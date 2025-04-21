Pope Francis, the first Jesuit and first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, died early Monday at the Vatican at age 88.

The Vatican confirmed his death in a statement released by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo who oversees the Church in the period between papacies.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father,” Cardinal Farrell said. “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.”

The pontiff, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, was elected in March 2013 following the historic resignation of Benedict XVI. He would go on to chart a markedly different course for the Church, championing social justice, encouraging interfaith dialogue, and placing compassion at the center of papal ministry.

As a young man in Argentina, Bergoglio had part of one lung removed due to an infection, a health challenge that would shadow his later years. In recent years, his health had become a growing concern.

In February, the Pope was hospitalized with bronchitis, which later progressed into bilateral pneumonia. Vatican doctors revealed that he had undergone blood transfusions to treat low platelet counts linked to anemia and later described a “prolonged respiratory crisis” that placed him in critical condition.

In recent years, Francis used a wheelchair or cane for mobility and scaled back public engagements as he battled bronchitis, sciatica, and flu. On March 23, after 38 days in the hospital, Pope Francis made a brief public appearance from the balcony of Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, smiling and giving a thumbs-up to the crowds gathered below.

Though his voice had only recently returned, he addressed the faithful in an audio message, thanking them for their prayers and saying, “I am with you from here.”

His declining health forced him to miss significant religious observances, including the Good Friday procession at Rome’s Colosseum in 2024.

His final public appearance came just one day before his death, when he greeted the faithful during the Easter Sunday service and met briefly with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

The conclave to elect his successor is expected to take place within the next 15 to 20 days, according to Church tradition.

