The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened the trading week on a bearish note as heavy sell-offs across key sectors wiped off N767.36 billion from equity market capitalisation.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened the trading week on a bearish note as heavy sell-offs across key sectors wiped off N767.36 billion from equity market capitalisation.

At the close of trading on Monday, November 23, 2026, total market capitalisation declined by 0.48% to settle at N160.04 trillion, down from N160.80 trillion recorded on Friday, November 20.

Similarly, the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) shed 1,181.84 points (-0.48%) to close at 246,478.90 points, marking its lowest level of the weekly cycle after peaking at 249,318.65 points.

Total equity market turnover reached 441.07 million shares exchanged across 38,846 deals.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 246,478.90 points, down 0.48% from 247,660.74 points

Market cap: N160.04 trillion, down 0.48% from N160.80 trillion

Market value lost: N767.36 billion

Trading volume: 441.07 million shares, up 44.32% from 305.62 million shares

Total deals: 38,846 deals, up 31.30% from 29,586 deals

Top 5 gainers

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc: Up 10.00% to N30.80 from N28.00

Cornerstone Insurance Plc: 10.00% to N5.50 from N5.00

AIICO Insurance Plc: Up 9.87% to N4.34 from N3.95

Linkage Assurance Plc: Up 9.80% to N1.68 from N1.53

Africa Prudential Plc: Up 8.80% to N11.75 from N10.80

Top 5 losers

Fortis Global Insurance Plc: Down 10.00% to N1.62 from N1.80

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc: Down 9.97% to N279.80 from N310.80

Livestock Feeds Plc: Down 9.85% to N12.35 from N13.70

International Breweries Plc: Down 9.41% to N9.15 from N10.10

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc: Down 9.28% to N4.40 from N4.85

Driving the numbers

At the market level, the downturn in market capitalisation (which fell by N767.36 billion to N160.04 trillion) and the All-Share Index (which shed 1,181.84 points to 246,478.90) are directly driven by widespread price depreciations across major sector indices.

The decline was primarily anchored by the NGX Banking Index, which lost 32.80 points to 2,266.95, and the NGX Industrial Index, which dropped 53.31 points to 11,673.31, alongside contractions in Consumer Goods (-37.58 points) and Oil & Gas (-9.27 points).

Heavyweight financial stocks experienced notable selling pressure, including Fidelity Bank (-7.34%), Access Holdings (-2.28%), First Holdco (-2.09%), Zenith Bank (-1.81%), and GTCO (-1.75%), while sharp price drops in high-capitalisation equities like Julius Berger (-9.97%) and International Breweries (-9.41%) further accelerated the overall equity market contraction.

Sectoral performance

Sectoral performance on November 23, 2026, was predominantly bearish, as downturns across major industry indices weighed heavily on the broader market.

The NGX Industrial Index recorded the largest absolute contraction, falling 53.31 points to close at 11,673.31 (down from 11,726.62 on Friday), impacted by a sharp 9.97% drop in Julius Berger Nigeria.

Heavy selling in banking equities also dragged the NGX Banking Index down by 32.80 points to 2,266.95 (from 2,299.75), driven by declines in Fidelity Bank (-7.34%), Access Holdings (-2.28%), First Holdco (-2.09%), Zenith Bank (-1.81%), and GTCO (-1.75%).

Furthermore, the NGX Consumer Goods Index dropped 37.58 points to 3,990.47 following losses in International Breweries (-9.41%) and Honeywell Flour Mill (-5.66%), while the NGX Oil & Gas Index eased 9.27 points to 5,702.88 as Oando Plc slipped 5.80%.

Bucking the general market decline, the NGX Insurance Index stood out as the sole advancing sector, rising 30.58 points (+2.78%) to finish higher at 1,129.35 (up from 1,098.77).

Strong buying interest in underwriting stocks propelled this surge, highlighted by maximum daily gains in Cornerstone Insurance (+10.00%) as well as notable price rallies in AIICO Insurance (+9.87%), Linkage Assurance (+9.80%), and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings (+6.37%).

Across the exchange’s primary listing categories, board-level indices mirrored the widespread weakness: the NGX Premium Index fell 168.35 points to 31,858.33, the NGX Main-Board Index contracted by 46.44 points to 10,529.52, and the NGX Growth Index shed 80.88 points to close at 26,671.43.