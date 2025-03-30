President Bola Tinubu has revealed that his decision to appoint Dr. Bosun Tijani as Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, despite Tijani’s past criticism of him and the National Assembly, was driven by his belief in recognizing talent, even in former detractors.

The President made this known on Saturday night during a special Iftar held in his honour at the Presidential Villa to mark his 73rd birthday.

Tijani was among several dignitaries who delivered goodwill messages to the President, alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and others.

Tijani recalls Tinubu’s grace

In his remarks, Tijani shared his surprise at being appointed despite his history of activism and criticism.

“Before my appointment, I had never met Mr. President,” he said.

“But after my confirmation, he told me, ‘I have looked at your records and activism, and I have seen there is something in you. I am giving you the opportunity to represent your country and contribute to making it a better place.’

“I was expecting a proper scolding because of my past statements, but the President’s magnanimity was something I experienced for the first time in my life. At one point, some people brought up my records again, but the President simply said, ‘Shut it.’”

A tough decision for Tinubu

Responding, President Tinubu admitted that nominating Tijani was a tough decision due to pushback from close associates.

“When I picked him, it was tough. My very close confidantes, who had read his comments on social media, came to me and said, ‘No, never.’ But I said, ‘Yes, he is talented. Just because he criticises me and the parliament doesn’t mean he has nothing to offer.’

“Maybe his frustration at that time will drive him to contribute more to governance. And today, he is doing that, and I am very proud of him,” Tinubu stated.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, recounted the heated debate during Tijani’s screening, where lawmakers initially opposed his confirmation due to past insults against the National Assembly.

“When he came for screening, senators said, ‘No, we can’t have him.’ One senator quoted from the internet where he described all Nigerian senators as ‘morons.’ I had to stop proceedings and ask, ‘Did you write this?’ He admitted, ‘Yes, because that was how I felt then.’

“I then asked, ‘And you have the audacity to stand before us and expect confirmation?’” Akpabio recalled.

However, he noted that the Senate ultimately confirmed Tijani based on trust in Tinubu’s judgment.

“We confirmed him because we believed you must have seen something special in him. Today, I’m happy to say he is one of the best-performing ministers in the cabinet,” Akpabio declared.

What you should know

The nomination of Bosun Tijani as a Minister in 2023 generated controversy as party faithfuls kicked against it, citing his past criticism of the APC government.

Tijani faced backlash from political opinions he had expressed as far back as 2016, especially on Twitter.