My COVID- 19 illness, a blessing from God – Trump

The US President, Mr. Donald Trump on resumption to his Oval Office recently, described his COVID-19 illness as a blessing from God.

His personal doctor, Sean Conley, has said that the president had no COVID-19 symptoms for more than 24 hours and has been fever-free for more than four days.

In a video message to all Americans, Mr. Trump said all Americans should have access to the treatments he was given. He also promised to provide the drugs produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals free of charge.

He went further to say that the experimental antibody cocktail he was given was a cure rather than a therapeutic measure, adding that hundreds of thousands of doses were nearly ready, but sadly the Regeneron’s drugs have not been approved by federal regulators.

According to Mr. Trump, “This was a blessing in disguise – I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it and it was incredible.”

President Trump renewed his attacks on China, telling Americans, “You’re not going to pay for it. It wasn’t your fault that this happened. It was China’s fault. And China is going to pay a big price. This was China’s fault.”

Many of his political supporters have described Mr. Trump as having shown good and exemplary leadership since his release from the hospital. But his opponents say his behavior has become increasingly erratic.

The White House rolled out new safety measures after President Trump returned from the hospital and the news that another aide had COVID-19.