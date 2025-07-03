GETMEDCO, a leading provider of quality concierge medicine, and Sterling Bank Plc, “The One Customer Bank,” announced a landmark partnership set to redefine healthcare accessibility and financial solutions for Nigerians.

This strategic alliance, formalised at a signing ceremony on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at the Sterling Towers, Marina Road, Lagos, underscores both organisations’ commitment to innovation and enhancing the quality of life.

The collaboration aims to seamlessly integrate financial services with premium health solutions, offering a comprehensive and convenient experience for customers.

Dr. Ena Tychus, CEO/Founder of GETMEDCO, expressed immense pride in this collaboration, emphasising the deep synergy between the two brands. “We are incredibly proud of this partnership,” Dr. Tychus stated. “There’s a strong synergy between our brands: Sterling is ‘The One Customer Bank,’ and GETMEDCO embodies a ‘one-client premium’ approach. We are both dedicated to providing services that offer convenience, whether locally or internationally, even meeting clients in their homes or in our state-of-the-art clinic with our ‘one-touch service.’ We deeply value confidentiality and privacy, ensuring our clients’ safety and peace of mind. This partnership is truly innovative, especially with Sterling in the healthcare space, ‘health is wealth,’ and we hope this partnership expands into new countries.”

John Obichie, Group Head, Consumer Finance at Sterling Bank, emphasised the bank’s vision for its customers. “Our discussions with GETMEDCO began with the intent to craft products specifically for our premium and prestige customers. This partnership allows us to extend a holistic lifestyle offering, positioning quality health service as a core component of our customer relationship, beyond just banking.”

Olufemi Olaleye, Group Head, Health Finance at Sterling Bank, further highlighted the bank’s dedication to the sector, noting their focus on providing funding, advisory, and equity.

Since its inception in 2009, GETMEDCO has consistently delivered exceptional care, with clients frequently reporting it as the best healthcare experience they’ve ever received. For Sterling Bank, this alliance represents a significant step in offering a holistic lifestyle package, integrating healthy living directly with their banking services. As Titilayo Adenuga, Chief Operations Officer, GETMEDCO, succinctly put it, “GETMEDCO isn’t just selling healthcare; we’re selling experience and peace of mind.”

How to Access These Premium Services

Customers eager to experience this new standard of integrated healthcare and financial convenience can directly reach out to GETMEDCO via their website at www.getmedco.com or contact their dedicated concierge line 08055501504, or send an email to mydoctor@getmedco.com to understand how to seamlessly access premium medical services.

For potential and existing Sterling Bank customers, you may also contact your dedicated relationship manager to inquire about this innovative offering, created to serve you and provide the kind of healthcare you deserve.

This marks a significant milestone in healthcare and financial innovation, showcasing the power of strategic partnerships in addressing the evolving needs of our community. The successful collaboration showcased the very essence of GETMEDCO’s mission.

About GETMEDCO

GETMEDCO is Nigeria’s premier concierge medical company, offering luxury, relationship-based healthcare to individuals, families, and corporate clients. Founded by Dr. Ena Tychus, a U.S. board-certified physician and former Chief of Medicine for Kaiser Permanente—the largest healthcare organisation in the United States—GETMEDCO brings global standards of care home.

Dr. Tychus trained at Howard University, Georgetown University, and Harvard, and was consistently recognised as a Top Doctor in the U.S. and the Washington, D.C. area. She returned to Nigeria with a bold mission: to reduce medical tourism by offering world-class healthcare locally.

GETMEDCO is also the first non-hospital clinic in Nigeria to be listed by the U.S. Embassy for medical assistance, a distinction that underscores its commitment to trust, excellence, and global standards. With a team of U.S. and UK board-certified physicians, GETMEDCO delivers personalised, proactive care that prioritises discretion, convenience, and medical excellence.

For more information, visit our website at www.getmedco.com and follow us on social media: Instagram: @getmedco, Twitter/X: @getmedco, LinkedIn: Get Med Co.