Columnists
Time for an ambitious response to COVID-19 from Africa
As the world is yet to discover a cure or develop a vaccine, a second wave of COVID-19 infections may not go well for Africa.
The international media have picked up on the theme that “Africa has done all right” in the fight against COVID-19.
This is understandable in terms of the number of cases and deaths: 1.3 million cases out of 35.8 million globally and 37,000 deaths out of 1.0 million globally according to the EU’s European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. As many as 680,000 cases and 17,000 deaths have been reported from just one country (South Africa).
We hear the rejoinder that the data are suspicious and that the number of cases for Africa appears low because the scale of testing has been relatively low.
The release of data has been fiercely contested in advanced economies due to different methodologies. The point about testing is more valid. In the past month airports, schools, restaurants and places of worship have been reopened in many African countries. We can say that Africa has done all right if it is not subjected to a second wave (as much of Europe has).
Public resources were already stretched before the emergence of COVID-19 and have been hit since by the fall in tax revenue across the continent. Governments have not been able to throw money at the problem as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) states have done. However, they entered the crisis with some transferable expertise from combating Ebola in West Africa and in eradicating polio.
That said, the economies have taken a hammering from COVID-19. Taxes on spending, income and commodities have all plummeted. The support from multilateral agencies, led by the IMF’s conditionality-free facilities to tackle external shocks such as COVID-19, has not been adequate to cover the gap. The result is that worthwhile infrastructure projects, which are one of several proven routes out of underdevelopment, have often been deferred.
With a few exceptions such as gold, commodity prices are far lower than they were pre-COVID. Tourism, particularly at the high end, is vulnerable to changing trends. Expensive holidays, in for example, Namibia, Rwanda and Mauritius have become much harder to sell. We are talking carbon footprint as well as COVID-related fears.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows are expected to decline by between 20 and 40 per cent this year according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). For remittances, the World Bank anticipated a fall of 20 per cent for emerging and frontier markets in March. In this uncertainty, these are brave forecasts but the multilaterals are expected to make them.
Q2 2020 data for Nigeria show remittances down by over 30 per cent year-on-year although the picture is much better in Kenya. For foreign portfolio investors, there was initially a huge exit from all emerging markets, put at US$90bn in March alone. This is the estimate of the independent Institute of International Finance in Washington, which thinks that about half has been recouped.
There are some obvious winners in terms of industries for Africa as elsewhere. Payment platforms, mobile operators and e-sales in general spring to mind, and we should mention the opportunities for offshoring as multinationals identify the savings from moving back office functions to new and cheaper jurisdictions. Sadly, there are losers too, horticulture in Kenya being one of many.
We will feel more comfortable if Africa avoids a major second wave. The youth of the population may prove critical in this respect. The economic damage has been huge however, and the resources to drive a recovery are limited. This is the time for the settling of differences between states and the pushing of bold reforms.
Where better to start, than with a grand project about which we have had many doubts, the African Continental Free Trade Area which is scheduled to become operational soon?
Columnists
NNPC to end oil-for-fuel swap system
The NNPC boss disclosed that plans were underway to end the oil-for-fuel swap system in the nearest future.
Speaking at a virtual conference at the African Refiners & Distributors Association annual conference, NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari noted a plan to end the country’s oil-for-fuel swap system which has saved the country US$1bn a year, as soon as local refining capacity improves by 2023.
The government has been assisting the private sector to develop modular refineries, and a few private refineries are expected to come on stream soon. Such as a 100,000-barrel capacity refinery located near Portharcourt, the Niger Delta Petroleum refinery in Delta state and six modular refineries.The country is also patiently awaiting Dangote’s 650,000 barrels perday capacity refinery.
READ: NNPC states why it failed to fix refineries, to build 200,000 capacity refinery
The NNPC MD also noted that he expected NNPC’s refineries to be fully revamped and running again by 2023 through patnership with private companies. About 90% of the refined petroleum products consumed in Nigeria are imported.
The refineries located in Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt with a combined nameplate capacity of 445,000 bpd have long operated at low levels due to many years of underinvestment and poor maintenance. Depite continuous talk of revamping the refineries, in 2019, combined capacity utilization of Nigerian refineries fell to 2.5%, an all-time low annual activity level since 1998 when NNPC started providing the data.
READ: PIB; Will the jinx be broken this time around?
Nigeria’s oil-for-swap deals provide virtually all Nigeria’s gasoline and some of the diesel and jet fuel. Nigeria has used a few methods in the last decade to meet its domestic fuel needs.
First is that the NNPC refines crude oil at its three refineries and sells most of the output to privately owned fuel marketing companies. Small amounts are sold through NNPC’s network of retail filling stations. The NNPC, through subsidiary PPMC has also imported products using fuel marketers.
READ: NNPC signs gas development and commercialization deal with SEEPCO
Second, the fuel marketers deliver the products to PPMC and are given cash in exchange (called “open account” imports). The open accounts method was stopped in 2011.
The third method involves private marketers importing products with permits issued by the Petroleum Product Pricing and Regulatory Authority (PPPRA) and selling them to a range of wholesale and retail buyers.
Finally, NNPC imports and sells products through swap deals in which crude oil is exchanged directly for refined petroleum products.
READ: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contracts for 5th consecutive month – CBN
Swaps have helped the country maintain the flow of fuel into the country especially since the open account system was stopped but many analysts have expressed concerns around it. There are concerns that countries tend to enter into oil-backed barter deals like swaps only in desperate times and in such difficult times, officials may struggle to negotiate hard terms with the traders and refiners on the other side of the table. Many analysts have also
questioned the probity of the swap deals as many believe the swap deals are not properly structured, monitored and audited.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Columnists
The Traders’ Voice – The final lap
Equities market has traded sideways since then as concerns around FX liquidity continued to dampen investors’ appetite.
Final lap indeed, what a year it has been! Whew! I am sure the entire world is ready for the year to be over in
hopes that the Coronavirus would be a thing of the past. As we enter the final quarter of this special year, I think
it is safe to say that this year will go down in world’s history as one hell of a year.
Nigeria also celebrated her 60th year of being independent last week and I must say, the road is still very much
far ahead for her but I believe the resilience and optimism of majority of Nigerians will definitely get us to the
promised land one day, ‘we hope’. I can dwell on and list all the negatives in terms of little achievements that
have been made despite all the efforts and time that has been exerted over the last 60 years, but I think I will
rather focus on some good news worth pointing out, and that is the Nigerian equities market. Can someone say, “Amen!!”
The Resurrection…
“After Jesus had said this, He called out in a loud voice, ‘Lazarus, come out!’ The man who had been dead
came out with his hands and feet bound in strips of linen, and his face wrapped in a cloth…” John 11:43-44.
The Nigerian Equities market sustained its bargain hunting momentum last week as it advanced by 2.53% WoW
to close at 26,985.77 points (its highest in seven months). The NSEASI finally returned into positive territory after
shedding 23% YTD in March 2020. The NSEASI YTD returns settled at +0.54% YTD last week (vs.-1.95% YTD
in the previous week). Most people would agree that the recovery in equities is somewhat of a miracle given the
sustained Macroeconomic headwinds that have pressured the equities market since the covid-19 pandemic hit
our shores. But as they say, “The Lord works in mysterious ways”.
The Nigerian Equities market had an interesting start to the year as the ASI was up 9% YTD as at late January
2020. The NSEASI was also ranked the first on the world equities ranking, trust Nigerians to make noise about
it as this became the selling point for most equities traders. The early rally largely driven by liquidity as local
investors who were unable to invest in the OMO market skewed their attention towards the Bonds and Equities
market.
After we gave ourselves false hope that there is nothing we cannot handle (the Nigerian Survival mentality) and
that covid-19 virus could never survive Nigeria’s weather (can’t imagine I believed this, I guess I was just trying
to be optimistic), we recorded our first case and market went into a risk off sentiment as sell-off seen across all
risk asset, the equities market lost 23% YTD in March 2020.
Nevertheless, we began to see a recovery in May 2020 as the absence of sizable offshore offers gave domestic
investors room to flex their might as locals continued to be better buyers in the bourse. Activity improved further
as offshore investors that were stuck and decided to pick up some stocks on the cheap. Nevertheless, the Equities
market has traded sideways since then as concerns around FX liquidity continued to dampen investors’ appetite.
The bargain hunting has strengthened in recent weeks as the outcome of the September MPC finally gave
investors the clarity, they have been waiting for… looks like the low rates are here to stay. It seems the outcome
of the MPC meeting coupled with the low yield environment in the fixed income market has renewed the PFA’s
appetite in the equity market, as the NSE ASI reappears on the world equities ranking (13th).
Fundamentals or Liquidity?
Liquidity has played a major role in the global market performance this year, with U.S. equities rallying on the
back of the $3 trillion U.S. monetary stimulus packages and now we are seeing the same liquidity that has piled
up from the OMO maturity repayment finally flowing into equities, which begets the question, “Fundamentals
or Liquidity, which is more sustainable?” Nevertheless, we expect the anticipated liquidity inflow from the OMO
market between now and December (NGN4.1 trillion) to keep the equities market above water.
Where is the money?
Given the foregoing, we are still positive on top-tier banks (GTB & Zenith), while we believe that industrial names
like WAPCO and Telco giant MTN could provide some neat term upside to investors.
Columnists
PIB; Will the jinx be broken this time around?
Many stakeholders hold strongly that new investments in the oil sector is dependent on the passage of the PIB.
News reports say President Mohammed Buhari has finally sent the Petroleum Industry Bill to the Senate for consideration and passage. The Bill according to media sources among other things still proposes the restructuring of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency. The NNPC will be replaced by a limited liability company, which shall be called Nigerian Petroleum Company (NPC Limited). The bill also proposes the establishment of an agency known as the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission which will be responsible for the technical and commercial regulation of upstream petroleum operations alone.
READ: Nigeria to handover TAM of refineries to Indian companies
The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was first introduced to the National Assembly in December 2008. A presidential committee set up in 2007 to look into the oil and gas sector came up with this bill, which aims to increase transparency at the NNPC and to increase Nigeria’s share of oil revenue. Drafts of the bill, however, became very contentious due to objections from the international oil companies (IOCs) and the Nigerian National Petroleum
Corporation (NNPC). Consequently, the bill was never passed into law. Towards the end of 2015, the PIB was amended to speed up its passage and was broken into different bills, one of which was the PIGB, to address the governance framework of the oil industry. The Senate President noted that the plan was to expedite the aspects of the old law that were not controversial while the controversial areas could be placed on hold. The two houses passed
the PIGB in 2018 but the President did not sign the bill till it ran out of time.
READ: FG projects $2 billion annual revenue from Escravos Gas project
In all the versions of the Bill, key themes that have constantly featured include; The ownership and management of petroleum resources, functions and powers of the Minister of Petroleum, the establishment of the Nigerian Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NPRC) to act as a regulator for the industry and the restructuring of the NNPC. According to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva, this version that has been sent to the National Assembly is a harmonisation of all the existing versions from 2000 to date with necessary adjustments to address the concerns raised by the industry players. One of such concern was the recommendation of a single regulator for the entire industry as was stated in the PIGB which has been addressed in the current version of the bill.
READ: FEC approves $40 oil benchmark for 2021 budget
With more than a decade of deliberations and revisions, it will be a great relief to all stakeholders if this version of the Bill is finally passed into law. Currently, Nigeria is said to have one of the least competitive Deepwater fiscal terms in Africa and is increasingly losing significant amounts of potential investments to other African countries. Many stakeholders hold strongly that new investments in the oil sector is dependent on the passage of the PIB which would take a more holistic approach in addressing issues around the fiscal terms especially following the passage of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts (amendment) Bill, 2019 (PSC Amendment Bill).
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.