olam and its subsidiaries.
However, the debt facility will also help the company strengthen its balance sheet, and enable the leading agri-business group to execute its plans and strategy while supporting our customers, farmer-suppliers, and other stakeholders, as they navigate through the impact of COVID-19.
In an earlier press release on September 10, 2020, Olam International confirmed that 21 lenders participated in the flagship debt facility of $1.675 billion.
Four new banks have now joined the facility – Bank of Baroda as a Senior Mandated Lead Arranger, Bank of China, Unicredit Bank AG as Mandated Lead Arrangers, and Westpac Banking Corporation as a Lead Arranger; taking the total lenders to 25 banks.
Recall, in a press release on June 18, 2020, Olam international said it secured a revolving sustainability-linked credit facility aggregating $250 million, which is linked to meeting key sustainability performance indicators, aligned with the three Purpose outcomes of the Company’s sustainability strategy. The KPIs will be tracked and reported by Olam’s Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability team, while Ernst & Young will perform procedures to independently assess the achievement of the KPIs.
However, the upsized facility of $1.975 billion and other facilities since 2018 which amount to $1.675 billion, brings the total consideration of the group’s credit facility to $3.65 billion.
FCMB celebrates the spirit of team work, commits to excellent service
FCMB has announced several exciting activities to make this year’s Customer Service Week.
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has restated its commitment to provide the very best of service delivery and value-added offerings that will consistently enhance the experience of its teeming customers at every touch point. The Bank further assured that it will continue to leverage on its solid business models, highly professional staff, innovation, bespoke solutions and technology to turn the aspirations of customers to life changing opportunities.
FCMB gave the assurance in a statement to commemorate this year’s international Customer Service Week, holding from October 5 to 9, 2020, under the theme, “Dream Team”. The theme essentially highlights the importance of teamwork in providing outstanding service to all customers at this challenging period.
In the statement, FCMB announced several exciting activities to make this year’s Customer Service Week memorable, including a customer appreciation drive whereby customers who buy airtime worth N500 and above via the Bank’s *329# USSD channel get a 10% bonus add-on all through the week; and a virtual question and answer session between customers and the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology. In addition, cakes will be delivered to children who operate kiddies account with FCMB and whose birthdays fall within the customer service week.
Employees of the Bank are also not left out of the customer service week celebration. A virtual party will hold on Friday, October 9, during which some employees will be recognised and celebrated for their achievements and overall championing of FCMB’s core values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-focus (EPIC).
Commenting on the 2020 edition of the Customer Service Week, the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said “This year’s Customer Service Week resonates deeply with us, because we pride ourselves as an institution that is made up of world-class professionals driven by a culture of excellence. In addition, we consistently go the extra mile to develop and offer solutions that align with the lifestyle and aspirations of the various segments of the population we serve. For all of these, we are again using the opportunity of the customer service week to express our appreciation to our stakeholders”.
With over 6 million customers as well as over 200 branches spread across Nigeria and consistent growth in overall performance, FCMB has proved to be a resilient and dominant player in the Nigerian financial industry.
The Bank has deepened and sustained its support to Nigerians and the economy, through various interventions, to mitigate the effect of the pandemic in the country, including the recent reduction of interest rates on all consumer loan products, to help customers free up extra income to meet other expenses in a convenient manner. FCMB also recently launched a Health Advisory Service, an on-demand health information service in collaboration with Wellvis.org, which makes it easier for Nigerians to access quality healthcare from the convenience of their homes, offices or even on the go.
First City Monument Bank is a member of FCMB Group Plc, which is one of the leading financial services institutions in Nigeria with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their respective segments. For more information about how FCMB can support fulfilment of your aspirations, please visit www.fcmb.com.