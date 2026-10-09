NGX recovers N208 billion as MTN, Oando shares lift market

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) rebounded from consecutive sessions of decline on Friday, October 9, 2026, as market capitalisation gained N208.46 billion.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) rebounded from consecutive sessions of decline on Friday, October 9, 2026, as market capitalisation gained N208.46 billion.

Equity market capitalisation rose from N161.05 trillion recorded on Thursday to close at N161.26 trillion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 321.05 points or 0.13% to settle at 248,363.55 points, recovering from its weekly low of 248,042.50 points logged on Thursday.

Total trading volume across equities reached 322,014,816 shares executed in 37,758 deals.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 248,363.55 points, up 0.13% from 248,042.50 points

Market capitalisation: N161.26 trillion, up 0.13% from N161.05 trillion

Market value gained: N208.46 billion

Trading volume: 322.01 million shares, down 34.57% from 492.14 million shares

Total deals: 37,758 deals, down 2.29% from 38,644 deals

Top 5 gainers

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc: Up 10.00% to N0.77 from N0.70

Livestock Feeds Plc: Up 9.58% to N13.15 from N12.00

Guinea Insurance Plc: Up 9.41% to N0.93 from N0.85

Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP): Up 8.50% to N108.50 from N100

UPDC Plc: Up 7.69% to N4.20 from N3.90

Top 5 losers

Red Star Express Plc: Down 9.76% to N13.40 from N14.85

Fidelity Bank Plc: Down 8.70% to N21.00 from N23.00

Daar Communications Plc: Down 8.00% to N1.38 from N1.50

Coronation Insurance Plc (WAPIC): Down 7.26% to N2.30 from N2.48

OMATEK: Down 6.94% to N1.34 from N1.44

Driving the numbers

Telecom giant MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTNN) led the rally among market heavyweights, surging 2.69% (up N22.00) to close at N840.00, while energy player Oando Plc jumped 6.90% to N36.40.

These price advances lifted key indices, pushing the NGX 30 Index up to 9,138.57, the NGX Oil/Gas Index to 6,005.98, and the NGX Consumer Goods Index to 4,033.36.

Additionally, strong percentage rallies in mid- and small-cap stocks, including Regency Alliance Insurance Plc (+10.00% to N0.77), Livestock Feeds Plc (+9.58% to N13.15), Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP) (+8.50% to N108.50), and UPDC Plc (+7.69% to N4.20), provided vital upward momentum across the broader market.

The Main Board generated 237.12 million shares in 23,614 deals, while the Premium Board recorded 67.82 million shares in 11,220 deals. High-volume activity was concentrated in major commercial banking and insurance tickers; Zenith Bank Plc traded 31.69 million shares, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) logged 23.52 million shares, Access Holdings Plc recorded 19.19 million shares, and Fidelity Bank Plc saw 17.55 million shares exchanged.

Substantial turnover in insurance stocks such as Guinea Insurance Plc (13.60 million shares) and Regency Alliance Insurance Plc (12.84 million shares) further bolstered overall market depth and engagement.

Sectoral performance

The NGX Oil/Gas Index advanced from 5,996.24 on Thursday to 6,005.98 on Friday. Similarly, the NGX Consumer Goods Index appreciated from 4,026.79 to 4,033.36, supported by gains in Unilever Nigeria Plc (+2.00% to N102.00), Nigerian Breweries Plc (+0.81% to N74.60), and Honeywell Flour Mill Plc (+0.59% to N17.00).

The NGX Industrial Index also edged higher from 10,440.33 to 10,442.50, helped by an 8.50% gain in Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP) to N108.50.

Broad-market performance saw further gains in the NGX 30 Index (rising from 9,124.73 to 9,138.57), the NGX Premium Index (up from 31,242.54 to 31,398.20), the NGX Growth Index (climbing from 26,827.93 to 26,869.17), and the NGX Lotus Islamic Index (expanding from 22,918.08 to 22,981.25).

In contrast, the NGX Banking Index dropped from 2,639.74 to 2,614.79, weighed down by losses across key lenders including Fidelity Bank Plc (-8.70% to N21.00), Access Holdings Plc (-1.67% to N29.50), United Bank for Africa Plc (-1.59% to N43.30), Zenith Bank Plc (-1.32% to N134.70), and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (-0.23% to N131.50).

The NGX Insurance Index similarly slipped from 1,088.85 to 1,081.10 as price declines in Coronation Insurance Plc (-7.26% to N2.30), Fortis Global Insurance Plc (-6.15% to N1.68), and NEM Insurance Plc (-4.24% to N28.25) offset strong rallies in Regency Alliance Insurance Plc (+10.00% to N0.77) and Guinea Insurance Plc (+9.41% to N0.93).

Elsewhere, moderate pullbacks were registered by the NGX Main-Board Index (down from 10,763.46 to 10,751.31), the NGX Pension Index (falling from 13,017.42 to 12,985.77), and the NGX CG Index (declining from 7,446.63 to 7,416.72).