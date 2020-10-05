Around the World
BREAKING: President Trump leaves Walter Reed Hospital by 6:30 EST
President Trump, some minutes ago, disclosed he will be leaving the hospital at 6:30 Eastern Standard Time (12:30 am GMT on Tuesday).
He tweeted,
“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
The story is developing…
President Trump was given supplemental oxygen – White House Physician
Donald Trump’s doctor, Sean Cornley has admitted that the President was given supplementary oxygen.
White House Physician, Doctor Sean Conley said Donald Trump was given supplementary oxygen on Friday after the US President announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19. This contradicts an earlier statement by Dr. Conley on Saturday, after he disclosed Trump wasn’t given oxygen.
This was announced by the White House Doctor in a press briefing on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Recall Nairametrics earlier reported on Sunday that Conley said President Trump has not had breathing issues, has a high blood saturation level of 96%, and also not on supplemental oxygen.
In Sunday’s press briefing, Conley said that Trump received supplemental oxygen on Friday. He added that he gave different information to the Press to reflect the upbeat attitude of Trump.
“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, that his course of illness had had,” Conley said.
“I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true,”
“The fact of the matter is he’s doing really well.”
Trump’s Doctors added that he has been given a new drug called Dexamethasone, and also refused to admit if there has been any damage to Trump’s lungs.
“Since we spoke last, the President has continued to improve. As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course.” Cornley said.
Dexamethasone is administered to patients to calm inflammatory response to COVID-19, especially when the virus has been present in the human body for a while.
President Trump may likely be discharged on Monday
President Trump may be discharged from the hospital on Monday, his physician has told reporters.
Doctors have said that President Donald Trump could be discharged as early as Monday to continue his treatment at the White House. The president has entered his third day in the hospital on Sunday after contracting the virus last week.
Trump experienced two drops in his oxygen levels over the course of his coronavirus illness but his recent health status has continued to improve as disclosed a few hours ago by his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, in a reported credited to CNBC news
“The president has continued to improve,” Conley told reporters outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. “As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course.”
Conley disclosed the president was doing well Thursday in the past few days and was only experiencing mild symptoms with his blood oxygen levels in the high 90s.
Conley also said that the president has been administered dexamethasone, a steroid that treats inflammation in Covid-19 patients and has been shown to help patients with severe or critical Covid-19. President Trump also completed a second dose of remdesivir on Saturday.
US Elections: Chaos, as Trump and Biden hold first Presidential debate
Trump and Biden held their first debate to convince Americans ahead of the forthcoming Presidential election.
US President, Donald Trump and former Vice President, Joe Bidden held the first debate of the upcoming US Presidential elections, which was characterized by insults and interruptions. Both candidates covered topics like the state of the US economy, COVID-19, and other pressing national issues.
The debate was anchored by Fox News host, Chris Wallace during the early periods of the morning in Nigerian time, and lasted for about 90 minutes.
Reuters says the moderator failed to establish control of the debate, as Trump interrupted Biden nearly every time he spoke and accused the Democratic party of trying to steal the elections through mail-in ballots. Both candidates talked over each other and barely passed their points across.
Joe Biden, obviously irritated by Trump’s interruptions said at a point “Will you shut up, man? This is so unpresidential.”
The debate comes after months of racial protests in America, due to police killings of African Americans, notably George Floyd, which has also caused clashes between left-wing and right-wing Americans.
Trump said he is willing to bring measures to ensure peace, however, “This is not a right-wing problem. It is left-wing,”
He added that the mail-in ballots would be used to manipulate elections against him, and called it fraudulent. He also refused to comment if he would accept the results of the elections if he lost.
“If I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can’t go along with that. This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen.”
On the pandemic, Biden accused Trump of valuing the stock market more than American lives, due to the fact that the virus has killed over 200,000 Americans.
“He panicked or he looked at the stock market,” Biden said.
“You should get out of your bunker and get out of the sand trap and … the golf course and go in the Oval Office and (put) together Democrats and Republicans, and fund what needs to be done now to save lives.”
Trump replied that America has done a great job in its response.
On tax returns, Biden has recently published his 2019 tax returns and has urged for President Trump to do the same. This comes 2 days after the New York Times reported that Trump only paid $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and paid no income taxes in ten of the last 15 years.
Biden said Trump “pays less tax than a schoolteacher makes,” and Trump responded that he has paid millions in taxes before, but could not release until an audit has been conducted, citing tax laws that enabled businessmen to pay less.
“Like every other private person, unless they’re stupid, they go through the laws and that’s what it is,” he said.
On the US Supreme Court ruling to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat with Judge Amy Coney Barrett after her death; Biden says the seat should be replaced after the election, after its clear who the President would be, citing that a stronger conservative supreme court would hurt the implementation of the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare.
Trump said, “elections have consequences, I will tell you very simply that we won the election. We have the Senate and White House, and we have a phenomenal nominee respected by all.”
Over 1.3 million Americans have already voted through the early ballots, a few weeks before the November 3rd election.
More debates are scheduled in October, with VP Mike Pence and Kamala Harris squaring up for a debate next week.