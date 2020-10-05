Stock Market
Nigerian stocks on steroids, investors gain N300 billion
Investor sentiment was positive as 36 stocks advanced against 10 decliners.
The Nigerian Stock market continued its upward trend, as the benchmark All Share Index recorded an impressive 2.11% increase to close at 27,554.49, a three-month high. Investors gained N297.32 billion, as market capitalization rose to N14.402 trillion at the close of trading.
Market turnover improved as volume and value traded increased by 31.38% and 72.66% respectively to 603.9 million and N7.42 billion in 5,984 deals. ZENITH, STERLBANK, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover, while ZENITH & GUARANTY topped market value list.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth, was positive as 36 stocks advanced against 10 decliners. GUINNESS (+7.14%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while OANDO (-8.73%) finished the top loser.
- Sector performance was bullish as all indices appreciated, led by a striking 3.37% gain in the Banking Index.
- NSE Banking Index: Recorded an impressive 3.37% gain, on positive sentiments in FIDELITY (+8.33%), FBN (+6.73%), and ZENITH BANK (+5.26%).
- NSE Insurance Index: UP by 2.04%, on price appreciation in WAPIC (+8.33%), AIICO (+6.33%), and CUSTODIAN (+2.88%)
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Increased by 0.84%, on the back of the gains in ARDOVA (+6.36%), and SEPLAT (+2.50%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Up 0.38%, on WAPCO (+5.61%) upturn.
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Gained 0.38%, on buy interest in GUINNESS (7.14%) and DANGSUGAR (+2.33%)
Top gainers
- GUINNESS up 7.14% to close at N15
- AIRTELAFRI up 5.32% to close at N400.2
- MTNN up 3.85% to close at N135
- PRESCO up 3.77% to close at N55
- SEPLAT up 2.50% to close at N410
Top losers
- OANDO down 8.73% to close at N2.09
- UAC-PROP down 6.52% to close at N0.86
- UBN down 2.00% to close at N4.9
- UACN down 0.77% to close at N6.45
- NB down 0.41% to close at N48.8
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks fired up on all cylinders, amid buying pressures from top NSE30 Stocks like Airtel and MTN Nigeria.
- Also, local investors caught the bullish trend wagon global equities, on the back of the news that, the world’s most powerful political leader, could be discharged from hospital later in the day, easing some of the uncertainty that shook global financial markets in the previous session.
- In addition, Nigerian oil stocks like Seplat gained relatively with Brent crude prices trading above $40/ barrel and U.S. West Texas
- Intermediate (WTI) is above its critical support level of $38.50/barrel.
- Nairametrics however envisages cautious buying, as geopolitical uncertainty remained clouded around global financial markets.
Stock Market
NSE prepares to launch West Africa’s first Exchange-traded derivatives
The introduction of ETDs on the NSE, will help strengthen Africa’s position in the global financial markets.
Barring any unforeseen contingencies, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to launch West-Africa’s first Exchange-traded derivatives.
This is sequel to the recent registration of NG Clearing by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as a premier Central counterparty Clearing House, earlier reported by Nairametrics.
The platform established by paramount key players in the Nigerian Financial landscape such as the NSE, Central Securities Clearing System and top-ranked banks, will enable NG Clearing perform efficient and timely settlement of derivative trades, ensuring safety and stability of the financial system.
In lieu of this, capital market players expect NG Clearing to align with the highest standards of global best practices in delivering clearing and settlement services.
All things being equal, the introduction of ETDs on the NSE, will help strengthen Africa’s position in the global financial markets, addressing price, liquidity, and other financial risks usually associated to sophisticated financial transactions.
Speaking on the development, the CEO, NSE and Chairman, NG Clearing, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema OON, was quoted in one of the national dailies, where he started; “Our main role is to improve the safety of our financial markets, by delivering best-in-class post-trade services that manage counterparty credit risk, and reduce systemic risk. To mitigate these credit risks in an efficient and robust manner, we will interpose ourselves as a guarantor to both parties in a transaction; thus, ensuring the successful execution of derivatives and other trades from various trade points. We intend to deliver an unparalleled CCP experience for the African financial markets.”
NSE set to launch West Africa's first Exchange Traded Derivatives
— The Nigerian Stock Exchange (@nsenigeria) October 5, 2020
Market Views
Nigerian financial analysts reveal their favorite U.S Stocks
Financial analysts and experts discuss with Nairametrics their favourite US-based stocks to invest in.
U.S. stocks recently closed out a second consecutive quarter with recorded gains, and still looks set for more upsides amid President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, and exploding COVID-19 caseloads globally.
The Nasdaq composite index rose 11% in Q3 2020, and registered its biggest two-quarter increase since 2000.
The U.S stocks post gains in Q3 2020, amid growing geopolitical uncertainty, and were up by 7.6% in Q3 2020.
Their impressive run is largely attributed to mind-blowing turnovers, low debt profiles and high-profit margins, often exhibited by these fast-growing equities in spite of the COVID-19 onslaught.
Most of these U.S Stocks also have engaging success stories of young entrepreneurs like Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Google’s Larry Page, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. There are also trusted and stable global blue-chip names like JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Well Fargo, AT&T, General Motors, Amazon.com and Pepsi, attracting millennials and many global stock traders from diverse locations, making it the biggest equity market in the world.
Nairametrics interviewed financial analysts asking for their opinions on what US-based stocks they will invest in. Their responses were as insightful, as they were diverse, ranging from leading U.S tech brands to global consumer brands.
Thelma Ugonna Ohiri-Anyanwu, CFA, Banker
“My favorite US stock would be the Apple Inc. stock, I love the stock because the company has good corporate governance, strong fundamentals, creative products; hence, future earnings is guaranteed and has potential for long term growth.”
Silas Ozoya, Managing Partner/CEO, SUBA CAPITAL
“Investing in Stock abroad is an interesting way to hedge your portfolio against inflation in Nigeria, especially since returns in the portfolio would be dollar-denominated. My picks on the top 100 stocks in the USA would be Apple, Amazon, and Google for the technology industry, because of how fast they are adapting to global change especially in the pandemic. Pfizer, P&G, as well as Walmart would follow next, because they’re essential needs companies. So, they would be around for the long haul no matter how bad things get. Finally, for the financial sector; JP Morgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs, simply because they’ve been around long enough to survive major recessions and economic down turns, like the 9/11 triggered economic issues, as well as the 2008 recession. Financial institutions like them that have showed stability are worthy of having my money as an investor.”
Lase Ashenuga. Financial Advisor
“September was a volatile month for stocks, amidst renewed fears about the spread of the coronavirus and political uncertainties. Investors can expect more of the volatility this month, but it’s advisable to always be in the market. My top three will be Costco wholesale, for being steady month in month in the bulk discount retail sector; Microsoft, due to the essential part of technology/software in the market; Nike, for having doubled in share price since the 52-week low of $60 a share during the pandemic, and looking good into 2021. The fundamentals of Nautilus (a fitness company), which isn’t a blue-chip company like my previous picks, and also Chewy (deals in online pet supplies) look good too, due to people being stuck more indoors. Their Q3 performances have been impressive, and look to be on the rise in Q4, but I will advise them both for higher risk tolerant investors.”
Harrison Glory Chinyere Investment Analyst/ Client Service Executive AIICO CAPITAL LTD.
“Technology Companies like, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple, and Netflix have their hands in seemingly everything, and have the potential to disrupt an economy. Amazon dominates online retail, which tunes to about half of all U.S e-commerce, think about the estimates that over 100million Americans are currently paying $119/year price tag to be Amazon Prime members? Google is no less impressive, that it’s search engine might be better termed ‘money engine’; So, Google is also involved in everything, which is why it has 90% market share worldwide. Their large market capitalizations, reflect the fact that the market is aware of this. Investors are generally better off sticking to well-known large cap stocks with strong brand recognition, as they start off on their investment journey.”
Taiwo Megbope, Head of Equity Research, Co-founder of Investor Hangout
“I am a Value investor at heart. I prefer the safety and stability they provide. I have a few models I use when trying to identify value stocks. The most consistent are; Return on Capital Employed free Cash Flow Yield Price to Earnings Ratio and Dividend Yield. After screening this list out, I ensure they also have the right technical properties as well. My favorite technical screeners include, Average daily volume traded greater than 1mil units. Based on these conditions, these are my US Stocks to watch; Hp Inc, Philip Morris International, Applied Materials Inc, Intel Corp, Western Union Co. Ebay Inc Merck & Co, In Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Seagate Technology Plc, Oracle Corp, Verizon Communications & R Block Inc.”
It’s unsurprising to see Financial Analysts choosing different variants of U.S stocks, with most of them being household names, having wider economic leverage, and also used by most people in enhancing their work productivity.
Such bias has made global investors push U.S Stocks to impressive gains for its second consecutive quarter.
Paid Content
These stocks have gained over 25% since we recommended them less than 6 months ago
Get great advice and stock recommendations when you subscribe to Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter.
Every investor’s wish is to invest in stocks that help them make money. There is a feeling you get, when you buy stocks on a lowly price, only for it to gain a few weeks or months later. It even gets better if the stocks you bought that have gained in appreciation, also pays juicy dividends.
Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter (SSN), was specially designed to help recommend stocks that are undervalued and dividend-paying, helping your portfolio grow. Since we launched in May 2020, we have recommended about 19 stocks, some of which have surpassed our target exit price as high as 40%. Here are some of our big winners.
Stanbic IBTC – Is one of our favorite banking stocks on our list of recommendations, with obvious reasons. The stock has gained a whopping 42%, since we recommended it back in May 2020. It was trading for N28.5 per share at the time and we believed it was highly undervalued and worth at least N35 per share. It closed last week at N40.5 per share, meaning if you bought when we recommended and still held it, you would have gained 42% in 152 days, as against our target exit of 22.8%.
Africa Prudential – We first recommended this stock in May 2020, following solid fundamentals and visionary leadership. Nairametrics founder, Mr. Ugo Obi-Chukwu had an opportunity to speak to the current CEO of the company, Mr. Obong Idong, and remarked that “he appears to be a visionary who is driven towards technology and innovation.” He also suggested that Obong had the support of his boss at pivoting the business into a full-fledged technology company.
When we recommended this stock, it was trading for N3.75 per share and an indicative dividend yield of a whopping 17.95%. Whilst we believed the stock was worth at least N7.35 per share, our target exit price was N4.70, providing a return of 25%. The share price hit N4.75 on Friday, crossing our target exit price. If you bought this stock when we recommended it, you would have gained 26% in 152 days or less than 6 months.
GT Bank Plc – The second of the three banks on our list came highly recommended, after it got pummeled, as investors feared the impact of the pandemic. It fell to as low as N16 per share in March, and we bought as much as we could. However, we recommended this stock in May when it was trading for N21 per share. Nevertheless, we had high expectations and placed a target exit price of N25 per share for the stock, which translates to 18.5% gross return. 152 days after, the stock is trading for N29 per share, with a gross return of 37.4%. So, if you subscribed when we recommended this stock, you will be up by a whopping 37.4%.
Lafarge Plc – This is one of our more recent stocks, having been recommended late in July 2020. At the time; we thought the stock was ‘on the cusp of a new era’, after it spun off its South African loss-making subsidiary to focus on Nigeria. Since then, its fundamentals have improved, propelling the stock into one of the best performers this year. When we recommended the stock, it was trading for N11.75 per share, with a target exit price of N15 per share or 27.7%. Well, it is 69 days later, and the stock is now trading for N15.15 per share, effectively beating our target selling price.
Surely, these are not the only winners we have in the Stock Select Newsletter. Vitafoam has gained 20% since we recommended it 98 days ago. MTN has gained 21% since we also recommended it, while United Capital has gained 21%. We also have some recommended stocks that we believe are still undervalued, with a potential to gain over 20%.
Disclaimer – Stock Picking is not a science, and you cannot always be sure of making the right calls. It has not been rosy all the way, as a few of the recommended stocks are performing worse than expected. However, because we post our newsletters weekly, we can frequently evaluate our recommendation, assessing if some of our fundamentals are still as solid as they were, when we first selected the stock.
Subscribe to Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter here.