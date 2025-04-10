The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended operations on the Warri-Itakpe standard gauge rail line for 72 hours following a major disruption caused by multiple engine failures on Tuesday, April 9, 2025.

The disruption began around 1:38 pm and affected both the 8:00 am train from Warri and the 2:00 pm service from Itakpe.

Emergency recovery operations were immediately launched but were also hampered by another engine failure during the recovery process.

The disclosure was contained in a statement released on Thursday by Henrietta Eregare, Public Relations Officer for the NRC, noting that the 72-hour suspension is to allow for a full audit, the resolution of all identified issues, and the restoration of safe and reliable service.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) wishes to inform the general public and our valued passengers that a significant disruption occurred on the Warri-Itakpe rail line on Tuesday, April 9, 2025, due to multiple technical issues involving a train engine failure,” the statement read in part.

It added, “In view of the situation, the NRC has suspended operations on the Warri-Itakpe route for 72 hours. This paise will allow our technical team to conduct a full audit, resolve all identified issues, and restore safe and reliable service.”

According to the statement, all passengers were safely evacuated from the affected train with the assistance of road transport and adequate security. The evacuation took place approximately 500 meters from the track, though some passengers chose to make their own transportation arrangements due to delays—an action the NRC said it understands.

More insights

The statement indicated that passengers holding tickets for the disrupted services were eligible for a full refund or could revalidate their tickets for future trips, depending on their preference.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said refund and revalidation processes were accessible through its online platforms, customer service lines, and train stations.

The corporation acknowledged the disruption, accepted full responsibility, and reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety and reliable rail services. It emphasized that efforts were ongoing to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

This incident marked yet another challenge for the NRC as it continues working to build public trust in its expanding network of standard gauge rail lines across the country.

What you should know

The Warri-Itakpe rail service has experienced multiple suspensions and resumptions in recent months due to various issues.

In February 2025, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) halted operations following a technical fault but resumed service on Saturday, February 22.

Earlier, in July 2024, several coaches derailed at Ujevwu near Abraka in Delta State. Though no casualties were recorded, the incident prompted a two-day suspension for technical maintenance.

Similar incidents—ranging from derailments and locomotive failures to washouts and collisions—have also been reported on other railway routes across the country.