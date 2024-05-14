Heirs Energies CEO and Transcorp Group’s President/Group CEO; Osayande Igiehon and Dr. Owen Omogiafo, OON, will join global business leaders at the 17th German-African Energy Forum in Hamburg, Germany, this week.

As leaders of one of Africa’s largest integrated energy businesses, the Heirs and Transcorp team bring a unique perspective on Africa and the opportunities in the African energy space. Heirs Holdings has rapidly implemented founder Tony Elumelu’s commitment to bring robust power supply to Africa and ensure African natural resources drive value creation in Africa.

The executives will echo Elumelu’s message to COP28 in Dubai – that equitable transition must work for Africa. Themed “Africa’s energy roadmap: Breaking new grounds for greener economies”, Omogiafo and Igiehon will speak on panel sessions addressing Africa’s unique energy needs and the continent’s potential for green industrialisation.

Omogiafo will present recommendations for aligning off-grid and on grid solutions to boost power capacity and drive industrial growth in Africa, on her panel themed “Renewables for industrial growth”. Transcorp is one of the largest power producers in Nigeria, and now supplies West Africa, with strategic investments in the energy sector through Transcorp Power Plc, Transafam Power, and Transcorp Energy.

Igiehon will emphasise the importance of achieving energy sufficiency in Africa, as a foundation for sustainable development and economic growth.

On his panel entitled “Africa’s Climate Action is Gaining Momentum – Green Industrialization, Climate Finance, Carbon Markets, and Policy Changes”, he will advocate for an approach that leverages Africa’s diverse energy resources, including both conventional and renewable sources, to bridge the energy access gap and provide reliable, affordable power to households, businesses, and industries.

Heirs Energies is operator of OML-17 and is a significant contributor of Nigeria’s gas supply, including to 3 power plants and is committed to providing sustainable energy solutions to address Africa energy needs.

Earlier this week, Heirs Holdings announced that its Founder, Tony Elumelu will participate in a high-level roundtable discussion at the B7 Summit in Rome on May 17.

“Powering the Energy Transition for the Benefit of All”, where he will propose recommendations and priorities for catalysing energy transition that is equitable. The B7 is the official business engagement group for the G7, a political and economic forum of seven advanced economies including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the United States.