CBN Commences distribution of grants and inputs worth over N700 million to cocoa Farmers
The CBN has kicked-off the distribution of a special loan to cocoa farmers.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has flagged off the distribution of cash and inputs to cocoa farmers under the Anchors Borrowers Programme.
The flag-off took place in Akure, Ondo state and was duly graced by members of Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN).
According to findings by Thisday, cash and inputs worth N770million were distributed to 221 cocoa farmers in 10 cocoa producing states in Nigeria . The breakdown of the beneficiaries from the 10 cocoa producing states were; Ondo -365; Cross Rivers -74; Edo – 214; Ekiti – 38, Osun -193, Kwara -43; Ogun – 118; Oyo – 156; Delta – 17; and Abia – 4.
In addition, the findings reported that each farmer would get 300 sachets of Ultima Plus, 12 litres of Clear weed herbicides, nine litres of Avesthrin insecticides six litres of Folar cocoa fertilizer and cash.
Commenting on behalf of the cocoa farmers in Nigeria, the president of CFAN, Mr. Adeola Adegoke, opined that the CBN assistance would lead to increase in the yield of farmers per hectare. He revealed that under the Anchor Borrowers Scheme, the sum of N197, 444 was being given out as loan per hectare with a maximum of three hectares per farmer. In addition, the loan attracts a 9% interest payable within 18 months. The loan named “Good Agricultural Practices” is expected to increase beneficiaries’ productivity from about 350kg of cocoa beans per hectare to about 600kg, he asserted.
Recall that the Anchor Borrowers Scheme for Cocoa farmers is being managed by Wema Bank Plc, in which all beneficiaries, have opened accounts for the purpose of the loan scheme.
CBN raises alarm over fraudulent loan offers, investment schemes with charged fees
The apex bank has advised members of the public to disregard any video or text message proposing investment schemes charging them fees.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned members of the public to beware of fraudulent messages and videos on social media, requesting unsuspecting loan seekers and owners of small-scale businesses to apply for loans or investment schemes purportedly facilitated by the bank.
This disclosure was made by the apex bank in a public statement and signed by CBN’s acting Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
Part of the CBN’s statement reads, “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again been drawn to fraudulent messages and videos in social media circles requesting loan seekers and owners of small-scale businesses to apply for loans or investment schemes purportedly facilitated by the bank.
“While the CBN indeed, has several development finance intervention programmes from which different categories of businesses have benefitted (and still benefitting), it DOES NOT do so through direct interaction with prospective applicants.”
The CBN pointed out that for the avoidance of doubt, there are clearly spelt out procedures for assessing CBN intervention funds, which are disbursed through participating financial institutions (PFIs) such as deposit money banks (DMBs), development financial institutions (DFIs) and microfinance banks (MFBs). The bank also clearly stated that it does not facilitate investment schemes.
The apex bank, therefore advised members of the public, particularly youths and owners of small-scale businesses, to disregard any video or text message proposing investment schemes charging them fees on the pretext that their organizations are endorsed by the CBN and therefore would guarantee easy access to CBN loans.
The bank clearly emphasized that these videos and messages are fraudulent and anyone who enters into correspondence with those behind them does so at his or her own risk. The CBN has neither appointed nor accredited any organization to serve as an agent on its behalf for the purpose of investment or applying for intervention loans.
The CBN advised prospective applicants to approach their respective banks, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, or any CBN branch closest to them for clarification on the procedure for accessing any of the CBN-related facility.
Thrive Agric: CEO steps down, Adia Sowho announced as interim CEO
The CEO of Thrive Agric has stepped down from his position, as an interim replacement has been announced.
Co-founder and CEO of Thrive Agric, Uka Eje, announced that he would step down as CEO and assume the position of COO as it faces challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He has therefore announced Adia Sowho as interim CEO, while a Chief Financial Officer with significant experience in finance has been appointed by the AgriTech investment firm.
Eje announced in a social media statement on Thursday afternoon, informing investors about the delayed payouts of their investments.
Dear Subscribers and Stakeholders of @thriveagric.
I write to you to share additional news regarding the delayed payouts at Thrive Agric caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
— Uka Eje (@EjeUka) October 8, 2020
Backstory:
Nairametrics reported that on October 2nd, a Thrive Agric customer identified on Twitter as @theprincelyX, took to the social media platform to call out the company for holding on to his investments. He claimed the company owes him almost a million naira, and he has been told to wait till next year to see returns on his investments.
He detailed his plight in a long thread titled ‘THRIVE AGRIC: ANOTHER PONZI SCHEME OR BAD BUSINESS?’
Meanwhile, Leadway Assurance, the insurance company in charge of Thrive Agric’s farms, came forward to say that its services do not cover individual investor’s funds, but only the insured farms and other farm assets.
Founder’s statement:
In his statement today, Mr. Eje said the company has made organizational changes to “steer the business out of her current challenges and prepare Thrive Agric for the future.”
“We have started this process with the support of our investors, particularly Ventures Platform , who has been the epitome of a value-adding investor. I will start first by announcing the new interim CEO, Adia Sowho.
“She is here to guide Thrive Agric through a turnaround exercise so that we survive the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the business,” Eje said.
He also said Adia has years of experience building businesses from scratch and pivoting to scale and has the skills needed to move Thrive Agric past the crisis.
“Adia has a lot of experience with building businesses from the ground up and shaping them to operate at scale. I asked her to support us, recognizing that she has the required expertise to move us past this period successfully.
“I will be stepping down as CEO for the interim, and assuming the position of COO, where, in addition to the attendant duties of the role, I will be Adia’s understudy.
“We have also appointed a Chief Financial Officer who comes with significant experience in finance. We sorely need this experience as Thrive Agric is financing the agricultural value chain and we need to deepen our capabilities in that area,” he said.
Eje also noted that the company realized that it did not have insurance protection for the investors, and hired a new head of Risk Management and Compliance.
“We have also gotten additional legal representation, to better protect us and more efficiently manage our commercial agreements. This is such that Thrive Agric is more exposed to stronger business relationships and fewer counterparty risks,” he added.
World Bank predicts rebound of Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy next year
The World Bank said that the pandemic has put a decade of hard-won economic progress at risk.
The World Bank has said that the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region is expected to experience a reversal of economic contraction next year as countries in the region start to ease movement restrictions, even as the impact of the coronavirus will endure for years to come.
This was disclosed by the Bretton Wood institution on Thursday, October 7, 2020, in its outlook report for the region that has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The World Bank said that the pandemic has put a decade of hard-won economic progress at risk, with the probability of as many as 40 million people being pushed into extreme poverty, erasing 5 years of gains in fighting poverty.
Sub-Saharan Africa’s gross domestic product is on track to shrink 3.3% this year, its worst performance on record, due to the combined effects of the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil and commodities prices. However, the bank said that a growth of about 2.1% could follow in 2021 and 3.2% in 2022.
Still, the fallout of the pandemic remains hard to predict.
The lender’s prediction is with the assumption that the number of new infections will continue to decline and that fresh outbreaks won’t result in new lockdowns. If the pandemic outbreak is more prolonged or if there’s a second wave, sub-Saharan Africa’s economy may expand by only 1.2% in 2021 and 2.1% in 2022.
The report also suggests that by the end of 2021, the region’s real per-capita GDP may have regressed to 2007 levels.
The region will lose at least $115 million in output this year and long-term losses are expected, with the level of real per-capita GDP expected to contract by 2.1% and 5.1%, confirming earlier forecasts that sub-Saharan Africa will suffer its first recession in a quarter of a century in 2020.
While East Africa and southern Africa are expected to experience slower growth in 2020 compared with West and Central Africa, their economies may expand faster next year at 2.7%, versus 1.3% in West and Central Africa. Oil-exporting countries have been hit the hardest, with growth expected to drop by more than 4% in Angola and Nigeria.
The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have been pushing for debt relief for some of the poorest countries, especially in Africa, to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on their economy. These reliefs include debt cancellation or suspension of debt servicing this year. However, the World Bank said that would address only a fraction of total debt, and debt relief from private creditors is likely needed as well.