Nigeria’s dollar earnings fall by over $7 billion due to Covid-19

Nigerian recorded a whopping 52% drop in exports proceeds in the quarter ending June 2020 mostly due to the effects of Covid-19.

Published

43 mins ago

on

Petrol importation gulps N1.13 trillion in 2019, as Nigeria fails another deadline 

Nigerian recorded a whopping 52% drop in exports proceeds in the quarter ending June 2020 mostly due to the effects of Covid-19. This is contained in the Current Account Deficit numbers published by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The current account deficit for the quarter fell to $3.2 billion compared to first-quarter data of $5.6 billion, the latest report indicates.

Export drop

According to the data,  total exports in the second quarter of the year fell to $6.3 billion from $13.8 billion in the first quarter of 2020 before the Covid-19 lockdown grounded the economy. Crude Oil inflows which Nigeria relies on for 85% of its export proceeds went from $11.2 billion in the first quarter to just $5.2 billion in the second quarter of the year.

Crude Oil prices fell to as low as $20 per barrel in April as markets panicked as the Covid-19 lockdown spread globally. OPEC members also decided to cut crude oil output with Nigeria’s quota falling from 1.8 million barrels per day to just 1.4 million barrels per day. This culminated in lower export proceeds for Nigeria piling pressure to devalue the currency after the first devaluation in late March.

Non-oil revenues also fell sharply from $2.1 billion in the first quarter of the year to $1.1 billion in the second quarter of the year revealing how damaging the pandemic has been on the economy. Nigeria earned an average of $2.6 billion per quarter from non-oil exports in 2019, the highest since 2008 when the CBN started publishing figures.

Imports also fall

Nigeria’s dollar outflow for imports also fell from $14.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020 to $10 billion in the second quarter of the year. The fall was also driven by a drop in oil imports falling to just $307 million from $3.7 billion. Non-oil exports which is a major driver of dollar outflows from Nigeria $11 billion to $9.7 billion. This was also due to the impact of the lockdown as most goods imported into the country from other parts of the world fell.

Despite several import substitution policies of the current government, Nigerians spent an average of $12.7 billion on the importation of goods into the country in 2019 compared to $7.3 billion a year earlier. The country’s main non-oil imports are boilers, machinery and appliances gulping over 27% of imports. Vehicle parts are also a major source of dollar outflows with over 12.8% of the value of what is imported into the country.

The government has focussed its ban on accessing forex for the importation of listed items which they believe can be made in Nigeria. Most of these items are food-related.

Why this matters: Nigeria’s exchange rate is mostly determined by how much dollars the country can attract compared to outflows.

  • With exports proceeds down by over 50% pressure was on the central bank to devalue the naira.
  • However, the CBN also had the option of managing the demand side of the deficit culminating in a drop in current account deficits.
  • The more Nigeria earns from exports compared to imports the higher the chances that the exchange rate will remain stable.
  • For example, in 2018 when the exchange rate was stable at N360/$1, Nigeria earned about $15.3 billion in dollar inflows or exports (mostly from crude oil sales) compared to $10.1 billion in imports.
  • Thus Nigeria will need to either earn more from exports or cut some of its reliance on imports if it is to maintain a stable exchange rate for the country.

 

Research Analysis

Prices of rice, tomatoes, frozen foods increase in September as traders lament low turnover

A carton of full chicken that was initially sold for an average of N13,000 now sells for N14,000.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

Nigeria's Inflation

Nigerians continue to grapple with the persistent increase in prices of household food items as rice, vegetable oil, flour, tomatoes, onions and frozen food items recorded significant increase in price at the end of September. This was contained in the latest Household Market Survey conducted by Nairalytics, the research arm of Nairametrics.

Major food items continue to jump across Lagos markets as sustained structural issues affecting food production and supply were further exacerbated by the lockdown measures implemented by the Government in response to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

US headline crude oil crashes further, below $0 in an unprecedented outcome

According to the latest survey conducted by Nairalytics, a big bag of round shaped tomatoes spiked by 16.7% to sell for an average of N14,000 compared to N12,000 recorded a fortnight ago. Also, a cartoon of frozen Chicken that was initially sold for an average of N13,000 now sells for N14,000.

On the flip side, a 50kg bag of Mama Gold Flour which endured a sudden increase two weeks ago to N16,500 now sells for an average of N14,125.

The report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets, and insights.

Unknown entity transfers $166 million worth of Bitcoins

Items that witnessed price increase 

Listed below are the items that recorded significant price increase:

  • A 50kg bag of Mama’s Pride rice increased by 3% to sell for an average of N25,500 compared to an initial average of N24,750.
  • Also, a 50kg bag of foreign rice (Mama Gold) rice sells for an average of N29,750. This indicates a 3% increase compared to N28,875 recorded earlier in September.
  • A 50kg bag of Royal Stallion (Foreign rice) also increased by 1.1%. selling for an average of N30,333 as against N30,000 earlier reported.
  • A 70g carton of Golden Penny noodles recorded an 8.47% increase in price to sell for an average of N1,600 compared to N1,475 recorded two weeks ago.
  • A 5 litres gallon of local vegetable oil that was sold for an average of N2,750 two weeks ago now sells for N3,100 indicating a 12.7% increase in price.
  • Also, a 25 litres gallon increased by 4.84% to sell for an average of N14,625 from initial average N13,950.
  • A big basket of round shaped tomatoes increased by 16.7% to sell for an average of N14,000 as against N12,000 recorded two weeks ago.
  • A medium-sized basket of round shaped tomatoes also increased by 21.4% to sell for an average of N8,500 compared an initial average of N7,000.
  • A big basket of oval-shaped tomatoes now sells for an average of N16,000 representing an 100% increase in price.
  • A carton of full chicken sells for an average of N14,000 compared to an initial average of N13,000. The frozen food item increased by 7.7%.
  • While the price of a carton of chicken laps, also increased by 7.7% to sell for an average of N14,000.
  • A big bag of dry onion now sell for an average of N37,500, increasing by 7.9% from an initial average of N34,750.

Items that witnessed price decrease

Some of the items that recorded slight decrease in prices include:

  • A 50kg bag of white beans recorded a decline in price of 6.3% to sell for an average of N29,750 as against N31,750 recorded earlier in the month.
  • A medium-sized tuber of yam now sells for an average of N638, representing 10.5% reduction in price.
  • Mama Gold flour (50 kg) that was sold for an average of N16,500 two weeks ago, is now being sold for an average of N14,125.
  • A big bag of pepper currently sells for an average of N15,500, decreasing by 3.1% from an initial average of N16,000 while a medium bag size decreased by 7.1% to sell for an average of N6,500.
  • The price of a big bag of yellow maize dipped by 14.5% to sell for an average of N17,667 while that of white maize also reduced by 15.7% to sell for an average of N17,000.
  • Bush mango seed (Ogbono) that was sold for N105,000 earlier in September, now sells for an average of N95,000 representing 9.5% reduction in price.

Items that maintained initial prices

  • Items whose prices remained the same, compared to two weeks ago include:
  • A big bag of new onions continues to sell for an average of N25,500, same as recorded two weeks ago
  • A crate of raw egg still sells for an average of N1,200 across the four markets.
  • Refilling of 12.5kg cylinder of household cooking gas still cost average of N3,275 while 5kg cylinder costs an average of N1,375.
  • Dangote and Honeywell flour still sell for an average of N14,333 and N14,375 respectively.
  • A big basket of sweet potatoes continues to sell for an average of N14,000 while Irish potatoes of the same size, still sell for an average of N30,500
  • 50kg bag of beans (Oloyin) still sell for an average of N20,375.

Special markets/items

  • Recall that, Nairalytics earlier reported a significant surge in the price of flour across major markets in Lagos State. A visit to Oyingbo market revealed that the price of flour is still very much on the high side as most traders sell a 50kg bag of flour between N13,500 and N14,500 depending on the brand of the product.
  • According to Mrs. Esther who bakes cake at Oyingbo market, “the increase in the price of flour, is really affecting us seriously, we bought a bag of flour for N11,000 before lockdown, now we are forced to buy for as high as N14,000 while we also buy 25 litres gallon of vegetable oil for an average of N15,000 despite the fact that we cannot increase the price of our goods so as not to discourage buyers”. She stated further that the increase in price of flour is affecting their ability to make profit and grow their businesses.
  • Below are the prices of various brands of rice, sighted at Daleko market; Mama Gold (10kg) – N4,500, Royal Stallion (50kg) – N29,000, Rice Master (10kg) – N5,000, Mama Gold (50kg) – N29,500, Caprice (50kg) – N29,000, Mama’s Pride (50kg) – N25,500, Umza (50kg) – N24,500, Labana (50kg) – N25,000, Alamzat (50kg) – N23,500, Big Bull (50kg) – N25,000, Mama’s Choice (50kg) – N24,000.

Market insights

  • Nigerians have been hit with persistent increase in prices of most food items despite the easing of lockdown in the country. Nairametrics visited some tomatoes sellers at Mushin and obtained some insightful responses as to cause of the recent spike in the price of tomatoes.
  • According to Mrs. Alomaja, Northerners bringing in the items to the market are complaining of rain spoiling their harvests, which has, in turn, affected the price of the commodity. “this year, it did not rain as much as anticipated, and now when it is time to harvest heavy downpour of rain is now destroying the harvest in the farm” she said. This implies that the heavy rainfall has destroyed most of the harvest, hereby limiting the quantity of goods available for sale.
  • Mr Yaya, on the other hand told Nairametrics that the increase in price of tomatoes is due to seasonal fluctuations, considering that the year is gradually getting to the end, a period characterized by increase in price of food items.
  • Meanwhile, the price of a big bag of dry onions increased by 7.9% to sell for an average of N37,500. The increase has been attributed to scarcity of the commodity in the market. Mr. Kelechi, a trader at Mile 12 told Nairametrics that there have been limited quantity of the commodity coming into the market in recent times, which has caused the price of the item to surge.

Smuggling of imported rice hits Lagos major markets, as residence brace for shutdown

ItemsBrandUnitMUSHIN (24/09/2020)DALEKO (24/09/2020)OYINGBO (24/09/2020)MILE 12 (24/09/2020)Average MUSHIN (10/09/2020)DALEKO (10/09/2020)OYINGBO (10/09/2020)MILE 12 (10/09/2020)Average
Bag of RiceMama Gold10kgNA4500450050004666.6666666667NA4000450050004500
Bag of RiceRoyal Stallion50Kg30000NA300003100030333.33333333330000NA290003100030000
Bag of RiceRice Master10kg5000NA450047504000NA45004250
Bag of RiceMama Gold50kg29500295003000030000297502950029000290002800028875
Bag of RiceCaprice50kg30000NA290003000029666.66666666730000NA290003000029666.666666667
Bag of RiceMama's Pride50kg25500255002500026000255002500024000250002500024750
Bag of BeansOloyin50kg20000195002000022000203752000019500200002200020375
Bag of BeansWhite50kg30000300003000029000297503000030000350003200031750
Bag of BeansBrown>50kg32000340003500031000330003200034000350003100033000
Tuber of YamAbuja1 Big Size Tuber10009008501000937.5100090010001000975
Tuber of YamAbuja1 Medium Size Tuber600600650700637.5600800650800712.5
Carton of NoodlesIndomie305g (Belle full)3200310032003100315032003100320031003150
Carton of NoodlesIndomie210g (Hungry man)3200320032003200320032003200320032003200
Carton of NoodlesChikki100g2200220021002300220022002200210021002150
Carton of NoodlesMinimie70g19001750170018001787.521001650170016501775
Carton of NoodlesGolden Penny70g1700150016001600160017001400140014001475
Bag of GarriIjebu50kg14000135001350013500136251400013500130001300013375
Bag of GarriWhite50kg13000130001250013000128751300012500125001250012625
Bag of GarriYellow50kg12500130001300013500130001250013000120001300012625
Basket of PotatoSweetBig Basket14000140001400014000
Basket of PotatoSweetSmall Basket700700700700700700
Basket of PotatosweetSmallest Basket400250325400250325
Basket of PotatoIrishBiggest Basket330002800030500330002800030500
Basket of PotatoIrishSmall Basket2500250025002500
Basket of PotatoIrishSmallest Basket170015001600170015001600
Packet of PastaGolden Penny500g4400440043004200432544004400430042004325
Packet of PastaDangote500g4100410042004100412541004100420041004125
Packet of PastaPower (1 pc)500g220220220220220220220220220220
Packet of PastaBonita (1 pc)500g200200230220212.5200200230220212.5
Gallon of Palm OilLocal5 Litres2700230023002400242527002300230024002425
Gallon of Palm OilLocal25 Litres12000115001250013000122501200011500125001300012250
Gallon of Vegetable OilLocal5 Litres2900300030003500310027002500230035002750
Gallon of Vegetable OilLocal25 Litres14000150001450015000146251400013500135001480013950
Gallon of Vegetable OilKings5 Litres3200300030002800300032003000300028003000
Gallon of Vegetable OilWesson5 Litres4500390039004300415045003900390043004150
Gallon of Vegetable OilMamador3.8 Litres25002450250028002562.525002450250028002562.5
Gallon of Vegetable OilPower3 Litres1900180018002200192519001800180022001925
Bunch of PlantainPlantain1 Bunch500500500600525500500500600525
Bag of FlourDangote50kgNA13500150001450014333.33333333313500150001450014333.333333333
Bag of FlourHoney well50Kg14500135001450015000143751450013500145001500014375
Bag of FlourMama Gold50kg14000145001400014000141251600016500160001750016500
MilkPeak Powdered (Tin)400g1200120012001200120012001200120012001200
Milkpeak Powdered(Tin)900g23502400240023002362.523502400240023002362.5
MilkPeak milk (Refill)500g1000100010001000100010001000100010001000
MilkDano Powdered (Tin)500g1000100010001000100010001000100010001000
MilkDano Powdered(Tin)900g2600200020002000215026002000200020002150
MilkDano (Refill)500g800800800800800800800800800800
MilkThree Crown (Refill)380g700700750700712.5700700750700712.5
MilkLoya Powdered (Tin)400gNA1000100010501016.66666666671000100010501016.6666666667
MilkLoya (Refill)400gNA800850800816.66666666667800850800816.66666666667
MilkCoast (Refill)500gNA750750750750750750750750
Cocoa BeveragesMilo (Tin)500g10001100105010001037.510001100105010001037.5
Cocoa BeveragesMilo (Tin)900g2200210021002100212522002100210021002125
Cocoa BeveragesMilo Refill500g10009009009009251000900900900925
Cocoa BeveragesBournvita Refill500g10001000950900962.51000950900950
Cocoa BeveragesBournvita (Plastic)900g200020002000200020002000200020002000
Cocoa BeveragesOvaltine Refill500g850800850850837.5800850850833.33333333333
Cocoa BeveragesOvaltine(Plastic)500g110011001000110010751100100011001066.6666666667
CoffeeNescafe Classic50g600600600600600600600600600600
TeaLipton Yellow label52g300290300300297.5300290300300297.5
TeaTop tea52g300300300300300300300300300300
SugarSt' Loius Sugar(Cube) 500g500550550550537.5500550550550537.5
SugarGolden Penny Sugar (cube)500g300350350400350300350350400350
BreadVal-U1 loaf450450450500462.5450NA450500466.66666666667
BreadButterfield1 loaf450450500500475450450500500475
EggN/ACrate1200120012001200120012001200120012001200
Bottled Water (Refill)CwayRefill600600650600612.5600600650600612.5
Juice5 Alive1 litre550550550600562.5550550550600562.5
JuiceChivita1 litre550550600550562.5550550600550562.5
GasRefilling12.5kg3200320034003300327532003200340033003275
GasRefilling5kg1400140014001300137514001400140013001375
TomatoesBig Basketround shaped14000140001200012000
TomatoesMedium Basketround shaped8500850070007000
TomatoesSmall Basketround shaped6000600055005500
TomatoesBig BasketOval Shaped160001600080008000
TomatoesSmall BasketOval Shaped9000900055005500
FishKote (Horse Mackerel)1 big Fish650700650650662.5600600550650600
FishTitus (Mackerel)1 big Fish600600600750637.5600550550750612.5
PepperBig bag15500155001600016000
PepperMedium bag6500650070007000
MaizeYellow18000185001650017666.66666666721000220001900020666.666666667
MaizeWhite1700018000160001700021500200001900020166.666666667
MelonBig bag400003600038000400003500037500
OnionsBig bagDry Onions370003800037500350003450034750
OnionsBig bagNew Onions250002600025500250002600025500
Bush mango seed(Ogbono)1 big bag9500095000105000105000
Frozen foodFull chickenCarton1350013500150001400013000130001300013000
Frozen foodChicken lapCarton130001500014000130001300013000
Frozen foodTurkeyCarton17000175001750017333.33333333317000165001700016833.333333333
Crayfish130001300013000130001350013250

About Nairametrics Food Price Survey

Nairametrics Food Price Watch, is a bi-weekly Household Market Survey that covers the prices of major food items in Nigeria, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.

Research Analysis

Access, GTBank, two others pay PWC & EY N1.5 billion as Audit fees in H1 2020 

PWC earned N1.24 billion, while EY got only N282 million from the total. 

Published

4 weeks ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Access, GTBank, two others pay PWC & EY N1.5 billion as Audit fees in H1 2020 

Four out of the FUGAZ banks – Access Bank, GTB, UBA, and Zenith Bank, paid a sum of N1.52 billion to Pricewaterhouse Cooper (PWC) and Ernst & Young (EY), as audit fee in the first half of 2020, from a total revenue of N1.27 trillion. 

Despite the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which put most aspect of the economy on hold in Q2 2020, two of the biggest audit firms in the country received a sum of N1.52 billion from four of the five tier1 banks in Nigeria. The audit fees paid by the four banks however, declined by 5.23% compared with the N1.61 billion paid in the same period of 2019.  

Zenith Bank's Profit After Tax in H1,2020 rises by 16.8% to N103.8 billion

Audit fees paid 

  • Access Bank paid a total of N467 million to PWC – the highest 
  • GTBank paid N409 million to PWC 
  • Zenith Bank paid N364 million to PWC  
  • UBA paid N282 million to EY. 

Guinness Nigeria: Revenue recovers but operating performance remains weak

Details 

  • Access Bank paid N467 million in H1 2020, 16.8% less when compared with N561 million paid in H1 2019. 
  • GTBank increased its audit expenses by 4.6%, from N391 million paid to PWC in H1 2019 to N409 million in H1 2020. 
  • Zenith Bank paid a sum of N364 million to PWC in H1 2020, which represents a 3.9% decrease compared to N379 million paid to KPMG in H1 2019. It should be noted that Zenith Bank changed its Auditors in 2020 from KPMG to PWC. 
  • UBA paid a sum of N282 million to EY in H1 2020, 2.5% more than the N275 million paid to PWC in H1 2019. 

The four banks boast of a total asset value of N26.63 trillion, aggregate market value of N1.73 trillion as of 15th September 2020and posted an aggregate profit after tax of N303.56 billion in H1 2020.

Exclusive: Best bank in Nigeria judging by the numbers  

What it means 

PWC audited three of the accounts under consideration with UBA being the only exception. It is handled by EY. Findings revealed that while PWC earned N1.24 billion (81.6%) out of the total audit fee of N1.52 billion, EY got only N282 million (18.4%). 

Decline in profit 

The four banking giants posted an aggregate profit after tax of N303.6 billion in H1 2020, a marginal decrease of 1% compared to N306.6 billion posted in the comparable period of 2019. However, only Zenith Bank managed to record a positive growth in profit, as it grew its profit after tax by 16.8% from N88.9 billion in H1 2019 to N103.8 billion in H1 2020. 

UBA on the other hand, recorded the highest negative growth in profit. It posted a profit after tax of N44.4 billion, as against N56.7 billion recorded in H1 2019. This is followed by GT Bank, which recorded a 4.9% decline in profit, from N99.1 billion to N94.3 billionAccess Bank posted a profit after tax of N61.04 billion, 1.4% decline compared with the N61.9 billion recorded in the previous year. 

Bottom line 

The decline in profit posted by the tier-1 banks could be attributed to the ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also reflected in the audit fees paid to auditors during the year. However, despite the economy contracting by 6.1% in Q2 2020, the banking sector saw its activities grow by a massive 28.4% (year-on-year). 

 

Note: FBN was exempted from this analysis because their Half year 2020 financial is unaudited 

Research Analysis

Prices of flour, rice, beans, tomatoes, pepper, others jump, as low patronage hits major markets

The report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as insights.  

Published

4 weeks ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Alert: Tomato prices are up by over 80% in these Lagos markets, Prices of flour, rice, beans, tomatoes, pepper, others jump, as low patronage hits major markets

Despite the ease of lockdown in the country, the prices of household items continue to trend upwards, as traders across Lagos markets have once again lamented the sustained decline in patronage. This is according to the latest Household Market Survey conducted by Nairalytics, the research arm of Nairametrics 

The persistent increase in the price of food items across major markets in Lagos State continues to hit harder on consumers, as local and foreign rice, tomatoes, pepper, flour amongst others, recorded significant surges in their prices.  

Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic and Financial Data

According to the latest report, a 50kg bag of Mama Gold flour that was initially sold for an average of N11,575, now sells for an average of N16,500 – a 42.6% increase. Also, a 50kg bag of Mama Gold rice now sells for an average of N28,875, as against N24,375 recorded two weeks ago. 

The survey further shows that a big bag of pepper increased by 23.1%, to sell for an average of N16,000, compared to an initial average of N13,000. A big basket of round-shaped tomatoes, now sells for an average of N12,000. 

The report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets, and insights.  

Prices of tomatoes, garri, potatoes, others jump as low inventory hits major markets

Items that witnessed price increase  

Listed below are the items that recorded significant price increase: 

  • A 50kg bag of Honeywell flour increased by 24.7%, from an initial average of N11,525 to sell for N14,375, while Mama Gold brand sells for an average of N16,500. 
  • A 50kg bag of Dangote flour now sells for an average of N14,333, compared to N11,067 recorded a fortnight ago. 
  • A big bag of pepper that was initially sold for an average of N13,000, now sells for an average of N16,000 – a 23.1% increase.
  • A big basket of round shaped tomatoes increased by 9.1% to sell for an average of N12,000, compared to an initial average of N11,000. 
  • The cost of a big basket of oval shaped tomatoes spiked by 14.3%, from an initial average of N7,000 to sell for an average of N8,000. 
  • A 50kg bag of Mama Gold rice now sells for an average of N28,875, from an initial average of N24,375 – a 18.5% increase. 
  • A big bag of brown beans increased by 8.6%, from an initial average of N30,375, to sell for an average of N33,000. 
  • A 5-litre gallon of vegetable oil that was sold for an average of N2,525 two weeks ago, now sells for N2,750 – 8.91% increase. 
  • A bag of bush mango seeds (Ogbono) increased by 5% to sell for an average of N105,000. It was initially sold for an average of N100,000. 

Items that witnessed price decrease 

Some of the items that recorded slight decrease in prices include: 

  • A 50kg bag of garri (Ijebu) that reduced by 5.31%, to sell for an average of N13,375, compared to an initial average of N14,125. 
  • A big basket of sweet potatoes that was initially sold for an average of N18,000, now sells for N14,000 – a 22.2% decrease. 
  • A 5-litre gallon of Kings oil now sells for an average of N3,000, as against N3,050 recorded last month. 
  • A big bag of dry onions reduced marginally by 2.11%, to sell for an average of N34,750, compared to N35,500 recorded two weeks ago. 
  • A big bag of new onions now sells for an average of N25,500, a 1.92% reduction, compared to an initial average of N26,000. 

Items that maintained initial prices 

Items whose prices remained the same, compared to two weeks ago include: 

  • A crate of egg which continues to sell for an average of N1,200, same as recorded in the previous report. 
  • A medium-sized basket of round shaped tomatoes continues to sell for an average of N7,000. 
  • A 50kg bag of beans (Oloyin) sells for an average of N20,375. 
  • A 400g tin of Peak Powdered Milk sells for an average of N1,200, while 900g still sells for an average of N2,363. 
  • The various sizes of cartons of noodles maintained their initial prices – 305g Indomie (N3,150), 210g Indomie (N3,200), and 100g Chikki (N2,150).  
  • 500g and 900g Milo tins still sell for N1,038 and N2,125 on average respectively across the four markets.
  • A carton of Golden Penny Pasta sells for an average of N4,325. 

FAAC disagrees over revenue allocation for FG, States, LGs

Special markets/items 

Nairalytics had reported two weeks earlier, that prices of major food items such as rice, beans, pepper, and other items recorded significant increase. This was partly attributed to seasonal fluctuations and supply chain bottlenecks caused by the COVID-19 induced lockdown. 

In the latest increase, traders decried the sudden jump in price of flour. Flour, which is a necessity for the production of items like bread, cakes, and confectioneries, recorded a significant spike, as a 50kg bag of flour witnessed a 29.5% increase in price.

Yearn.finance: Buyers earn 125,322% profits

An interview with a trader at Oyingbo market revealed that customers have become disgruntled with the persistent increase in prices of most food items, as it has become a cause for worry to the traders, “We are worried about this continued increase in price of food, as some of our customers now decide to buy less due to the price increment, while others just take a walk,” She said. 

She further revealed, “Bakeries have now increased the price of bread, as the increase in price of flour has affected their already declining profits.”  

Only customers with minimum of 12 hours electricity can have tariff increase – FG

Below are the prices of various brands of rice sighted at Daleko market:

Mama Gold (10kg) – N4,500; Royal Stallion (50kg) – N29,000; Rice Master (10kg) – N5,000; Mama Gold (50kg) – N29,000; Caprice (50kg) – N29,000; Mama’s Pride(50kg) – N24,500; Umza (50kg) – N24,500; Labana (50kg) – N25,000; Alamzat (50kg) – N23,500; Big Bull (50kg) – N25,000; Mama’s Choice (50kg) – N24,000. 

Market insights 

Major tomato traders at Mushin market, during the week, blamed the increase of tomatoes on the fact that, the season for the oval shaped tomatoes is coming to an end. According to Mrs. Jamiu, “Very soon, oval shaped tomatoes will no more be available in the market, as its season is almost over.”  

Nairametrics, earlier reported that a small basket of oval shaped tomatoes was sold for an average of N800 at Mushin market last month. However, it has doubled in price, and now sells for an average of N1,700. 

Prices of beans, potatoes, palm oil, others jump as traders lament hike, seasonal scarcity

Mrs. Olaoluwa, who also sells at Mushin market, shared a contrary opinion. She attributed the increase in price of major food items including tomatoes to the approaching festivity.

“As the year is coming to an end, it is normal for prices of items in Nigeria to jack up, it is just hitting harder this year because of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.” She said 

When Nairalytics Research visited Daleko market, Mrs. Oladayo, reiterated that the Federal Government’s decision to restrict importation of rice, is the major cause of the increase in price of rice. According to her, Nigeria is not able to produce enough rice that can circulate across the country, hence the unavoidable scarcity. 

She reiterated that the stony rice being sold in the markets also affects the prices of the commodity, as most consumers who do not wish to buy the inferior quality, will have to pay more for neater brands of rice.  

Ethereum miners made $113 million in August 2020

ItemsBrandUnitMUSHIN (10/09/2020)DALEKO (10/09/2020)OYINGBO (10/09/2020)MILE 12 (10/09/2020)Average MUSHIN (27/08/2020)DALEKO (27/08/2020)OYINGBO (27/08/2020)MILE 12 (27/08/2020)Average
Bag of RiceBasmati5kgNANANANANANANANA
Bag of RiceMama Gold10kgNA4000450050004500NA4000450047004400
Bag of RiceRoyal Stallion50Kg30000NA29000310003000030000NA290002900029333.333333333
Bag of RiceRice Master10kg4000NA450042504000NA40004000
Bag of RiceMama Gold50kg29500290002900028000288752500023500250002400024375
Bag of RiceCaprice50kg30000NA290003000029666.66666666730000NA290002900029333.333333333
Bag of RiceMama's Pride50kg25000240002500025000247502500024000230002400024000
Bag of RiceFalcon25kgNANANANANANA
Bag of BeansOloyin50kg20000195002000022000203752000019500200002200020375
Bag of BeansWhite50kg30000300003500032000317503000029500350003200031625
Bag of BeansBrown>50kg32000340003500031000330002700029500350003000030375
Tuber of YamAbuja1 Big Size Tuber1000900100010009751000900900800900
Tuber of YamAbuja1 Medium Size Tuber600800650800712.5600800500800675
Carton of NoodlesIndomie305g (Belle full)3200310032003100315032003100320031003150
Carton of NoodlesIndomie210g (Hungry man)3200320032003200320032003200320032003200
Carton of NoodlesChikki100g2200220021002100215022002200210021002150
Carton of NoodlesMinimie70g2100165017001650177521001650170016501775
Carton of NoodlesGolden Penny70g1700140014001400147517001400140014001475
Bag of GarriIjebu50kg14000135001300013000133751400014000140001450014125
Bag of GarriWhite50kg13000125001250012500126251300011500130001200012375
Bag of GarriYellow50kg12500130001200013000126251150012500120001200012000
Basket of PotatoSweetBig Basket1400014000200001600018000
Basket of PotatoSweetSmall Basket700700700700600650
Basket of PotatosweetSmallest Basket400250325400200300
Basket of PotatoIrishBiggest Basket330002800030500330002800030500
Basket of PotatoIrishSmall Basket2500250025002500
Basket of PotatoIrishSmallest Basket170015001600170015001600
Packet of PastaGolden Penny500g4400440043004200432544004400430042004325
Packet of PastaDangote500g4100410042004100412541004100420041004125
Packet of PastaPower (1 pc)500g220220220220220220220220220220
Packet of PastaBonita (1 pc)500g200200230220212.5200200230220212.5
Gallon of Palm OilLocal5 Litres2700230023002400242527002300230024002425
Gallon of Palm OilLocal25 Litres12000115001250013000122501200011500125001250012125
Gallon of Vegetable OilLocal5 Litres2700250023003500275027002500230026002525
Gallon of Vegetable OilLocal25 Litres14000135001350014800139501400013500135001400013750
Gallon of Vegetable OilKings5 Litres3200300030002800300032003000300030003050
Gallon of Vegetable OilWesson5 Litres4500390039004300415045003900390039004050
Gallon of Vegetable OilMamador3.8 Litres25002450250028002562.525002450250024002462.5
Gallon of Vegetable OilPower3 Litres1900180018002200192519001800180018001825
Bunch of PlantainPlantain1 Bunch500500500600525500500500500500
Bag of FlourDangote50kg13500150001450014333.33333333311200110001100011066.666666667
Bag of FlourHoney well50Kg14500135001450015000143751250011200112001120011525
Bag of FlourMama Gold50kg16000165001600017500165001300011300110001100011575
MilkPeak Powdered (Tin)400g1200120012001200120012001200120012001200
Milkpeak Powdered(Tin)900g23502400240023002362.523502400240023002362.5
MilkPeak milk (Refill)500g1000100010001000100010001000100010001000
MilkDano Powdered (Tin)500g1000100010001000100010001000100010001000
MilkDano Powdered(Tin)900g2600200020002000215026002000200020002150
MilkDano (Refill)500g800800800800800800800800800800
MilkThree Crown (Refill)380g700700750700712.5700700750700712.5
MilkLoya Powdered (Tin)400g1000100010501016.66666666671000100010501016.6666666667
MilkLoya (Refill)400g800850800816.66666666667800850800816.66666666667
MilkCoast (Refill)500g750750750750750750750750
Cocoa BeveragesMilo (Tin)500g10001100105010001037.510001100105010001037.5
Cocoa BeveragesMilo (Tin)900g2200210021002100212522002100210021002125
Cocoa BeveragesMilo Refill500g10009009009009251000900900900925
Cocoa BeveragesBournvita Refill500g10009509009501000950900950
Cocoa BeveragesBournvita (Plastic)900g20002000200020002000200020002000
Cocoa BeveragesOvaltine Refill500g800850850833.33333333333800850850833.33333333333
Cocoa BeveragesOvaltine(Plastic)500g1100100011001066.66666666671100100011001066.6666666667
CoffeeNescafe Classic50g600600600600600600600600600600
TeaLipton Yellow label52g300290300300297.5300290300300297.5
TeaTop tea52g300300300300300300300300300300
SugarSt' Loius Sugar(Cube) 500g500550550550537.5500550550550537.5
SugarGolden Penny Sugar (cube)500g300350350400350300350350400350
BreadVal-U1 loaf450NA450500466.66666666667450NA450500466.66666666667
BreadButterfield1 loaf450450500500475450450500500475
EggN/ACrate1200120012001200120012001200120012001200
Bottled Water (Refill)CwayRefill600600650600612.5600600650600612.5
Juice5 Alive1 litre550550550600562.5550550550600562.5
JuiceChivita1 litre550550600550562.5550550600550562.5
GasRefilling12.5kg3200320034003300327532003200340033003275
GasRefilling5kg1400140014001300137514001400140013001375
TomatoesBig Basketround shaped12000120001100011000
TomatoesMedium Basketround shaped7000700070007000
TomatoesSmall Basketround shaped5500550055005500
TomatoesBig BasketOval Shaped8000800070007000
TomatoesSmall BasketOval Shaped5500550050005000
FishKote (Horse Mackerel)1 big Fish600600550650600600600550500562.5
FishTitus (Mackerel)1 big Fish600550550750612.5600550550600575
PepperBig bag16000160001300013000
PepperMedium bag7000700065006500
MaizeYellow21000220001900020666.66666666718000220001900019666.666666667
MaizeWhite21500200001900020166.66666666718000200001900019000
MelonBig bag400003500037500400003500037500
OnionsBig bagDry Onions350003450034750350003600035500
OnionsBig bagNew Onions2500026000255002600026000
Bush mango seed(Ogbono)1 big bag105000105000100000100000
Frozen foodFull chickenCarton1300013000130001300012500127001300012733.333333333
Frozen foodChicken lapCarton1300013000
Frozen foodTurkeyCarton17000165001700016833.333333333167001600016350
Crayfish130001350013250130001350013250

About Nairametrics Food Price Survey 

Nairametrics Food Price Watch, is a bi-weekly Household Market Survey that covers the prices of major food items in Nigeria, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market. 

