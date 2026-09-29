Dangote reacts to court order stopping Kenyan refinery construction, says “we don’t care”

The Chairman of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, Aliko Dangote, has reacted to the court stopping its $17 billion East African refinery project in Lamu County, Kenya, saying that "we don’t care; we are ready for them."

The Chairman of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, Aliko Dangote, has reacted to a Kenyan court order stopping construction activities at the proposed $17 billion East African refinery project in Lamu County, saying, “we don’t care, we are ready for them.”

Dangote made the comments at a high-level investor engagement organised for the Dangote refinery initial public offering (IPO) with East African institutional investors at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Kenya.

The reaction follows an order by the Malindi Environment and Land Court after farmers and residents of Chandavai in Lamu County opposed the project, citing alleged “forceful eviction” and destruction of their properties.

Dangote reacts to Kenya court order

Dangote said court challenges and other disputes were not unusual for large projects in Africa, noting that the current case was smaller than challenges the group had faced in other countries.

“Yesterday as I was landing here at night, I always try to switch off my Wi-Fi on my plane, so that I’ll be able to rest. I don’t want to be disturbed. But immediately when I open my phone, they say, oh yeah, you know, by Bloomberg. I’m sure some of you must have seen it.”

“One court has given an order that we shouldn’t do any construction. I said, no, no, this is normal for us in Africa, we don’t care. In fact, this is even small. In Senegal, it’s not even court. We went, they stopped even our factory for one year. We went up to the Supreme Court to get a judgment.”

“So anybody who wants to cause trouble, we are ready for them. We know who are the people doing all these things, so we’ll face them,” he said.

Dangote said the company was aware of those behind the developments and was prepared to address the issues surrounding the project.

His comments come as the court case remains before the Kenyan judiciary, with further directions expected as the dispute over the refinery site continues.

Lamu refinery faces land dispute

The Malindi Environment and Land Court suspended construction of the proposed Dangote Refinery in Lamu County after 133 residents of Chandavai filed a case challenging the project.

The residents claim that the land earmarked for the refinery forms part of their ancestral heritage and has been occupied and farmed by their families for generations.

According to reports, the court is expected to provide further directions on the case on October 14, following the order issued on September 25.

The Dangote Group had earlier maintained that the Kenyan court ruling over the land rights dispute would not halt the groundbreaking ceremony for the planned 700,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery.

The company said some activities at the site could, however, be affected by the order.

“The court has not halted the groundbreaking ceremony of the refinery at this stage,” Dangote Group said in a statement.

The group said the order requires both parties to refrain from activities at the site until the case is heard, while maintaining that the planned groundbreaking could proceed.

Kenya prepares for refinery groundbreaking

Nairametrics reported days ago that the Kenyan government had finalised preparations for the September 30, 2026 launch of the East Africa Oil Refinery project in Lamu, with President William Ruto expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony.

The ceremony is expected to bring together Heads of State and Government from East Africa and beyond, alongside members of the local community, as authorities complete arrangements for security, logistics and protocol.

Kenya’s Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki, said authorities were putting final measures in place to ensure the September 30 event runs smoothly.

Kindiki described the project as important to Kenya and the wider region.

The refinery is expected to establish a large-scale energy and industrial hub on Kenya’s coast.

The project is also expected to increase Kenya’s crude oil processing capacity and support related economic activities.

The ongoing court case adds a legal dimension to preparations for the refinery project, while Dangote’s comments indicate that the group intends to continue addressing the issues surrounding the development.