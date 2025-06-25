The Nigerian All-Share Index shattered the 119,000 mark on June 24, 2025, gaining 1,211.17 points to close at 119,790.82.

This 1.02% rise from the previous session’s 118,579.65 was fueled by strong performances from Dangote Sugar, Lafarge, International Breweries, BUA Cement, and several mid-cap stocks.

Market activity was robust, with trading volume rising to 868.6 million shares, up from 653.6 million shares recorded in the previous session.

Similarly, market capitalization rose to N75.5 trillion from N74.8 trillion, across 22,207 executed deals.

On the gainers’ chart, DANGSUGAR, OKOMUOIL, UPDC, and BETAGLAS all appreciated by 10.00%, securing the top spots.

Meanwhile, DAARCOMM and PRESTIGE posted the biggest losses, shedding 7.81% and 5.56%, respectively.

LIVINGTRUST and ROYALEX recorded the highest volumes traded for the day, reflecting strong investor interest in those counters.

Market summary

Current ASI: 119,790.82

Previous ASI: 118,579.65

Day Change: +1.02%

Year-to-Date Performance: +16.28%

Volume Traded: 868.6 million shares

Market Cap: N75.5 trillion

Top 5 gainers

DANGSUGAR: Up 10.00% to N44.00

OKOMUOIL: Up 10.00% to N748.00

UPDC: Up 10.00% to N3.30

BETAGLAS: Up 10.00% to N333.95

CHAMPION: Up 9.98% to N9.92

Top 5 losers

DAARCOMM: Down 7.81% to N0.59

PRESTIGE: Down 5.56% to N1.02

IMG: Down 4.30% to N33.40

NPFMCRFBK: Down 4.25% to N2.03

ARADEL: Down 4.06% to N515.00

Trading volume

LIVINGTRUST led the volume chart with 112.2 million shares traded.

ROYALEX followed with 103.5 million shares, while FIDELITYBK maintained its strong momentum, exchanging 83.9 million shares.

ACCESSCORP and ZENITHBANK completed the top five with 55.6 million and 34.2 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, OKOMUOIL recorded the highest turnover at N3.2 billion.

ZENITHBANK and FIDELITYBK followed closely with N1.7 billion and N1.63 billion, respectively.

ARADEL posted N1.62 billion, while ACCESSCORP reported N1.2 billion.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira), performance was largely positive:

WAPCO led the pack with a 9.13% gain, followed by INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES at 7.14%, BUA Cement at 4.66%, MTNN at 1.02%, and NIGERIAN BREWERIES with a 0.60% increase.

However, a few names in the group recorded losses:

ARADEL declined by 4.06%, while TRANSCOHOT shed 2.18%.

In the FUGAZ banking group, the sector demonstrated resilience, with three out of five members closing in positive territory:

ZENITHBANK rose by 4.23%, ACCESSCORP gained 1.79%, and GTCO posted a marginal increase of 0.06%.

On the downside:

FIRSTHOLDCO fell by 3.93%, and UBA slipped by 0.29%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has recorded a year-to-date gain of 16.28%, edging steadily toward the 120,000-point mark, driven by strong momentum in select equities.

Looking ahead, sustained buying interest—particularly in large-cap stocks—could propel the index even higher, reinforcing positive sentiment and investor confidence across the market.