Cryptocurrency
Over $500 million dollars worth of Bitcoins withdrawn from BitMEX
Over 45,000 BTC worth over $500million has been pulled from the exchange.
Since the announcement of the CFTC's charges against BitMEX, over 45,000 BTC worth and over $500million has been pulled from the exchange.
According to statistics retrieved from Glassnode, the BTC balance on BitMEX dropped to 120,000 BTC – a decrease of 27%.
The largest drop happened on Friday (Oct 2nd), where 44,000 $BTC were withdrawn from the exchange – the largest negative net flow observed to date.
Around 30% of those funds were transferred to Gemini and Binance in equal amounts.
Bitcoin’s open interest in perpetual futures contracts on BitMEX saw a significant decline as well.
It decreased by almost 24%, from $590M to currently $450M; levels not seen since May 2020.
Recall Nairametrics two days ago, revealed how U.S. regulators brought a series of incriminating charges against BitMEX, a Seychelles-based crypto exchange;
- Since then over 40,000 Bitcoins were withdrawn from the Seychelles-based crypto exchange.
- Failure to adhere to proper KYC rules is among the charges against BitMEX by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
- Once the leading crypto derivatives exchange; BitMEX’s market share has dwindled in recent times, with many other virtual service providers offering a variety of crypto derivatives trading instruments.
- Data shows much of it went to its crypto exchange rivals, which include Gemini, Binance, and Kraken.
BitMEX’s bitcoin sudden outflow to these crypto exchanges, reveals that global investors and traders are placing a high value on better compliance with regulations or better-leveraged bitcoin trading products.
Gemini, the U.S.-based and Winklevoss brothers-owned exchange, is known for strict ‘know-your-customer (KYC)’ procedures.
Cryptocurrency
Big entity transfers 51 million TRX
Unknown large investor moved 51,302,229 #TRX (1,342,201 USD).
In recent days Tron’s wallet holders, have shown tremendous activity in moving the sixteenth most valuable crypto from one point to another.
As Data feed on Whale Alert, an advanced crypto analytic tracker revealed an unknown large investor moved 51,302,229 #TRX (1,342,201 USD) from an unknown wallet to Okex, a fast-growing crypto exchange.
51,302,229 #TRX (1,342,201 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Okex
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 5, 2020
TRON at this time this report was drafted is trading at $0.02627043 with a daily trading volume of $885 million TRX price is down 0.8% in the last 24 hours.
TRON has a circulating supply of 72 Billion coins and a max supply of 101 Billion coins.
Should you buy Tron? Nairametrics will allow the jury to decide on such bias, but it should be noted that it’s among the fast-rising cryptos in the crypto-verse. Few months ago, Tron was ranked 56th and astronomically is now among the top sixteenth most valued cryptos.
As Tron is being emerged from Ethereum, there are good possibilities that the momentum catches Ethereum based cryptos, thus pushing its prices upward.
What you must know; TRON is a blockchain-based platform that is designed to ensure that its technology is suitable for daily use. Whereas Bitcoin can handle up to six transactions per second, and Ethereum up to 25, TRON states that its network has capacity for 2,000 TPS — 24/7.
This project is best described as a decentralized platform focused on content sharing and entertainment; to this end, one of its biggest acquisitions was the file-sharing service BitTorrent back in 2018.
TRON is one of the biggest and most popular blockchains globally, ranked fifteen by market value, and has entered a strategic alliance with BitGo, the leader in digital asset financial services, to bring Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and a newly minted Wrapped Ether to the TRON ecosystem as TRC20 tokens.
Just recently TRON CEO Justin Sun tweeted on the rising transactional volume of Defi crypto which Tron happens to be part of by tweeting;
@Tronfoundation: DeFi Ecosystem Transaction Volume in Q3 2020
The transaction volume increased by 2,577%.
TRON’s DEX category holds a 41% share of the total volume.
Let's go #TRON ! #TRX $TRX https://t.co/E6rKBF8MeD
— Justin Sun🌞 (@justinsuntron) October 3, 2020
Cryptocurrency
Best time to cash in on Bitcoin
Trading sessions like the London and Asian financial market openings have considerably little impact on BTC’s price volatility.
Most BTC investors and crypto traders are changing their methods of trading in 2020, preferring to trade around the American trading session, because of the high price volatility that occurs at the end of New York stock market trading time, which is around 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm GMT.
It should also be noted that price volatility for bitcoin, the world’s flagship currency by market capitalization, is highly correlated with the opening of American financial markets. In addition, other trading sessions like the London and Asian financial market openings, have considerably little impact on BTC’s price volatility.
Data retrieved from Santiment Research Company from July 4, 2020, to October 4, 2020, showed that;
- The address activity on Bitcoin peaks around 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm GMT, before declining just slightly upon the market close, from 11:00 pm to 12:00 am.
- The lowest hourly address activity occurs between 12:00 pm and 1:00 am GMT (3:00 am to 4:00 am for those on the United States West coast).
Furthermore, Skew.com, a crypto analytic firm, found out that the midweek had more volatility in the BTC market, than the beginning or end of the trading week. Weekends were also observed to be quiet.
Price fluctuations do see an interesting trend, but it’s not really the notable correlation to hourly address activity that we would really be hoping for. That being said, it’s not absent of any correlations whatsoever.
If we simply split the first and second halves of each trading day, there is a clear better average performance during the second half. From 12:00am to 12:00pm GMT, the average price return is -0.006%. But from 12:00pm to 12:00am, the average return is +0.023%.
Cryptocurrency
Why OMG integrated with Tether
OMG Network chose USDT (Tether) because it makes up most transfers moving across exchanges.
High crypto exchange fees occur because the Ethereum blockchain is a valuable but limited resource. Exchanges and their users compete for this high-cost computational resource, by sending and receiving value.
But when demand is too high, Ethereum faces severe network congestion and transaction fees, and at times shoots up.
Further bombardment of the root chain prevents arbitrage from happening across exchanges, making each market a price island, and sky-rocketing crypto exchange fees. That’s when severe instances like the March 12th pandemic flash-crash can occur.
Why it’s happening: OMG Network chose USDT (Tether) because it makes up most transfers moving across exchanges, contributing to a large portion of the transaction fees on Ethereum.
By supporting USDT value transfers, the OMG Network can offload some of Ethereum’s burden, helping the entire ecosystem by lowering fees, helping price transparency, fairness, and improving market liquidity. Citing an illustrate, assume;
Exchange A’s users make about 200K withdraws/month;
Exchange B’s around 150k;
Exchange C’s around 100k;
- Assuming OMG Network captures withdraw and deposit, it can move up to 450,000 x 2 = 900,000 transactions off Ethereum/month
- Assuming each transaction costs 1.5 USD, and the OMG Network charges one-third the gas fees of Ethereum; OMG Network reduces crypto exchange fees from 1,350,000 USD to 445,500 USD.
What you need to know: The OMG coin was designed as a white-label eWallet. It was designed on the Ethereum blockchain by a Thailand-based financial services company called Omise. Its full name is OmiseGo.
- OmiseGo helps in easing the transfer of coins from one blockchain to another, without using a crypto exchange.
Most blockchain ecosystems are limited by low throughput, high and unpredictable transaction fees, and poor user experience.
- A few months back the federal agency in charge of regulating crypto assets in Japan, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), has given OMG Network, formerly known as OmiseGo, approval for the sale of its native crypto coin in the world’s third-largest economy.
Recall Nairametrics a few months ago, broke the news that Thailand-based Fintech firm, SYNQA, the parent company of OmiseGo (previously called Omise Holdings), secured $80 million in capital, via a Series C investment round, led by SCB 10x, a subsidiary of the Siam Commercial Bank. Asia-based VC group SPARX also took part in the round.
Other investors included Japan’s Toyota Financial Services Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, SMBC Venture Capital, and the Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Corporation.