The Nigerian All-Share Index closed the trading session of June 27, 2025, in negative territory, falling by 776.92 points to settle at 119,995.76.

This marks a 0.64% drop from the previous day’s close of 120,772.68, as bearish sentiment dragged the index below the 120,000 threshold.

Trading activity mirrored the downtrend, with total volume dropping to 625 million shares, a notable decline from the 892 million shares exchanged in the prior session.

Market capitalization also took a hit, shedding N500 billion to close at N75.9 trillion, down from N76.4 trillion the day before, across 21,800 deals.

On the gainers’ chart, NEIMETH and LEARNAFRCA stood out, each posting impressive gains of 10.00% and 9.91%, respectively.

Conversely, LEGENDINT and BUA Cement led the losers, sliding by 9.98% and 9.92%, respectively.

In terms of volume, JAPAULGOLD and ELLAH LAKES dominated the session.

Market summary

Current ASI: 199,995.76

Previous ASI: 120,772.68

Day Change: -0.64%

Year-to-Date Performance: +16.58%

Volume Traded: 625 million shares

Market Cap: N75.9 trillion

Top 5 gainers

NEIMETH: Up 10.00% to N5.94

LEARNAFRCA: Up 9.91% to N5.10

MECURE: Up 9.91% to N12.20

ACADEMY: Up 9.44% to N5.10

SMURFIT: Up 9.09% to N0.60

Top 5 losers

LEGENDINT: Down 9.98% to N8.03

BUACEMENT: Down 9.92% to N95.40

FTNCOCOA: Down 9.76% to N3.33

OANDO: Down 8.72% to N56.50

MCNICHOLS: Down 8.44% to N2.17

Trading volume

Market activity slowed on June 27, with daily volume slipping to 625 million shares, down from 892.9 million shares recorded in the previous session.

JAPAULGOLD led the volume chart, trading 88.2 million shares.

ELLAHLAKES followed closely with 80 million shares, while ACCESSCORP held firm with 56 million shares exchanged.

CAVERTON and ZENITHBANK rounded out the top five, posting 53.9 million and 30.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

ZENITHBANK recorded the highest turnover at N1.7 billion.

GTCO and ACCESSCORP followed, with trades valued at N1.3 billion and N1.2 billion, respectively.

ARADEL posted N788.2 million, while OANDO reported N671.5 million in value traded.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES gained 0.36%, NB lost 0.34%

However, BUA CEMENT fell 9.92%

Within the FUGAZ banking group, all FUGAZ stocks closed in the red.

ACCESSCORP fell 2.43%, UBA shed 1.81%, FIRSTHOLDCO dipped 1.13%.

GTCO lost 0.60%, and ZENITHBANK declined 0.51%.

Market outlook

With the All-Share Index slipping just below the 120,000 mark, investors appear to be reassessing entry points.

While near-term caution persists, partly due to concerns about the market being overbought, renewed interest in heavyweight stocks may soon restore bullish momentum.