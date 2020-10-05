BREAKING: President Trump leaves Walter Reed Hospital by 6:30 EST

White House Physician, Doctor Sean Conley said Donald Trump was given supplementary oxygen on Friday after the US President announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19. This contradicts an earlier statement by Dr. Conley on Saturday, after he disclosed Trump wasn’t given oxygen.

This was announced by the White House Doctor in a press briefing on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Recall Nairametrics earlier reported on Sunday that Conley said President Trump has not had breathing issues, has a high blood saturation level of 96%, and also not on supplemental oxygen.

In Sunday’s press briefing, Conley said that Trump received supplemental oxygen on Friday. He added that he gave different information to the Press to reflect the upbeat attitude of Trump.

“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, that his course of illness had had,” Conley said.

“I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true,”

“The fact of the matter is he’s doing really well.”

Trump’s Doctors added that he has been given a new drug called Dexamethasone, and also refused to admit if there has been any damage to Trump’s lungs.

“Since we spoke last, the President has continued to improve. As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course.” Cornley said.

Dexamethasone is administered to patients to calm inflammatory response to COVID-19, especially when the virus has been present in the human body for a while.