The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has announced that Nigeria’s gas production fell to 7.352 billion standard cubic feet per day in May 2025, down from 7.354 billion mmscfd the previous month.

This is according to the latest Monthly Report Summary released by the national oil company on Monday.

According to the company, gas sales, however, dipped marginally from 4.240 billion mmscfd in April to 4.185 billion mmscfd in May.

The report also showed that the company generated a total revenue of N6.008 trillion in May 2025, marking a marginal increase from the N5.972 trillion posted in April, even as crude oil and condensate production also showed slight improvement during the month.

Fuel availability at stations drops to 62%

However, downstream performance showed signs of weakness.

According to the report, fuel availability at NNPC Retail Limited stations dropped to 62 per cent in May, compared to 70 per cent in April, based on internal industry tracking. Analysts suggest the decline may reflect logistical or supply chain pressures amid continued subsidy-free pricing adjustments.

In terms of strategic projects, the company reported steady progress on the OB3 and Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline projects. OB3 achieved 96 per cent completion, while the AKK project reached 81 per cent. Upstream pipeline availability remained strong at 98 per cent.

The report also highlighted recent interventions such as the May turnaround maintenance of key pipelines, including the Trans Escravos Pipeline, as well as multiple flow stations in OML 40 and OML 17.

The national oil firm said, “On strategic efforts, progressed technical interventions or AKK to resolve challenges of River Niger crossing and conducting detailed evaluation on OB3 RNC to determine the best project execution path going forward.”

Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries’ turnaround in progress

According to the company, completed turnaround maintenance in May included the Trans Escravos pipeline, the Opuama flow station, the Obigbo, and the Agbada flow stations.

The company stated that works on the Port Harcourt, Warri refineries turnaround maintenance are “review in progress.”

More insights

Under its corporate social responsibility, the company noted the following:

The official handover ceremony for the 531 NYSC Corps members’ starter packs took place as planned on May 22, 2025.

A total of 6,028 cataract surgeries were completed across the southern and northern regions.

Provision of MRI machines to the National Orthopedic Hospital, Dala-Kano (NOHDK) and Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Awka (NAUTH) is underway.

A total of 4,931 vulnerable farmers in Nigeria’s southern region received comprehensive training on modern farming techniques, climate change adaptation, and market access.