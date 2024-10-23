President Bola Tinubu has called on larger and more economically advanced members of the Commonwealth to prioritise food and material imports from African countries to boost trade relations in the Commonwealth.

In an Op-ed published by U.K.-based Telegraph, President Tinubu called for greater trade relations between members of the Commonwealth.

According to the President, commonwealth countries could import fresh produce such as coffee from African countries at preferential rates and in return set up processing factories here in Africa thereby creating jobs and enhancing local economies.

He stated, “Nigeria urges larger Commonwealth economies to prioritise importing materials and foodstuffs from African Commonwealth nations. Supported by bilateral trade agreements, there’s no reason why African coffee or fresh produce couldn’t be offered to Western Commonwealth members at preferential rates in exchange for investment in local processing industries.

“This would not only integrate our economies but also provide nations like Britain with affordable products they can’t grow while creating jobs in Africa – reducing the need for migration by offering better opportunities at home.”

Support for Africa’s U.N security council bid and deeper trade relations

President Tinubu also used the piece to call on the commonwealth to support Africa’s bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council stating that Africa is the only continent not represented in the council despite 70% of the council’s resolution since the cold war affecting it.

The President also explained that the commonwealth could benefit from stronger trade relations spanning different continents and regions as the world moves away from regional trade blocs.

Tinubu stated that AfCFTA members of the commonwealth could have a trade agreement with other commonwealth members such as Australia, India, the U.K. and others to enhance deeper trade ties among the group.

He applauded the efforts of the United Kingdom in that regard and called on other members to follow a similar path.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of sovereign states, including the United Kingdom and several of its former dependencies, united by shared ties of friendship, practical cooperation, and recognition of the British monarch as their symbolic head.

The 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) will be held in Apia, Samoa, from October 21 to 26, marking the first time it will take place in a Pacific Small Island Developing State.

President Tinubu has appointed Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him at the event.