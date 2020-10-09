Disclaimer Notice: Impersonation and fraudulent acts

It has come to the attention of Nairametrics Financial Advocates, owners of Nairametrics.com, that impostors, fraudulent individuals, and organizations are impersonating themselves as Nairametrics and/or its Founder Ugo “Ugodre” Obi-Chukwu to extort money from innocent Nigerians online and via social media.

Therefore, we strongly denounce this fraudulent and unscrupulous impersonation and hereby alert the general public to this urgent situation.

For the avoidance of doubt, Ugo Obi-Chukwu, Founder of Nairametrics, and its employees do not accept money from anyone for investment and financial advisory services. This is also clearly stated in our Disclaimer notices. It is also important to note that any organization that engages in Financial Advisory Services or seeks money from the public for investments must be registered with the Security and Exchange Commission of Nigeria “SEC” and any other relevant regulatory body.

Nairametrics is a financial news website focused on providing our visitors on nairametrics.com and our social media handles, timely financial information such as news, financial literacy tips, financial inclusion and advocacy, macroeconomic and financial data. Nairametrics also uses electronic media platforms such as Radio to educate and inform our listeners on Financial Literacy and Personal Finance. We also offer a premium newsletter subscription service to our readers.

Our official website is www.nairametrics.com while you can reach us via our official social media accounts @Nairametrics on Twitter, @nairametrics on Instagram, and www.facebook.com/nairametrics on Facebook. We are also available on two social media chat platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram via the following phone numbers only; +2348145000098 and +2348051040390.

We implore the general public to report to law enforcement officers, any person or organization whom they suspect of being an impostor, engaging in fraudulent activities, or soliciting for money without regulatory approvals.