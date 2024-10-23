Donald Trump has re-entered the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, marking his first appearance in over two months, after a significant surge in the value of his media venture, Trump Media & Technology Group.

The former president’s wealth climbed to $6.5 billion on Tuesday, positioning him at 481st on the list of the world’s 500 richest individuals.

This recent financial boost reflects a combination of factors, including the rising valuation of Trump Media, which owns the social media platform Truth Social, and growing political momentum as he prepares for the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Trump Media & Technology Group’s stock has nearly tripled in value since late September, buoyed by increased market interest and speculation tied to Trump’s political prospects.

Shares of the company closed at $34.39 on October 22, up 9.87% on the day, with pre-market trading pushing the stock higher to $36.00, representing a 4.68% increase.

Market reports attribute this jump to the former president’s improving odds in political betting markets, where platforms like Polymarket and PredictIt have seen a surge in bets favouring Trump’s victory in the November 5, 2024, election.

What to know

Political betting sites have essentially turned Trump Media into a proxy for speculating on Trump’s political future. As the odds of a Trump win increase, so too does the value of his media company, reflecting the intertwined nature of his business ventures and political career.

This dynamic has been further fueled by Vice President Kamala Harris’s elevation to the Democratic presidential nominee, following President Joe Biden’s unexpected decision to exit the race in July. Since then, Trump’s political standing has strengthened, propelling his net worth to its highest level since July 22.

The financial resurgence for Trump Media & Technology Group is not only a testament to the ongoing speculation surrounding the 2024 presidential race but also highlights the volatile nature of Trump’s personal fortune, which has seen sharp fluctuations based on political developments.

Truth Social, the flagship platform of Trump’s media group, was launched as an alternative to mainstream social media platforms and has played a critical role in keeping Trump’s base engaged while he navigates his political comeback.

As Trump continues his push toward the White House, the fortunes of his media empire will likely remain tied to his political prospects. Investors, market analysts, and political watchers will be closely monitoring both the company’s stock and the election betting markets in the coming weeks, with Trump’s billionaire status fluctuating in real time as he strives to reclaim the presidency.