A draft executive order from the White House proposes sweeping changes to the United States’ diplomatic strategy, including drastic reductions in its presence in Africa and the elimination of State Department offices focused on climate change, democracy, and human rights.

The order, framed as a cost-cutting measure aligned with an “America First Strategic Doctrine,” has sparked widespread concern about its implications for U.S. global influence.

The draft order, viewed by AFP, outlines plans for a “full structural reorganization” of the State Department by October 1, 2025.

Restructuring U.S. Diplomacy

Under the proposed changes, U.S. diplomatic efforts would be reorganized into four regions: Eurasia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. Notably, Africa would no longer have a dedicated bureau within the State Department.

Instead, a “Special Envoy Office for African Affairs” would report directly to the White House’s National Security Council, bypassing traditional State Department oversight.

The order calls for the closure of all non-essential embassies and consulates in Sub-Saharan Africa, consolidating remaining missions under the special envoy.

The focus in Africa would shift to counterterrorism and the strategic extraction and trade of critical natural resources, signaling a departure from broader diplomatic engagement.

Impact on Global Soft Power

The proposed changes extend beyond Africa, with plans to downscale the U.S. diplomatic presence in Canada, a long-standing ally. The embassy in Ottawa would see significant reductions in staffing, reflecting a broader strategy to cut costs and reduce U.S. soft power globally.

Tom Yazdgerdi, president of the American Foreign Service Association, criticized the draft order, describing it as a “self-inflicted wound” for U.S. diplomacy.

“It looks like we’re pulling back from the world,” Yazdgerdi said, warning that such measures would cede influence to rival powers like Russia and China.

The draft order also proposes eliminating State Department offices dedicated to climate change, oceans, global criminal justice, and human rights.

Programs supporting Afghan women and girls, as well as the decades-old Fulbright scholarship initiative, would be partially dismantled. These cuts follow the administration’s earlier decision to scrap USAID, the U.S. government’s foreign aid arm, and an agency designed to combat disinformation campaigns by foreign governments.

Concerns Over U.S. Global Leadership

Critics argue that the proposed reductions in diplomatic presence and soft power initiatives undermine the United States’ ability to project influence and foster international cooperation.

Yazdgerdi emphasized the importance of soft power in showcasing America’s values and inspiring global engagement. “Soft power is what showcases America.

This is the inspiring element,” he said. “You’re basically ceding the field to countries that have no issue filling the void—Russia and China immediately spring to mind.”

What you should know

The draft order comes amid broader efforts to question long-standing alliances, including NATO, and reduce U.S. participation in multilateral bodies.

An earlier leaked proposal suggested slashing the State Department’s budget by half, further fueling concerns about the future of U.S. diplomacy.

While Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed the draft order as “fake news,” its existence has raised alarms among diplomats and policymakers about the direction of U.S. foreign policy.