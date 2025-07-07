President Donald Trump has announced that Nigeria will be among countries facing an additional 10% tariff for aligning with what he described as the “anti-American policies of BRICS.”

The U.S. president made the declaration on Sunday via a post on Truth Social, adding fresh uncertainty to global trade relations.

Trump’s announcement, which did not elaborate on any specific policy of BRICS, came as the group’s meeting is underway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Brazilian government, on January 17, 2025, announced the formal admission of Nigeria as a partner country of the grouping.

Nigeria became the ninth partner country of BRICS, joining Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. This partner-country category was created during the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan in October 2024.

The bloc’s leaders appeared to take aim at Trump’s sweeping tariff policies in a joint statement on Sunday, warning against “unjustified unilateral protectionist measures, including the indiscriminate increase of reciprocal tariffs.”

Without calling out the U.S., the leaders voiced “serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules,” warning that the “proliferation of trade-restrictive actions” threatens to disrupt the global economy and worsen the existing economic disparities.

“Any Country aligning itself with the anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social Sunday evening, stateside.

President Tinubu reaffirms commitment to BRICS partnership

At the Summit, President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the BRICS partnership and the Global South.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu declared: “Nigeria, therefore, associates with what I have heard today and all that has happened in BRICS. The next issues are financial restructuring and reevaluation of the global structure.”

He noted that environmental degradation, climate crisis, and global healthcare inequalities were shared concerns pertinent to Africa.

“Africa has contributed the least to global emissions but suffers the most,” he added.

President Tinubu emphasised the need for a new path of justice, anchored in fairness, sustainable technology transfer, and accessible financing, so that emerging economies can fully benefit from various initiatives.

“The African continent is creating the path through the African Carbon Market Initiative and the Great Green Wall. We believe that COP-30 will strengthen our resolve to adopt a strategic approach to achieving a healthy global environment.

“Nigeria strongly believes in South-South cooperation. We can, therefore, not be passive participants in global decision-making on financial restructuring, debt forgiveness, climate change, environmental issues, and healthcare.

“We must be the architects of a future that addresses the specific needs and concerns of youths, who represent 70 per cent of our population in Nigeria. Therefore, Nigeria remains guided by our long-term vision, 2050, and nationally determined contribution.

“We are taking bold steps to accelerate renewable energy adoption, mainstream climate action, promote nature-based solutions, strengthen urban resilience, champion South-South cooperation, align with the global renewal framework and achieve universal health coverage for all,” the President stated.

President Tinubu also said that addressing non-communicable diseases must remain a collective health concern.

“As we approach COP-30 and look to strengthen the global health system, we believe the BRICS must not only be a bloc for emerging economies but also a beacon for emerging solutions and resolutions rooted in solidarity, self-reliance, sustainability, and shared prosperity of a common future.

“Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to strategic collaboration that translates into sustainable and inclusive development for all,” he noted.

What you should know

The BRICS group includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Iran. The grouping describes itself as “a political and diplomatic coordination forum for countries from the Global South and for coordination in the most diverse areas.”

BRICS goals include improving economic, political and social cooperation among its members, and “increasing the influence of Global South countries in international governance.”

The Trump administration has said that tariffs announced in April will take effect on August 1, instead of July 9, for countries that have not reached an agreement with the U.S.

In April, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the steep tariffs he had unveiled just days prior on most trading partners. That pause is due to expire on Wednesday, sparking concern among investors and U.S. trading partners.