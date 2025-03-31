President Bola Tinubu’s administration, since assuming office in 2023, has focused on completing and expanding key road infrastructure across Nigeria.

While some of these projects began under previous administrations, the government has adjusted contracts, revised funding allocations, and set new timelines to accelerate their delivery.

Others have been newly awarded to improve connectivity, facilitate trade, and support regional development.

This article highlights 13 major road projects currently being executed under the Tinubu administration. While these are not the only ongoing projects, they represent significant infrastructure developments aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s transportation network.

The report outlines their scope, funding status, contractors, and projected completion timelines.

Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway

The 164-kilometer Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway connects Abuja, Niger, Kaduna, and Kano states. Awarded to Julius Berger in 2017, the project stalled and remained incomplete until 2023.

In January 2024, Minister of Works David Umahi announced renewed efforts under President Bola Tinubu with a N20 billion monthly funding commitment. By March 2025, N17 billion had been released, with an additional N33 billion allocated.

The Federal Executive Council revised the project’s cost to N740.79 billion in September 2024 and approved N507 billion for the second section in March 2025. The road is now set for completion in 2026, easing transportation and boosting regional connectivity.

9th Mile-Oturkpo-Makurdi Road

The dualization of the 9th Mile-Oturkpo-Makurdi Road is a strategic project aimed at reducing travel time and improving connectivity between Enugu, Makurdi, Abuja, and northern Nigeria. In January 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu authorized the release of funds for critical road projects nationwide, including this vital route.

The upgraded road will also provide an alternative cross-country link through Makurdi-Akwanga-Abuja, offering commuters greater convenience and a smoother travel experience. Once completed, the project is expected to boost regional trade, enhance logistics, and improve transportation efficiency across the country.

Sokoto-Badagry Highway

The 1,068-kilometer Sokoto-Badagry Highway will link Nigeria’s northern and southern regions, spanning Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos. The six-lane highway will include a rail line in its median to enhance trade and connectivity.

In April 2024, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, announced the commencement of the highway’s design. Construction of Section I, Phase 1A, began in October 2024, with Hitech Construction (Nig.) Ltd handling the 120-kilometer segment flagged off in Ilelah, Sokoto State, using concrete paving for durability.

The 258-kilometer Kebbi section, valued at N428.3 billion, is under active construction, with parts set for commissioning by May 29, 2025.

Abuja-Lokoja-Benin Road

The Abuja-Lokoja-Benin Road project, initially awarded in 2012, has seen renewed momentum following the termination and re-awarding of the contract in 2024 by the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

Now undergoing dualization with concrete technology, the Federal Executive Council approved N305 billion for the project’s completion in February 2025.

Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway (Phase 1)

The first phase of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway spans 47.7 kilometers within Lagos State, starting from Ahmadu Bello Way. Construction began in March 2024 and is expected to be completed by May 29, 2025.

Awarded to Hitech Construction Company Ltd. under an EPC+F model, the project shifts most financial and construction risks to the contractor, with the Federal Government providing counterpart funding.

The road will be tolled for 5 to 10 years to recover costs.

The full 700-kilometer highway, designed to integrate rail transport and boost coastal trade, will connect nine states with multiple spurs to key cities and trade routes, including the Ogoja-axis of the Trans-Sahara corridor. For Phase 1, the Federal Government has confirmed that rail construction along Section I will commence in 2025, though the exact month remains undisclosed.

Enugu-Onitsha Expressway

The 107 km dual-carriage Enugu-Onitsha Expressway is being reconstructed under MTN’s Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment (Tax Credit) Scheme. Initially delayed due to cost variations, the project is now progressing, with construction 50-70% complete as of March 25, 2025.

The Federal Ministry of Works has set a May 10, 2026, deadline for completion. The project is expected to enhance connectivity and boost economic activities in the Southeast region. The Minister of Works has emphasized that MTN will be held accountable for any structural failures, ensuring RCC Company Nig. Ltd. adheres strictly to contract terms, with no cost variations allowed unless contractually justified.

Benin–Asaba Superhighway

The 125km Benin–Asaba Superhighway was officially flagged off by the Federal Government in March 2025. The project, fully financed by Africa Plus Partners under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, is designed as a dual-carriageway with solar-powered lighting to enhance safety and efficiency.

The road project aims to boost economic growth and improve connectivity between Edo and Delta states. The 30-month project timeline is expected to deliver a modern superhighway that eases travel and trade between Benin City and Asaba.

Oyo-Ogbomoso Road

The Oyo-Ogbomoso Road is a vital infrastructure project in Oyo State, long delayed despite its importance for regional connectivity.

In February 2025, the Federal Government terminated the contract with Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) due to slow progress. Minister of Works David Umahi revealed that President Bola Tinubu approved a new contract for its completion, awarding it to Mssrs JRB Construction Co. Ltd. at N147.89 billion.

The dualization project is expected to enhance transportation and boost economic activity in the region.

Bode Saadu – Kaima – Kosubosu Road

The 130km Bode Saadu – Kaima – Kosubosu Road in Kwara State is being constructed under the Federal Government’s Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (RITC) and is fully financed by the BUA Group. The project, which intercepts the Jebba-Ilorin Road, previously had no existing road—only pathways.

According to BUA Group’s March 2024 update, the construction involves extensive groundwork, including sections requiring up to 8 meters of filling. The road features a 20cm subbase, a 15cm stone base, and reinforced iron bars with laterite filling. Designed to last over 40 years, the project aims to enhance connectivity and facilitate cross-border trade.

Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway

The Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway connects Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Imo, and Rivers, strengthening regional trade and mobility.

The 56.10-kilometre Umuahia-Aba section (Section II) is undergoing rehabilitation and reconstruction, with the Federal Government setting a June 2025 completion deadline. Minister of Works David Umahi has instructed Arab Contractors (Nig.) Ltd. to complete earthworks by April 2025, with only two kilometres of earthwork and four kilometres of asphalt work remaining.

Umahi revealed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has made adequate budgetary provisions in the 2024 and 2025 budgets to ensure the project’s timely completion.

Second Niger Bridge Access Road

In March 2025, the Federal Government began construction of a 17.55-kilometre access road to the Second Niger Bridge in Asaba, as part of Phase 2A.

While the bridge itself was largely completed under former President Muhammadu Buhari, the final phase—linking it to key transport corridors—has been prioritized under President Bola Tinubu.

The project aims to enhance connectivity between the South-South and South-East, improve trade and transportation efficiency, and ensure the bridge fully eases traffic congestion while supporting regional economic growth.

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project is divided into two phases to enhance connectivity and road infrastructure.

Phase 1 includes Section 1 (43 km), built by Julius Berger, and Section 2, handled by RCC, which faced structural failures on the Ibadan-bound lane. According to Works Minister David Umahi, 8.5 km remains unfinished, with completion set for April 2025 and commissioning in May.

Phase 2 covers flyover head completions at RCCG, Wawa, Ogun Bridge, and Arepo Bridge, plus a 12-km dual carriageway at Sagamu-Iperu using rigid pavement. A 48-km stretch to Ore is also planned, with the contract expected by March 2025.

The Federal Government plans to introduce tolling after Phase 1 to fund maintenance.

Bodo-Bonny Road

The 34-kilometer Bodo-Bonny Road project, awarded in 2014 for N120 billion, is a joint initiative between the Federal Government and Nigeria LNG Limited. Constructed by Julius Berger, the project includes 13 bridges and aims to connect Bonny Island to mainland Rivers State.

However, cost escalations and funding challenges delayed progress. In 2021, the project cost was revised to N199.9 billion, leading to stalled construction. Under President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a further cost adjustment to N280 billion in September 2024, along with a 12-month extension. The project is now scheduled for completion by September 2025.