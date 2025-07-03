The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has reaffirmed its commitment to ending routine gas flaring by 2030 and reducing methane emissions by 60% by 2031 through a gas-centric transition strategy.

NUPRC Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe made this known during his keynote address at the 24th Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week on Wednesday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Komolafe stated that the plan is being driven by several initiatives, and the strategy is designed to unlock Nigeria’s vast gas reserves, attract investment, and create jobs.

“The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) says its gas-centric transition strategy aims to eliminate routine flaring by 2030, and reduce methane by 60 per cent by 2031,” the source read in part.

He revealed that the strategy was supported by initiatives such as the Decade of Gas, the Nigeria Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP), and the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative.

He stated that Nigeria is building Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) capacity, deploying floating infrastructure, and leading cross-border pipeline development to fuel not only its own economy but Africa’s industrial renaissance.

According to him, the strategy is driven by Nigeria’s Upstream Decarbonisation Framework, which integrates emissions tracking, measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) systems, carbon capture technology, and access to climate finance through carbon markets.

He emphasized that these frameworks are not just policy documents, but tangible platforms for investment, innovation, and inclusive economic growth.

More insights

In March 2025, the Commission launched the Decarbonisation and Energy Sustainability Forum, an annual observance for tracking progress, promoting knowledge-sharing, and accelerating climate-aligned development.

Komolafe also highlighted emerging opportunities in the emissions space, stating that Nigeria is developing a carbon services ecosystem to turn emissions reduction into a revenue stream, through monitoring, consulting, and tech solutions, while upholding environmental standards.

According to him, Nigeria is under growing pressure to cut emissions in line with global climate goals. By focusing on gas, the government aims to boost industrial growth, strengthen energy security, and support climate action.

What you should know

In October 2023, Nairametrics reported that the International Energy Agency (IEA) acknowledged Nigeria’s target to end routine gas flaring by 2030 and its introduction of emissions management guidelines for the upstream oil and gas sector.

NUPRC announced that the NGFCP could unlock up to $2.5 billion in investment, boost revenue, and create jobs supporting Nigeria’s wider drive to commercialise flared gas and strengthen regional energy ties, as reported by Nairametrics.

As the global investment landscape shifts towards low-carbon solutions, Nigeria’s upstream sector is expected to attract new stakeholders interested in decarbonisation, carbon trading, and gas infrastructure development.