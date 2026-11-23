Transactions on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) reached N17.13 trillion in the first ten months of 2026, approximately 79% increase from N9.57 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, despite a steady withdrawal by foreign portfolio investors.

According to the NGX’s October Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment Report published on Monday, November 23, 2026, domestic investors accounted for N15.46 trillion, representing 90.29% of total transactions, while foreign investors contributed only N1.66 trillion, or 9.71%.

The growth in market activity dominated by domestic investors came alongside declining foreign participation and a reversal in foreign portfolio investment flows, with overseas investors recording a cumulative net outflow of N289.67 billion.

Domestic investors drive NGX transactions:

Domestic investors accounted for most of the growth in Nigerian equities transactions during the first ten months of 2026, supported by increased institutional and retail trading activity.

Domestic transactions rose by 104.99% from N7.54 trillion in the corresponding period of 2025 to N15.46 trillion, exceeding the N9.28 trillion recorded in entire 2025 by more than N6.18 trillion.

Domestic institutional transactions increased by 114.37% year-on-year to N9.86 trillion.

Retail investor transactions rose by 90.32% to N5.60 trillion during the ten-month period.

Total market transactions increased by 13.70% month-on-month to N2.065 trillion in October.

Domestic transactions climbed by 19.82% to N1.947 trillion, supported by a 48.56% increase in institutional activity to N1.493 trillion.

Retail trading moved in the opposite direction in October, declining by 26.79% to N453.75 billion.

Nairametrics previously reported that domestic transactions had surpassed the entire 2025 figure as early as July, when year-to-date trading reached N10.68 trillion.

The October figures reinforced the growing influence of domestic institutional investors, whose transactions accounted for the larger share of local trading activity.

Foreign participation, however, continued to weaken despite the substantial increase in total market turnover.

Foreign investors record N289.67 billion outflow:

Foreign investors recorded a cumulative net outflow of N289.67 billion from Nigerian equities between January and October 2026, reversing the N208.22 billion net inflow recorded during the corresponding period of 2025.

The NGX report showed that foreign purchases declined while sales increased, resulting in a N497.89 billion swing in net foreign investment flows between the two periods.

Foreign inflows declined by 38.53% year-on-year to N687.08 billion.

Foreign outflows increased by 7.39% to N976.75 billion.

In October alone, foreign investors purchased N54.73 billion in equities and sold N63.14 billion, resulting in a N8.41 billion net outflow.

Foreign transactions fell by 17.93% year-on-year to N1.66 trillion, compared with N2.03 trillion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Foreign participation also declined significantly during the year.

The foreign share of monthly transactions reached 16.56% in March, when foreign trading increased by 107.7% to N288.82 billion.

However, participation fell to 9.45% in May, 5.6% in July and 4.89% in August before recovering to 10.52% in September.

The recovery was short-lived, as foreign transactions declined by 38.33% to N117.87 billion in October, representing just 5.71% of total market activity.

Nairametrics previously linked the retreat to settlement uncertainty, pre-election risk aversion and global portfolio rebalancing.

The October figures also extended foreign investors’ monthly net-selling streak to ten consecutive months, following eight months of net selling reported in August.

Domestic liquidity sustains equity rally:

The sharp increase in domestic transactions highlights the growing importance of local investors in sustaining activity on the Nigerian Exchange.

Nairametrics previously reported that the NGX All-Share Index delivered returns of up to 60% year-to-date at its 2026 peaks, even as foreign participation continued to decline.

Domestic investors accounted for 90.29% of transactions between January and October, compared with 9.71% for foreign investors.

Domestic institutional transactions reached N9.86 trillion, exceeding retail transactions of N5.60 trillion.

Foreign participation in October stood at 5.71%, down 7.53 percentage points from the March level of 16.56%.

Foreign investors recorded N289.67 billion in cumulative net sales during the ten-month period.

The latest figures contrast with the recovery reported in October 2025, when Nairametrics noted that foreign inflows had exceeded outflows for the first time in recent years.

The N2.648 trillion in foreign transactions recorded for the whole of 2025 also remains substantially above the N1.66 trillion reported for the first ten months of 2026.

However, the NGX figures represent equity transaction values rather than direct foreign currency flows.

Consequently, the cumulative net-selling position should not be interpreted as an equivalent amount of foreign exchange leaving Nigeria.

With domestic institutions accounting for most trading activity, the continued strength of local investor participation remains an important factor in the market’s performance as foreign participation stays subdued.