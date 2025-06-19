On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, the Nigerian equities market staged an impressive rally, with the All-Share Index surging by 1,867.71 points to close at 116,786.87, a 1.63% gain from the previous day’s close of 114,910.16.

This strong performance was driven by renewed investor confidence, particularly in banking stocks and oil & gas giants like SEPLAT and ARADEL.

Despite the bullish sentiment, trading volume dipped to 640 million shares, down from 787.2 million shares recorded a day earlier.

However, market capitalization reflected the positive price action, surging to N73.6 trillion across 19,727 deals, compared to N72.6 trillion recorded the previous day.

Top gainers of the day included NEM (+10.00%) and SEPLAT (+9.78%), leading the charge in a broadly positive session.

On the downside, ETERNA and NSLTECH posted the steepest losses, shedding 10.00% and 9.68%, respectively.

In terms of volume, ZENITHBANK and ACCESSCORP dominated trading, exchanging the highest number of shares for the day.

Market summary Current ASI: 116,786.87

Previous ASI: 114,910.16

Day Change: +1.63%

Year-to-Date Performance: +13.47%

Volume Traded: 640 million shares

Market Cap: N73.6 trillion Top 5 gainers NEM: Up 10.00% to N16.50

SEPLAT: Up 9.78% to N5450.00

THOMASWY: Up 9.73% to N2.03

LINKASSURE: Up 9.56% to N1.49

REGALINS: Up 8.62% to N0.63 Top 5 losers ETERNA: Down 10.00% to N38.70

NSLTECH: Down 9.68% to N0.56

LEGENDINT: Down 9.66% to N6.55

FTNCOCOA: Down 6.07% to N2.63

GUINEAINS: Down 5.00% to N0.76

Trading volume

Market activity slowed slightly as volume dipped to 640 million shares, down from 787.2 million shares recorded the previous day.

ZENITHBANK led the volume chart with a strong 149.9 million shares traded.

ACCESSCORP followed closely with 48.6 million shares, while UBA sustained its momentum with 42.9 million shares exchanged.

Nigerian Breweries (NB) and FIDELITYBK rounded out the top five, recording 37.7 million and 30.8 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value traded, ZENITHBANK topped the list with N7.2 billion worth of transactions.

Nigerian Breweries (NB) recorded N2.1 billion, while TRANSPOWER and SEPLAT posted N2.06 billion and N1.9 billion, respectively.

ARADEL completed the top five with N1.8 billion in turnover.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

SEPLAT jumped 9.78%, ARADEL rose 7.36%, MTNN gained 4.79%, and DANGOTE CEMENT edged up 0.25%.

On the downside, NB declined by 1.19%.

In the FUGAZ banking group, most stocks closed in the green as the sector rebounded strongly:

UBA surged 5.59%, ZENITHBANK climbed 5.32%, ACCESSCORP advanced 4.49%, and GTCO rose 4.43%.

FIRSTHOLDCO closed flat, recording no price movement.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index crossed the 116,000 mark as bullish sentiment returned to the banking sector, accompanied by renewed interest in large-cap oil and gas stocks. –

Looking ahead, sustained buying pressure in mid- and large-cap stocks could drive the index even higher, possibly toward the 120,000 level in the coming sessions.