Over 40,000 Bitcoins withdrawn from BitMEX
The total amount pulled from the exchange over the past day is now nearly 40,000 $BTC.
These are surely bad times for a leading crypto exchange caught in the crossfire of U.S financial regulators.
Data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, revealed Bitcoin outflows from BitMEX addresses continue – our data shows that in the past hour another 7.200 BTC were withdrawn.
Why it’s happening now: U.S. regulators a few days ago brought a series incriminating charges against BitMEX a Seychelles-based crypto exchange. Since then over 40,000 Bitcoins were withdrawn from the Seychelles-based crypto exchange.
Failure to adhere to proper KYC rules is among the charges against BitMEX by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Once the leading crypto derivatives exchange, BitMEX’s market share has dwindled in recent times with many other virtual service providers offering a variety of crypto derivatives trading instruments.
Data shows much of it went to its crypto exchange rivals that include Gemini, Binance, and Kraken.
BitMEX’s bitcoin sudden outflow to these crypto exchanges reveals that global investors and traders are placing a high importance on better compliance with regulations or better-leveraged bitcoin trading products.
Gemini, the U.S.-based and Winklevoss brothers-owned exchange is known for strict “know-your-customer (KYC)” procedures.
Recall CipherTrace research discovered that just this year alone, 56% of VASPs globally have weak or porous KYC processes, meaning money launderers can use these virtual asset service providers to withdraw or deposit their ill-gotten funds with very minimal to no KYC.
When looking at the weakest KYC countries in the world, CipherTrace analysts discovered that 60% of the top 10 worst KYC countries in the world are in Europe, 20% are in Latin American and Caribbean countries, and the final 20% is in APAC countries.
Over 100 million crypto users globally
Number of global digital-asset users has increased by 189% since 2018.
The University of Cambridge estimates that the number of global digital-asset users has increased by 189% since 2018.
In its new global crypto-asset research findings, the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF) revealed up to “101 million unique crypto-asset users across 191 million accounts opened at service providers in Q3 [of] 2020.”
The Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance disclosed that the sharp surge may be due to both an increase in the number of existing accounts, as well as a heightened ability to connect individuals to those accounts.
Though staking in the digital asset sector is primarily driven by retail investors, the CCAF’s report also finds that a growing number of European and American institutional investors wish to expose their portfolios to crypto assets.
According to the September report, BTC remains the most commonly available crypto asset across service providers.
However, Ethereum has quickly grown inaccessibility, to become the second most supported token followed by Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ripple
- While firms continue to serve users from their regions of operations, North American, Middle Eastern, and African companies appear to have a more geographically diversified clientele.
- Service providers in both regions report that 42% of their customers are from other regions – primarily in Europe for MEA firms and Latin America for North American ones.
- Service providers operationally headquartered in North America and Europe indicate that business and institutional clients make up 30% of their customers.
- This figure is much lower for APAC and Latin American firms at 16% and 10% respectively.
- The composition of business and institutional clientele differs from region to region. While North American and European firms primarily serve crypto asset hedge funds and traditional institutional investors, Middle Eastern and African service providers that cater to non-retail clients focus on online merchants (50%).
Over 50% of Crypto exchanges have weak or porous KYC checks
A new study has shown that a large number of crypto exchanges have weak KYC identification protocols.
It’s surprising to note that more than half of the world’s crypto exchanges have weak KYC identification protocols — with exchanges in Europe, America, and United Kingdom among the worst offenders, according to a new study by blockchain analysis firm, Cipher Trace.
Despite existing crypto AML regulations, many countries continue to host virtual asset service providers (VASPs) with deficient KYC.
CipherTrace research discovered that just this year alone, 56% of VASPs globally have weak or porous KYC processes, meaning money launderers can use these virtual asset service providers to withdraw or deposit their ill-gotten funds with very minimal to no KYC.
The importance of strong KYC processes:
- Financial Institutions employ Know Your Customer (KYC) processes to confirm the identity of their customer.
- These processes typically involve the collection and verification of a customer’s personally identifiable information (PII)—including, but not limited to, government-issued ID, phone number, email address, physical address, and more.
- Exact KYC requirements vary by jurisdiction, meaning criminals can use jurisdictional arbitrage to choose to go with poor KYC procedures to further obfuscate their flow of funds.
- Strong KYC procedures can mitigate money laundering. A VASP with strong KYC will know the real identities of users complicit in transactions involving stolen or nefariously gained cryptocurrency.
- Strong KYC procedures should also prevent bad actors from registering with fake credentials, such as synthetic IDs or stolen identities, making the laundering of cryptocurrency much harder.
- Weak KYC procedures, on the other hand, can easily lead to a VASP becoming a go-to location for criminals either to convert ill-gotten cryptocurrencies into fiat or to use the VASP as a mixing service, allowing criminals to convert coins and sever ties to previous flows of funds.
In September 2020, FATF released its Virtual Assets Red Flag Indicators of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Report.
The report warns that criminals when moving their illicit funds, “have taken advantage of the varying stages of implementation by jurisdictions on the revised FATF Standards on VAs and VASPs.” This action is known as jurisdictional arbitrage.
When looking at the weakest KYC countries in the world, CipherTrace analysts discovered that 60% of the top 10 worst KYC countries in the world are in Europe, 20% are in Latin American and Caribbean countries, and the final 20% is in APAC countries.
Criminals reportedly exploit the gaps in AML/CFT regimes by moving illicit funds to VASPs domiciled in jurisdictions with non-existent or minimal AML/CFT regulations on VAs and VASPs.
According to the FATF, VASPs should be wary of the following red flags involving KYC:
- Customers utilizing VASPs in a high-risk jurisdiction lacking, or known to have inadequate, AML/CFT regulations for VA entities, “including inadequate CDD or KYC measures”
- Customers receiving funds from or sending funds to VASPs “whose CDD processes are demonstrably weak or non-existent”
Bitcoin whale transfers $104 million worth of cryptos
BTC whale moved 9,817 BTC in block 650,862 estimated to be worth about $ 104 million.
Bitcoin whales are keeping up their pace in the last quarter of the year. Data obtained from Bitcoin Block Bot, a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that a BTC whale moved 9,817 BTC in block 650,862, estimated to be worth about $104 million, a few hours ago.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 9,817 BTC ($104M) in block 650,862 https://t.co/tCdnYsY8YA
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) October 2, 2020
Bitcoin price at the time this report was drafted traded at $10,656.43 with a daily trading volume of $20,848,223,776. BTC price is down -1.5% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.
BTC whales have been moving large stacks of BTCs lately, triggered by the third BTC halving that occurred some months ago.
Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now preserving some of their profits in digital assets, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks, and global inflation hitting a record high.
While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
- This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) that owns around 1000 coins or more.
- As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
- Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.